BBC
Christian Atsu: Footballer 'removed from wreckage with injuries' after earthquake
Footballer Christian Atsu has been pulled from the rubble of a building "with injuries" after the earthquakes in Turkey, his club's vice-president Mustafa Özat has told Turkish radio. Atsu, who plays for Hatayspor, was trapped after the earthquakes that have killed at least 4,800 people. The Ghana forward, 31,...
BBC
Transfer news: United to make room for Kane
Manchester United will look to sell French forward Anthony Martial, 27, England centre-back Harry Maguire, 29, and Brazilian left-back Alex Telles, 30, in the summer to make room for a new striker in Tottenham's England captain Harry Kane, 29, or Napoli's 24-year-old Nigeria international Victor Osimhen. (Manchester Evening News), external.
BBC
FA Cup: Wrexham will 'give everything' in Sheffield United replay
Manager Phil Parkinson does not believe Wrexham's hopes of causing an FA Cup fourth-round upset against Sheffield United are over. Wrexham came within minutes of knocking out the Championship side in the original tie at the Racecourse. But John Egan's late goal secured a 3-3 draw and a replay for...
BBC
World Cup 2030: Argentina, Chile, Paraguay and Uruguay submit joint bid
Argentina, Chile, Paraguay and Uruguay have officially submitted their joint bid to host the 2030 World Cup - 100 years after the inaugural tournament was held in Montevideo. The four South American nations have called for the World Cup to return to "where football was born". They will compete with...
