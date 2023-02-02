Read full article on original website
Hombre muere tras ser atropellado en PrairievilleJose SotoPrairieville, LA
Enjoy Valentine’s Day Dinner at these Restaurants in Baton RougeM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
Funeral Services Announced for Tragically Deceased LSU Student Madison BrookscreteBaton Rouge, LA
Celebrating Black History Month in Baton RougeM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
Baton Rouge Lunch Specials: Bet-R Food StoreM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
Louisiana Man Arrested Accused of Shooting Another Man and Fleeing While Holding an Infant Child
Louisiana Man Arrested Accused of Shooting Another Man and Fleeing While Holding an Infant Child. Ascension Parish, Louisiana – A Louisiana man has been arrested after being accused of shooting another man and fleeing the scene while holding an infant child. According to Ascension Parish Sheriff Bobby Webre, deputies...
theadvocate.com
Man shot girlfriend's brother, then fled with baby before being arrested, deputies say
A St. Amant man holding his infant daughter shot and wounded his longtime girlfriend’s brother early Monday, triggering an hourslong manhunt that ended when he and the child were found at a home along La. 22, the Ascension Parish sheriff’s office said. Tyron Jones, 35, was arrested and...
Louisiana Grand Jury Indicts Two Felons on Firearms Charges, Each Faces Up to 15 Years if Convicted
Louisiana Grand Jury Indicts Two Felons on Firearms Charges, Each Faces Up to 15 Years if Convicted. New Orleans, Louisiana – On February 2, 2023, Michael Williams, 28, and Nolan Long, 31, both of New Orleans, Louisiana, were charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm. If...
51-Year-Old Louisiana Man Arrested After Police Find Approximately $10k Worth of Methamphetamine During Traffic Stop
51-Year-Old Louisiana Man Arrested After Police Find Approximately $10k Worth of Methamphetamine During Traffic Stop. Sabine Parish, Louisiana – A 51-year-old Louisiana man has been arrested after police reportedly found approximately $10,000 worth of methamphetamine during a traffic stop. On February 6, 2023, Sabine Parish Sheriff Aaron Mitchell announced...
kalb.com
Suspect identified, wanted in Magnolia Street fatal shooting
Meteorologist Rachael Penton's Saturday Nightside Forecast. KALB Exclusive: AG Jeff Landry wants to unify the state in race for governor. Unify the state. That is what Attorney General Jeff Landry believes he will do as a candidate in the 2023 race for governor of Louisiana. Take a listen to why Landry believes he is the right candidate for the job in this exclusive interview with your local station.
Three suspected opioid overdose deaths in 24 hours in St. Tammany Parish
Three people died in St. Tammany Parish from drug overdoses in a 24 hour time frame last weekend.
64-Year-Old Louisiana Woman Charged with Theft of Over $194K in Government Funds
64-Year-Old Louisiana Woman Charged with Theft of Over $194K in Government Funds. New Orleans, Louisiana – United States Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that Dedra Bright (“Bright”), age 64, of New Orleans, Louisiana, was charged on February 2, 2023, by an indictment for Theft of Government Funds, in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Section 641.
Three St. Landry juveniles arrested in school terrorizing, cyberbullying case
On January 30, 2023, St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Office received a complaint from the principal at Plaisance Middle School of a potential threat from a former 13-year-old male student, deputies say.
Jury convicts Opelousas man in 2016 slayings
The jury convicted Jamarcus McLendon in connection with the shooting deaths of Nakia Ramar Jr. and Shawn Parish.
kadn.com
Woman jailed for allegedly scamming elderly Opelousas victim out of $61k
News release from St. Landry Parish Sheriff... According to Sheriff Bobby J. Guidroz: On June 22, 2022 the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office received a complaint of financial exploitation of an 87 year old elderly female located in Opelousas. The suspect in this case was identified as the victim’s daughter, Cypriane Kim Williams. ”
Louisiana Felon Pleads Guilty in Connection with Possession of 2+ Pounds of Fentanyl, Firearms, and $120k in Cash
Louisiana Felon Pleads Guilty in Connection with Possession of 2+ Pounds of Fentanyl, Firearms, and $120k in Cash. New Orleans, Louisiana – A Louisiana felon has pleaded guilty in a case in connection with possessing more than two pounds of fentanyl, firearms, and $120,000 in cash. Wayne Handy, age...
Authorities locate 8 pounds of narcotics in Louisiana home; suspect arrested
All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On February 2, 2023, agents with the Probation and Parole Office conducted a routine residence check on Oak Circle. Upon arrival, agents made contact with 37-year-old Marcus J. Jacobs and began searching the home. According to authorities, approximately 8 pounds of marijuana was […]
Six arrested after drug search by Mississippi agents nets marijuana, meth, cocaine and weapons
Mississippi narcotics agents arrested six people and seized marijuana, cocaine, meth and firearms during a drug search Tuesday. On Jan. 31, 2023, the Pike County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Division, Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics, and Mississippi Department of Corrections conducted a search warrant of a building at the corner of Holmes Ave. and C C Bryant Dr. in McComb. During the search, Agents recovered approximately 170 grams of Marijuana, approximately 30 grams of Cocaine, approximately 6 grams of Methamphetamines, and three firearms.
wbrz.com
Man found dead in ditch near St. Gabriel railroad Friday morning; foul play not suspected
ST. GABRIEL - Police say foul play is not suspected after finding a man dead in a ditch near an Iberville Parish railroad Friday morning. According to the St. Gabriel Police Department, the body was found Friday morning shortly before 7:30 a.m. off LA 74 near Railroad Avenue. Witnesses say the body was found near the railroad tracks.
Elementary student charged after being found with handgun at St. John Parish school
A 13-year-old is in custody after St. John Parish detectives say he brought a gun to school this week, causing campus to lock down.
brproud.com
Body found in ditch in Iberville Parish identified, police say
ST. GABRIEL, La. (BRPROUD) – The St. Gabriel Police Department has identified a body after it was found in a ditch on Friday, Feb. 3. According to St. Gabriel Police Chief Kevin Ambeau Sr., a request was made for the coroner’s office to come out to Highway 74 and Railroad Street. Ambeau said that a detective found the body of a male in a ditch. The Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office was also at the scene.
Colorado woman arrested in St. Landry Parish on exploitation of the infirmed charges
A Colorado woman was arrested in St. Landry Parish on charges of exploitation of the infirmed that allegedly stem back to 2020.
Louisiana bank teller sentenced for bank fraud
A former Louisiana bank teller was sentenced on Feb. 1 for bank fraud.
Colorado resident charged with 372 counts of access device fraud
According to Sheriff Bobby J. Guidroz, "On June 22, 2022 the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office received a complaint of financial exploitation of an 87 year old elderly female located in Opelousas.
Tennessee men sentenced to federal prison for transporting 25 pounds of cocaine in Louisiana
Two Tennessee men have been sentenced to federal prison after transporting 25 pounds of cocaine in Louisiana.
