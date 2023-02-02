Read full article on original website
WLKY.com
VOA expanding operations, fight against drug addiction in Kentucky
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The light resonating within Chaly Downs now was once a dark place. The 38-year-old's life spiraled due to addiction to painkillers and opioids, but her turning point that led her to Volunteers of America's Freedom House in Louisville was her children being taken away. “I utilized...
WLKY.com
Overnight police chase comes to end on I-65 in downtown Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Interstate 65's southbound lanes in downtown Louisville are back open after a two-state police chase came to an end there overnight. The chase started in Clark County, Indiana, when a driver led police over the John F. Kennedy Memorial Bridge. It ended in what is known...
WLKY.com
Gov. Beshear announces Kroger food drive partnership to support survivors of domestic violence
FRANKFORT, Ky. — This Saturday, you can shop for groceries and help out a good cause at the same time. Gov. Andy Beshear and the first lady announced the details and kicked off the upcoming “Shop and Share” event Monday at Kroger in Frankfort. This marks the...
WLKY.com
Gun confiscated from student at Ballard High School
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Jefferson County Public Schools officials say a gun was confiscated from a student at Ballard High School on Monday. Ballard principal Jason Neuss sent an email out to parents about the incident. Neuss said that over the weekend, school officials were made aware of a student...
WLKY.com
Accounts of overcoming addiction told as Drug Facts Week kicks off in southern Indiana
JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. — A group in southern Indiana dedicated to fighting addiction is beginning its annual drug week. Clark County CARES was founded eight years ago to combat powerful and dangerous drugs that often ruin lives. At an emotional kickoff event, an audience heard stories of tragedy and triumph...
WLKY.com
3 Louisville coffee shops accused of violating fair labor act
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Three Louisville coffee shops have been accused of violating federal laws. Heine Brothers, Please & Thank You and Sunergos Coffee are accused of violating the Fair Labor Standards Act. The U.S. Department of Labor claims the coffee shops allowed managers to keep a portion of tips...
lakercountry.com
KSP troopers to be placed at Adair, other juvenile detention facilites
Governor Andy Beshear announced late last week that Kentucky State Police will soon be placed at all three high-security juvenile detention facilities in neighboring Adair County, Warren County and Fayette County. The KSP troopers will be at the facilities 24-7 until personnel reach a safer point, according to Beshear. The...
wymt.com
Update: Missing Southern Kentucky woman found safe in another state
PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Update: The woman who had been missing in Southern Kentucky was found early Monday afternoon. Police say Daisy Buchanan was located in another state and is okay. They did not say which state, but said they have been in contact with another law enforcement agency who have talked to her.
WLKY.com
Police find 16-year-old girl reported missing from Daviess County safe in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — UPDATE:Louisville Metro Police have found Erica McLimore and say that she is now safe. Kentucky State Police is looking for a 16-year-old girl believed to be in the Louisville area. Police said that around 9:30 a.m. Sunday, KSP Post 16 - Henderson received a call that...
WLKY.com
Students call Outer Loop crosswalk where teens hit a daily danger
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Students at Moore High School say they struggle nearly every day to cross Outer Loop on their way to school. On Monday morning, two teenage students were hit while in the crosswalk, according to LMPD. They were both taken to Norton Children's Hospital with minor injuries.
WLKY.com
It's official: Louisville's superhero-themed restaurant SuperChefs won't be reopening
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WLKY/LBF) — Turns out the rumors weren't true. If you were a fan of the superhero themed restaurant in the Highlands, SuperChefs, don't expect a revival. The restaurant was the product of Celebrity chef Darnell Ferguson. It closed in July 2022 after the lease on its Bardstown Road location ended, Louisville Business First reports.
WLKY.com
Union 15 Pizza reopening in Colonial Gardens next month
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (Michael L. Jones) — It turns out that the closure of South Louisville pizza restaurant last month was only temporary,according to Louisville Business First. Union 15, located in Colonial Gardens at 816 W. Kenwood Drive, closed in January with owners Paul and Amanda Blackburn citing a "broken economy" as the reason for the closure. On Monday, the couple announced that they had sold the business to Billy and Krissy Price, a Jeffersonville, Indiana, couple that previously ran a concession business.
WLKY.com
Students at JCPS magnet school honored for academic achievements
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Students at W.E.B. Dubois Academy were honored Friday for their academic achievements. More than 100 young men at the Jefferson County Public Schools magnet school received bow ties for having 3.5 or better grade point averages this semester. Family and friends were invited to cheer the...
WLKY.com
LMPD looking for car involved in hit-and-run on Bardstown Road
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police are looking for a car involved in a hit-and-run incident. It happened overnight when police say a man was hit by a car near the Thornton's on Bardstown Road. That's not far from the Watterson Expressway. The victim was taken to UofL Hospital,...
WLKY.com
Kentucky Buffalo Soldiers teach Black history in Louisville library this weekend
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — February is Black History Month and guests at the Southwest Regional Library got a crash course on the Buffalo Soldiers Saturday. A club called the Kentucky Buffalo Soldiers travels around the Metro providing information about the Ninth and Tenth Cavalry. After the Civil War, the U.S....
WLKY.com
Cold case arrests: 2 Indiana men charged in 1975 slaying of 17-year-old girl
NORTH WEBSTER, Ind. — It's been 47 years and six months since 17-year-old Laurel Jean Mitchell left for work in Indiana and never came back. On Tuesday, Indiana State Police said they've finally arrested two men in connection to her death. Police said Mitchell went to work on Aug....
WLKY.com
VIDEO: Ethan Hawke tells governor, first lady that Kentucky has been 'awesome'
FRANKFORT, Ky. — Wonder what Ethan Hawke thinks of Kentucky? He's been spending a lot of time here over the past year for the movie he's directing, "Wildcat." He had some real nice things to say about the Commonwealth when he met Gov. Andy Beshear and first lady Britainy Beshear in Frankfort.
WLKY.com
Feather and Friends Gala to benefit Louisville's Harbor House
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Harbor House is holding a formal party to kick off the lead up to its Ken-Ducky Derby fundraiser. The organization helps adults with disabilities and families of those with disabilities. The gala will raise money toward those efforts. It's called the Feathers and Friends Gala, and...
WLKY.com
Kentucky Kingdom now accepting applications for 400 summer jobs
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Kentucky Kingdom needs to hire 400 people for the summer season, and applications are now open. Applicants must be at least 16 years old to apply. Warehouse (must be 18 years old or older) Horticulture (must be 18 years old or older) Emergency medical technician (must...
WLKY.com
Prosser Career Center in New Albany getting $400,000 heavy equipment training facility
NEW ALBANY, Ind. — Students at the Prosser Career Education Center in New Albany, Ind. are getting a new training facility. The 120-foot by 80-foot facility will essentially be an open-air awning with lights underneath. Kyle Lanoue, director of the Career and Technical Education Program, believes the facility will...
