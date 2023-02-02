ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

WLKY.com

VOA expanding operations, fight against drug addiction in Kentucky

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The light resonating within Chaly Downs now was once a dark place. The 38-year-old's life spiraled due to addiction to painkillers and opioids, but her turning point that led her to Volunteers of America's Freedom House in Louisville was her children being taken away. “I utilized...
KENTUCKY STATE
WLKY.com

Overnight police chase comes to end on I-65 in downtown Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Interstate 65's southbound lanes in downtown Louisville are back open after a two-state police chase came to an end there overnight. The chase started in Clark County, Indiana, when a driver led police over the John F. Kennedy Memorial Bridge. It ended in what is known...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Gun confiscated from student at Ballard High School

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Jefferson County Public Schools officials say a gun was confiscated from a student at Ballard High School on Monday. Ballard principal Jason Neuss sent an email out to parents about the incident. Neuss said that over the weekend, school officials were made aware of a student...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

3 Louisville coffee shops accused of violating fair labor act

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Three Louisville coffee shops have been accused of violating federal laws. Heine Brothers, Please & Thank You and Sunergos Coffee are accused of violating the Fair Labor Standards Act. The U.S. Department of Labor claims the coffee shops allowed managers to keep a portion of tips...
LOUISVILLE, KY
lakercountry.com

KSP troopers to be placed at Adair, other juvenile detention facilites

Governor Andy Beshear announced late last week that Kentucky State Police will soon be placed at all three high-security juvenile detention facilities in neighboring Adair County, Warren County and Fayette County. The KSP troopers will be at the facilities 24-7 until personnel reach a safer point, according to Beshear. The...
ADAIR COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Update: Missing Southern Kentucky woman found safe in another state

PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Update: The woman who had been missing in Southern Kentucky was found early Monday afternoon. Police say Daisy Buchanan was located in another state and is okay. They did not say which state, but said they have been in contact with another law enforcement agency who have talked to her.
SOMERSET, KY
WLKY.com

Students call Outer Loop crosswalk where teens hit a daily danger

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Students at Moore High School say they struggle nearly every day to cross Outer Loop on their way to school. On Monday morning, two teenage students were hit while in the crosswalk, according to LMPD. They were both taken to Norton Children's Hospital with minor injuries.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Union 15 Pizza reopening in Colonial Gardens next month

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (Michael L. Jones) — It turns out that the closure of South Louisville pizza restaurant last month was only temporary,according to Louisville Business First. Union 15, located in Colonial Gardens at 816 W. Kenwood Drive, closed in January with owners Paul and Amanda Blackburn citing a "broken economy" as the reason for the closure. On Monday, the couple announced that they had sold the business to Billy and Krissy Price, a Jeffersonville, Indiana, couple that previously ran a concession business.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Students at JCPS magnet school honored for academic achievements

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Students at W.E.B. Dubois Academy were honored Friday for their academic achievements. More than 100 young men at the Jefferson County Public Schools magnet school received bow ties for having 3.5 or better grade point averages this semester. Family and friends were invited to cheer the...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

LMPD looking for car involved in hit-and-run on Bardstown Road

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police are looking for a car involved in a hit-and-run incident. It happened overnight when police say a man was hit by a car near the Thornton's on Bardstown Road. That's not far from the Watterson Expressway. The victim was taken to UofL Hospital,...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Feather and Friends Gala to benefit Louisville's Harbor House

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Harbor House is holding a formal party to kick off the lead up to its Ken-Ducky Derby fundraiser. The organization helps adults with disabilities and families of those with disabilities. The gala will raise money toward those efforts. It's called the Feathers and Friends Gala, and...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Kentucky Kingdom now accepting applications for 400 summer jobs

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Kentucky Kingdom needs to hire 400 people for the summer season, and applications are now open. Applicants must be at least 16 years old to apply. Warehouse (must be 18 years old or older) Horticulture (must be 18 years old or older) Emergency medical technician (must...
LOUISVILLE, KY

