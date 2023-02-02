Read full article on original website
Kentucky Kingdom now accepting applications for 400 summer jobs
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Kentucky Kingdom needs to hire 400 people for the summer season, and applications are now open. Applicants must be at least 16 years old to apply. Warehouse (must be 18 years old or older) Horticulture (must be 18 years old or older) Emergency medical technician (must...
Union 15 Pizza reopening in Colonial Gardens next month
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (Michael L. Jones) — It turns out that the closure of South Louisville pizza restaurant last month was only temporary,according to Louisville Business First. Union 15, located in Colonial Gardens at 816 W. Kenwood Drive, closed in January with owners Paul and Amanda Blackburn citing a "broken economy" as the reason for the closure. On Monday, the couple announced that they had sold the business to Billy and Krissy Price, a Jeffersonville, Indiana, couple that previously ran a concession business.
3 Louisville coffee shops accused of violating fair labor act
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Three Louisville coffee shops have been accused of violating federal laws. Heine Brothers, Please & Thank You and Sunergos Coffee are accused of violating the Fair Labor Standards Act. The U.S. Department of Labor claims the coffee shops allowed managers to keep a portion of tips...
Louisville airport starting improvement project after 3rd-busiest year on record
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Leaders with the Louisville Muhammad Ali Airport announced Tuesday that 2022 was a banner year for them in terms of air travel. Looking back at the numbers, they found it ended up being their third busiest year on record. More than 3.88 million passengers passed through...
Big Four Bridge to celebrate 10th anniversary with 'year-long celebration'
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Big Four Bridge is turning 10. Louisville's colorful pedestrian bridge connecting Waterfront Park to southern Indiana opened a decade ago. The Waterfront Park side of the bridge actually officially opened on Feb. 7, 2013. Before it was given new life, it was a defunct rail...
East Louisville Barnes & Noble relocating, but not very far away
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (Eleanor Tolbert) — Barnes & Noble will be closing its location in the Paddock Shops, just to move across the parking lot,according to Louisville Business First. The national bookseller is relocating from its location at 4100 Summit Plaza Drive to 4330 Summit Plaza Drive in the East...
Prosser Career Center in New Albany getting $400,000 heavy equipment training facility
NEW ALBANY, Ind. — Students at the Prosser Career Education Center in New Albany, Ind. are getting a new training facility. The 120-foot by 80-foot facility will essentially be an open-air awning with lights underneath. Kyle Lanoue, director of the Career and Technical Education Program, believes the facility will...
It's official: Louisville's superhero-themed restaurant SuperChefs won't be reopening
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WLKY/LBF) — Turns out the rumors weren't true. If you were a fan of the superhero themed restaurant in the Highlands, SuperChefs, don't expect a revival. The restaurant was the product of Celebrity chef Darnell Ferguson. It closed in July 2022 after the lease on its Bardstown Road location ended, Louisville Business First reports.
Feather and Friends Gala to benefit Louisville's Harbor House
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Harbor House is holding a formal party to kick off the lead up to its Ken-Ducky Derby fundraiser. The organization helps adults with disabilities and families of those with disabilities. The gala will raise money toward those efforts. It's called the Feathers and Friends Gala, and...
Drive down one of Louisville's last remaining cobblestone streets
The Peterson Avenue Hill has been traveled for 121 years in Louisville, KY.
Sweet Peaches closes in west Louisville, plans to reopen under new name
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A west Louisville restaurant is shutting its doors before reopening under a new name. Sweet Peaches, on West Muhammad Ali Boulevard, posted on social media that it's closing its doors for a few weeks before it opens up under the name "Tino's Taste of Heaven." A...
Gov. Beshear announces Kroger food drive partnership to support survivors of domestic violence
FRANKFORT, Ky. — This Saturday, you can shop for groceries and help out a good cause at the same time. Gov. Andy Beshear and the first lady announced the details and kicked off the upcoming “Shop and Share” event Monday at Kroger in Frankfort. This marks the...
VOA expanding operations, fight against drug addiction in Kentucky
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The light resonating within Chaly Downs now was once a dark place. The 38-year-old's life spiraled due to addiction to painkillers and opioids, but her turning point that led her to Volunteers of America's Freedom House in Louisville was her children being taken away. “I utilized...
Elizabethtown getting 10 new traffic roundabouts
ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. — Elizabethtown, get ready for a whole lot of roundabouts. A big road safety construction project is supposed to be starting in the city soon that will add 10 roundabouts to the area. Learn about roundabout safety in the player above. According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet,...
Numbers drawn for estimated $747M Powerball jackpot
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Check those tickets! The numbers have been drawn for Monday night's estimated $747 million Powerball jackpot. The numbers are: 5-11-22-23-69 with a Powerball of 7 and a Power Play of 2. To check your tickets, click here. No one has won the jackpot since Nov. 19,...
Overnight police chase comes to end on I-65 in downtown Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Interstate 65's southbound lanes in downtown Louisville are back open after a two-state police chase came to an end there overnight. The chase started in Clark County, Indiana, when a driver led police over the John F. Kennedy Memorial Bridge. It ended in what is known...
Accounts of overcoming addiction told as Drug Facts Week kicks off in southern Indiana
JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. — A group in southern Indiana dedicated to fighting addiction is beginning its annual drug week. Clark County CARES was founded eight years ago to combat powerful and dangerous drugs that often ruin lives. At an emotional kickoff event, an audience heard stories of tragedy and triumph...
Oddities and Curiosities Expo offers unusual collectibles at the Expo Center this weekend
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — You could find all things strange and unusual at the Kentucky Expo Center Saturday. The Oddities and Curiosities Expo featured more than 150 vendors and artists. Guests could find anything from Halloween-inspired artwork and antiques to taxidermy, skulls, bones and funeral collectibles. Artist Holly Denham said,...
John Mellencamp performing back-to-back nights in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Another music star is coming to Louisville on his tour this year, and he's performing shows on back-to-back nights. John Mellencamp will be at The Kentucky Center on April 17 and 18. The "Jack and Diane" singer is doing this a part of his "Live and...
LMPD: 300 street racers block multiple intersections around Louisville Saturday night
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Metro Police said they responded to various reports of street racing in the downtown area Saturday night. Court documents state the racers were blocking traffic and doing burnouts in multiple intersections. Police also said the street racers were blocking all 10 lanes of traffic at the...
