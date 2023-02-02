ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

WLKY.com

Kentucky Kingdom now accepting applications for 400 summer jobs

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Kentucky Kingdom needs to hire 400 people for the summer season, and applications are now open. Applicants must be at least 16 years old to apply. Warehouse (must be 18 years old or older) Horticulture (must be 18 years old or older) Emergency medical technician (must...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Union 15 Pizza reopening in Colonial Gardens next month

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (Michael L. Jones) — It turns out that the closure of South Louisville pizza restaurant last month was only temporary,according to Louisville Business First. Union 15, located in Colonial Gardens at 816 W. Kenwood Drive, closed in January with owners Paul and Amanda Blackburn citing a "broken economy" as the reason for the closure. On Monday, the couple announced that they had sold the business to Billy and Krissy Price, a Jeffersonville, Indiana, couple that previously ran a concession business.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

3 Louisville coffee shops accused of violating fair labor act

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Three Louisville coffee shops have been accused of violating federal laws. Heine Brothers, Please & Thank You and Sunergos Coffee are accused of violating the Fair Labor Standards Act. The U.S. Department of Labor claims the coffee shops allowed managers to keep a portion of tips...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

East Louisville Barnes & Noble relocating, but not very far away

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (Eleanor Tolbert) — Barnes & Noble will be closing its location in the Paddock Shops, just to move across the parking lot,according to Louisville Business First. The national bookseller is relocating from its location at 4100 Summit Plaza Drive to 4330 Summit Plaza Drive in the East...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Feather and Friends Gala to benefit Louisville's Harbor House

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Harbor House is holding a formal party to kick off the lead up to its Ken-Ducky Derby fundraiser. The organization helps adults with disabilities and families of those with disabilities. The gala will raise money toward those efforts. It's called the Feathers and Friends Gala, and...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

VOA expanding operations, fight against drug addiction in Kentucky

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The light resonating within Chaly Downs now was once a dark place. The 38-year-old's life spiraled due to addiction to painkillers and opioids, but her turning point that led her to Volunteers of America's Freedom House in Louisville was her children being taken away. “I utilized...
KENTUCKY STATE
WLKY.com

Elizabethtown getting 10 new traffic roundabouts

ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. — Elizabethtown, get ready for a whole lot of roundabouts. A big road safety construction project is supposed to be starting in the city soon that will add 10 roundabouts to the area. Learn about roundabout safety in the player above. According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet,...
ELIZABETHTOWN, KY
wdrb.com

Numbers drawn for estimated $747M Powerball jackpot

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Check those tickets! The numbers have been drawn for Monday night's estimated $747 million Powerball jackpot. The numbers are: 5-11-22-23-69 with a Powerball of 7 and a Power Play of 2. To check your tickets, click here. No one has won the jackpot since Nov. 19,...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Overnight police chase comes to end on I-65 in downtown Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Interstate 65's southbound lanes in downtown Louisville are back open after a two-state police chase came to an end there overnight. The chase started in Clark County, Indiana, when a driver led police over the John F. Kennedy Memorial Bridge. It ended in what is known...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

John Mellencamp performing back-to-back nights in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Another music star is coming to Louisville on his tour this year, and he's performing shows on back-to-back nights. John Mellencamp will be at The Kentucky Center on April 17 and 18. The "Jack and Diane" singer is doing this a part of his "Live and...
LOUISVILLE, KY

