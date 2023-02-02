LOUISVILLE, Ky. (Michael L. Jones) — It turns out that the closure of South Louisville pizza restaurant last month was only temporary,according to Louisville Business First. Union 15, located in Colonial Gardens at 816 W. Kenwood Drive, closed in January with owners Paul and Amanda Blackburn citing a "broken economy" as the reason for the closure. On Monday, the couple announced that they had sold the business to Billy and Krissy Price, a Jeffersonville, Indiana, couple that previously ran a concession business.

LOUISVILLE, KY ・ 7 HOURS AGO