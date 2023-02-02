American Auto is back for Season 2 and with it comes a bevy of workplace problems for Payne Motors CEO Katherine Hastings (Ana Gasteyer), much to viewers’ delight. Thankfully, there are more laughs on the horizon as Gasteyer caught up with TV Guide Magazine and TV Insider’s Damian Holbrook at the Winter 2023 Television Critics Association Press Tour. As the pair sits down in TV Insider’s TCA studio, Gasteyer says bluntly of Season 2, “We start — there’s no other way to put it — with biblical disaster.”

2 HOURS AGO