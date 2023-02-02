On the third day of Identity Theft Awareness Week 2023, Colorado Treasurer Dave Young wants to make sure you know what to do in a data breach. “Being affected by a data breach can be alarming, and in the worst-case scenario, it can lead to identity theft and financial complications,” Treasurer Dave Young stated. “But if you know what to expect, and you take a few simple steps to protect yourself and stay vigilant, you can overcome the risks and hassles of a data breach.”

