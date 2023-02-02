Read full article on original website
Related
What to know in the case of a data breach
On the third day of Identity Theft Awareness Week 2023, Colorado Treasurer Dave Young wants to make sure you know what to do in a data breach. “Being affected by a data breach can be alarming, and in the worst-case scenario, it can lead to identity theft and financial complications,” Treasurer Dave Young stated. “But if you know what to expect, and you take a few simple steps to protect yourself and stay vigilant, you can overcome the risks and hassles of a data breach.”
Insurance companies must provide reproductive health services access
The Division of Insurance (DOI), part of the Department of Regulatory Agencies (DORA), is reminding health insurance companies of their obligation to ensure that individuals seeking contraceptive services, including tubal ligation surgery, are able to access these services timely and without costs for the insured member. That means that no copayments, deductibles or coinsurance amounts are to be charged to the individual.
The Longmont Leader
Longmont, CO
1K+
Followers
13K+
Post
380K+
Views
ABOUT
The Longmont Leader is a community news source for residents who care about Longmont’s present and future. We seek to highlight what makes our community special, empower residents to connect with one another and uncover stories with fair reporting.http://www.longmontleader.com
Comments / 0