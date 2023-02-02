Read full article on original website
Missouri proposal goes farther than 'Don't Say Gay' bill
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — K-12 public school teachers and counselors would be largely outlawed from talking about LGBTQ people under a Missouri proposal more restrictive than what critics call Florida's “ Don't Say Gay ” law. Republican state Sen. Mike Moon’s bill, which received a Tuesday...
2022 abortions dip to new annual low following Roe reversal, trigger abortion ban
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (KT) – In 2022, a total of 2,500 lives were lost to abortion in Kentucky. That's according to records provided by the Cabinet for Health and Family Services, which has compiled abortion data reported by providers in compliance with Kentucky law since 2017. The annual total does...
Crews release toxic chemicals from derailed tankers in Ohio
EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (AP) — Crews released toxic chemicals into the air from five derailed tanker cars that were in danger of exploding Monday and began burning it after warning residents near the Ohio-Pennsylvania state line to leave immediately or face the possibility of death. Flames and black smoke...
Students flock in record numbers to Youth Evangelism Summit
BARDSTOWN, Ky. (KT) - “The people just kept coming!” exclaimed Dawn Cavanah, ministry assistant at the Kentucky Baptist Convention, as the Youth Evangelism Summit (YES) reached record-high attendance levels of 837 students, leaders, and staff this weekend at Parkway Baptist Church. Speaker Garrett Wagoner encouraged students to seek...
Wyoming hosts UNLV after Maldonado's 34-point outing
UNLV Rebels (15-8, 4-7 MWC) at Wyoming Cowboys (7-15, 2-8 MWC) BOTTOM LINE: Wyoming takes on the UNLV Rebels after Hunter Maldonado scored 34 points in Wyoming's 84-64 loss to the San Jose State Spartans. The Cowboys are 6-5 on their home court. Wyoming is 1-1 in games decided by...
