Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This is the Best Buffet in North Carolina According to Yelp ReviewsTravel MavenAsheville, NC
Jan Michael Vincent: The Sad, Tragic Life of the Former Disney IconHerbie J PilatoAsheville, NC
4 Amazing Burger Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasAsheville, NC
This NC 19th Century House Is the Largest in America and You Can Visit ItDiana RusAsheville, NC
This NC City Was Named One of the “Best Cities for Beer Drinkers” - Here's WhyKennardo G. JamesAsheville, NC
Related
FOX Carolina
Bomb squad destroys decaying dynamite in Asheville
If you need Super Bowl restaurant ideas, we've got you covered. A teen has been charged after a shot fired left another teen critically injured. Lawyer Lori speaks on judge's decision for jury to hear financial evidence. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. Lawyer Lori speaks on Judge Newman's decision for...
Man shot at Buncombe Co. home
Deputies are investigating after a man was shot inside his Buncombe County home.
FOX Carolina
New West End restaurant
If you need Super Bowl restaurant ideas, we've got you covered. A teen has been charged after a shot fired left another teen critically injured. Lawyer Lori speaks on judge's decision for jury to hear financial evidence. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. Lawyer Lori speaks on Judge Newman's decision for...
FOX Carolina
Deputies investigating after woman found dead in Greenville apartments
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said it is investigating after a woman was found dead inside an apartment complex late Monday night. Deputies said the woman was found unresponsive around 11:43 p.m. at the Hickory Ridge Apartments on Wade Hampton Boulevard. According to the...
FOX Carolina
Upstate teen charged in shooting
Bobby Quick was arrested today in Asheville in connection to the death of his mother at Hickory Ridge Apartments in Greenville. If you need Super Bowl restaurant ideas, we've got you covered. Lawyer Lori speaks on judge's decision for jury to hear financial evidence. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Lawyer...
FOX Carolina
Woman found dead inside Greenville apartments
If you need Super Bowl restaurant ideas, we've got you covered. A teen has been charged after a shot fired left another teen critically injured. Lawyer Lori speaks on judge's decision for jury to hear financial evidence. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Lawyer Lori speaks on Judge Newman's decision for...
FOX Carolina
Midday Eats on the Road: Main Street Pub
A teen has been charged after a shot fired left another teen critically injured. Lawyer Lori speaks on judge's decision for jury to hear financial evidence. Lawyer Lori speaks on Judge Newman's decision for the jury to hear financial evidence in the Murdaugh murder trial. What's new? 2/7. Updated: 6...
FOX Carolina
What's new? 2/7
If you need Super Bowl restaurant ideas, we've got you covered. A teen has been charged after a shot fired left another teen critically injured. Lawyer Lori speaks on judge's decision for jury to hear financial evidence. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Lawyer Lori speaks on Judge Newman's decision for...
FOX Carolina
Deputies charge man with murder following shooting in McDowell Co.
SHELBY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The McDowell County Sheriff’s Office said a man from Shelby has been charged with murder following a shooting Monday night. Deputies said they responded to the Jacktown Road area for a reported shooting. Upon arrival, the found one person dead from a gunshot wound.
FOX Carolina
NC caretaker arrested, accused of neglecting elderly adult
MITCHELL COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office said a woman was arrested on felony neglect disabled elder serious injury charges. The Sheriff’s Office said as a caretaker for an elderly adult, 52-year-old Tammy Hall Sparks, failed to provide medical care and hygienic care to the adult she was caring for on January 25, 2023.
FOX Carolina
Mental health roundtable in Greenville
If you need Super Bowl restaurant ideas, we've got you covered. A teen has been charged after a shot fired left another teen critically injured. Lawyer Lori speaks on judge's decision for jury to hear financial evidence. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Lawyer Lori speaks on Judge Newman's decision for...
WLOS.com
Former Buncombe County detention officer charged with felony following investigation
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — The Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office says a detention officer has been charged after providing a controlled substance to a detainee. On Dec. 7, 2022, authorities announced detention officer Lynsie Williams had been terminated on Dec. 2. At the time, the office was unable to release any further comment until the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) was able to fully investigate the incident.
WLOS.com
Top local stories we are following today
WLOS — A report with the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office has been filed after a bullet hit a home in Fairview on Sunday and struck the room where their two children sleep. Hannah Blankenship doesn’t believe the shooting was targeted or intentional, instead thinks it was an accident with someone firing on the nearby mountain or in the woods. She’s thankful no one was hurt and hopes the person responsible realizes the danger the incident caused.
FOX Carolina
Deputies searching for missing Taylors man last seen getting into Lyft
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are searching for 31-year-old Steven Nathaniel Demario Dodd, a missing man from Taylors. Deputies said Dodd was last seen getting into a blue “Lyft” vehicle on February 3 at around 2:00 p.m. near Greer Drive in...
FOX Carolina
Deputies searching for missing teenager last seen this morning
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are searching for Khali Fenderson, a 15-year-old who reportedly ran away this morning. Deputies said Fenderson was last seen on February 6 near Ashe Drive at around 7:00 a.m. He was wearing a black hoodie, black...
WYFF4.com
Beloved, longtime Asheville restaurant employee shot in bed, with 6 children in home, friends say
ASHEVILLE, N.C. — A man described as a "longtime employee" of a popular Asheville restaurant was shot while sleeping in his home with his six children inside, officials said. Buncombe County deputies said they were called just after midnight Friday to a home on Black Locust Drive about gunshots...
FOX Carolina
GA man sentenced to prison for trafficking meth in NC, district attorney says
JACKSON COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - A man from Georgia was sentenced to prison followed by five years of supervised release for trafficking meth in Western North Carolina, according to district attorney Dena J. King. Documents filed with court said 34-year-old Brandon Todd O’Dell of Hiawassee, Ga conspired with other...
FOX Carolina
Lake Conestee Dam
Trial analysts explain the impact of this new evidence. A Seneca man is out of jail on a 75-thousand-dollar bond after he was arrested on three counts of sexual exploitation of a minor. Jury to Hear Financial Evidence. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. A big development for the prosecution in...
Suspect arrested for assault on officer, trying to escape in stolen car
Officers with the Greenville Police Department said that they made an arrest over the weekend which led to a man receiving numerous charges.
FOX Carolina
Deputies find missing man in Rutherford Co.
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office said they have found a missing man last seen on Thursday. The Sheriff’s Office said 52-year-old John Christopher Bomer was last seen by a family member in the Gladys Drive area in Forest City on Feb. 2.
Comments / 0