Read full article on original website
Related
NHL
Tkachuk caps 'extra special' weekend as MVP of 2023 NHL All-Star Game
SUNRISE, Fla. -- Matthew Tkachuk had barely been handed the MVP award for the 2023 Honda NHL All-Star Game and was already trying to give it away. Maybe, he joked, it should have gone to someone else. Like, say, Atlantic Division and Florida Panthers teammate Aleksander Barkov, who made up the only non-Tkachuk on their line.
NHL
Robinson recalls being gifted Blackhawks jersey by his hockey idol Hull
The sleeves don't reach his wrists and the body is snug across the chest, too short in length. But Larry Robinson cherishes this decades-old Chicago Blackhawks jersey, a mid-1990s gift from Bobby Hull, his first hockey idol. Robinson thought about the jersey last week when news broke that Hull had...
NHL
Top 10 moments from 2023 NHL All-Star Weekend
Before the regular season resumes with six games Monday, let's look back at the great moments from the festivities. Alex Ovechkin has electrified the League plenty during his career, but his 4-year-old son Sergei was stealing the limelight during the 2023 NHL All-Star Skills presented by DraftKings Sportsbook on Friday. Sergei, who had "Ovi Jr" on the back of his jersey, led the Metropolitan Division onto the ice at the start of the evening and helped his dad and Pittsburgh Penguins captain Sidney Crosby get a perfect score of 40 in the Great Clips NHL Breakaway Challenge after scoring five-hole on celebrity goalie Roberto Luongo. Sergei banging his stick on the ice to get dad to pass him the puck on that breakaway was especially great.
NHL
Great Park Ice to Host Part of 2022-23 PWHPA Championship Weekend
Great Park Ice and FivePoint Arena to host two semi-final games Friday, March 10. The Professional Women's Hockey Players Association (PWHPA) today-in partnership with the Los Angeles Kings, Anaheim Ducks, Seattle Kraken, Coachella Valley Firebirds and Oak View Group-announced details surrounding its 2022-23 season championship weekend. The event will be the final stop of the Secret® Dream Gap Tour and will take place in Irvine, El Segundo and Palm Desert, California from March 10-12.
NHL
Benn to play his 1,000th regular season NHL game
Jamie Benn will celebrate a huge milestone on Monday by playing his 1,000th regular season NHL game. But it's even bigger than just 1,000 games, as Benn has played his entire career with the Stars, including the past 10 seasons as captain. "It's an awesome accomplishment and even more impressive...
Legendary Wrestling Superstar Dies Tragically
There have been a number of sad reports coming out of the world of professional wrestling in recent weeks, with former stars passing away, both during their career and following it.
NHL
LA KINGS LEGEND DUSTIN BROWN LIFTS STANLEY CUP ON 3D BILLBOARD IN DTLA
FANS ON-SITE CAN ALSO ENJOY SPECIAL "AR" EXPERIENCE WITH BROWN WHO WILL HAVE HIS JERSEY RETIRED ON SATURDAY NIGHT. Dustin Brown is once again lifting the Stanley Cup in Downtown Los Angeles. Beginning today, a sprawling 3D billboard featuring Brown on an LED video façade - which is the length...
NHL
SAY WHAT - NEW YORK, NEW YORK
The buzz around the rink as the Flames get set for the Rangers at MSG. "Yeah, it's nice. Just to walk here and go on the ice, I was like, 'Whew. Come on, Pelts. Come on Pelts.' And then you look (around) and, like, this is one of the best in the NHL, so it's nice to be here."
NHL
3 Game Essentials | Kraken (29-15-5) at Islanders (26-22-5) | 4:30 p.m.
Fresh off a break, Kraken may have some new looks as they look to continue winning ways. Time: 4:30 p.m. PT | Watch: ROOT SPORTS | Listen: 93.3 KJR. January was a successful month for the Kraken who earned an 11-3-1 record against a challenging schedule. But, after a well-deserved eight-day break thanks to the NHL bye week and All-Star celebrations, there's no more time to take off. Going into Monday's games, Seattle sits atop the Pacific division but only three points separate the top four teams in the division. Add in that historically, teams need some time to regain their game legs after extended time off the ice, and Tuesday's start will be an important one. The Kraken will be facing a team in the second game of a back-to-back, but the Islanders will have the advantage of that "shake off the rust" game already being behind them. It will also be the home debut for the newest Islander player, Bo Horvat who joins New York after a trade from Vancouver in the midst of a career-high 3.18 point per game pace heading into action Monday night.
NHL
Nuts & Bolts: Sharks in town to wrap up the back-to-back
Everything you need to know ahead of Tampa Bay's matchup against the Sharks on Tuesday. TV coverage: Bally Sports Sun (check local listings) Projected Lineup (subject to change) Forwards. Steven Stamkos - Brayden Point - Nikita Kucherov. Brandon Hagel - Anthony Cirelli - Alex Killorn. Ross Colton - Nick Paul...
NHL
Rangers players cheer on Knicks at The Garden
The New York Rangers go to The Garden for more than just hockey. Four members of the Rangers made their way to Madison Square Garden Saturday night to see the New York Knicks in action against the Los Angeles Clippers. Rangers forwards Chris Kreider and Kaapo Kakko, with defensemen Braden...
NHL
Dustin Brown's Top 5 Career Goals/Goal Performances
Welcome to Dustin Brown Appreciation Week! We're now just five days out from raising the #23 into the rafters of Crypto.com Arena forever. The two-time Stanley Cup champion captain has left an imprint on the organization that few across the sport have matched over the years. From being the first King to touch the Stanley Cup, to owning multiple franchise records, Brown's impact on the Kings will never be forgotten. Over an 18-year career with the Kings and only the Kings, Brown retired with franchise lead in games played with 1,296 and recorded 712 points (325-387=712).
NHL
Preview: Arizona Returns to Action with Monday Contest Versus Minnesota
Feb. 6, 2023 | 7:00 pm MST | Mullett Arena, Tempe, Ariz. TV: Bally Sports Arizona | Radio: Arizona Sports 98.7 FM. The Arizona Coyotes open the post-All-Star Break portion of their schedule with a Monday night meeting against the Minnesota Wild. It's the third of four head-to-head matchups with the Wild this season and the first in Arizona.
NHL
My 25 All-Time Best Defensemen | 40 YEARS WITH STAN
Stan Fischler counts down his 25 best defensemen, plus a few honorable mentions. This is as tough as it gets. Picking the Devils best defenseman means that I have to decide which of the two Scotts gets the Number One spot and, of course, by the inevitable process of elimination, who's the runner-up?
NHL
Stakes Rise in Second 'Half'
There are lots of reasons why the Kraken are thriving and ready for playoff contention. Here's three factors on how they got here and can get there. The puck drops on a bonafide playoff push for the Kraken Tuesday night, facing the New York Islanders in Elmont, NY. The UBS Arena, circa late 2021, is not far from the storied Belmont racetrack where 13 horses have won the final leg of the Triple Crown since 1919.
NHL
Tkachuk, Larkin and Marner Named NHL 'Three Stars' of the Week
FIRST STAR - MATTHEW TKACHUK, LW, FLORIDA PANTHERS. Representing the hometown Panthers (24-22-6, 54 points), Tkachuk compiled 4-3-7 in two games to capture MVP honors and power the Atlantic Division to a championship at the 2023 Honda NHL All-Star Game, held Feb. 4 at FLA Live Arena. Tkachuk, who registered 3-2-5 in a 10-6 victory over the Metropolitan Division in the semifinals and 1-1-2 in a 7-5 win against the Central Division in the final, became the 10th NHL player to claim All-Star Game MVP in his home venue - and first since Ryan Johansen in 2015 (w/ CBJ). The Scottsdale, Ariz., native also became the fourth U.S.-born player to win the award, following Mike Richter (1994), Bill Guerin (2001) and Brock Boeser (2018). Tkachuk's five points in the semifinals matched a single-game record under the 3-on-3 All-Star Game format (since 2016), also achieved by Metropolitan Division teammates Mathew Barzal (2-3-5) and Sidney Crosby (2-3-5) in the 2019 final. Tkachuk's seven total points on the day tied for the second-most in one 3-on-3 tournament, behind only Crosby's 2019 performance (4-4-8 in 2 GP). The 25-year-old Tkachuk, who also was featured in two events (the Enterprise NHL Discover Splash Shot and Great Clips NHL Breakaway Challenge) during Friday's 2023 NHL All-Star Skills presented by DraftKings Sportsbook, tops Florida with 25-41-66 in 49 total contests this season - his first with the Panthers. He also ranks among the League leaders in assists (t-6th; 41), points (7th; 66), power-play points (t-9th; 24) and shots on goal (13th; 187).
NHL
Horvat agrees to 8-year contract with Islanders
EAST MEADOW, N.Y. -- Bo Horvat agreed to an eight-year contract with the New York Islanders on Sunday. Financial terms were not disclosed. "A lot of it had to do with culture, organization," Horvat said. "I think they can win right now. They have a great core group of guys here that know what it takes to win, and I can't wait to be part of that here for eight more years."
NHL
Rookie Watch: Beniers, McTavish combine offense with toughness
The impact several rookies are making on the NHL is one of the major storylines of the 2022-23 season. Each week, NHL.com will examine topics related to this season's class in the Rookie Watch. This week, the top six rookies capable of combining offense and toughness (listed alphabetically). Matty Beniers,...
NHL
5 THINGS - FLAMES @ RANGERS
FLAMES (24-17-9) @ RANGERS (27-14-8) 5:30 p.m. MT | TV: Sportsnet West/East | RADIO: Sportsnet 960 The FAN. Purchase your online 50/50 tickets for a chance at some big cash!. Points - Elias Lindholm (45) Goals - Nazem Kadri (19) Rangers:. Points - Artemi Panarin (50) Goals - Mika Zibanejad...
NHL
Jessica Pegula: I want to talk to you about my mom
It all started in Australia after the incident with Damar Hamlin. I texted my husband, Taylor, that the situation with my mom was weighing on me. When can we start talking about it? When can I tell her story, my story, my family's story? Everyone just keeps asking me. I really need to get it off my chest.
Comments / 0