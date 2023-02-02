Fresh off a break, Kraken may have some new looks as they look to continue winning ways. Time: 4:30 p.m. PT | Watch: ROOT SPORTS | Listen: 93.3 KJR. January was a successful month for the Kraken who earned an 11-3-1 record against a challenging schedule. But, after a well-deserved eight-day break thanks to the NHL bye week and All-Star celebrations, there's no more time to take off. Going into Monday's games, Seattle sits atop the Pacific division but only three points separate the top four teams in the division. Add in that historically, teams need some time to regain their game legs after extended time off the ice, and Tuesday's start will be an important one. The Kraken will be facing a team in the second game of a back-to-back, but the Islanders will have the advantage of that "shake off the rust" game already being behind them. It will also be the home debut for the newest Islander player, Bo Horvat who joins New York after a trade from Vancouver in the midst of a career-high 3.18 point per game pace heading into action Monday night.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 21 HOURS AGO