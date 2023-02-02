MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – A 67-year-old man died following a Sunday evening crash on Madison’s north side, according to a police department report. The Madison Police Dept. statement indicated one of the two vehicles involved was turning left from Packers Ave. onto Anhalt Dr. around 6:20 p.m. when it was rear-ended by another car. A 67-year-old man who was in one of the vehicles was rushed to an area hospital where he later died, the report added.

