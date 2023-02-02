ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

nbc15.com

Cooper’s Hawk restaurant coming to Madison area

MIDDLETON, Wis. (WMTV) – A popular, upscale casual restaurant and winery is coming to the Madison area this fall. In a Facebook post Monday morning, Greenway Station revealed Cooper’s Hawk Winery and Restaurant will soon move into the Middleton shopping center. Few details were offered in the post,...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Hy-Vee grocery store locations opening in Janesville, Oregon Tuesday

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) -Tuesday marks the opening date for Hy-Vee’s new grocery stores in both Janesville and Oregon. The Janesville location, situated at 2500 Humes Road will open its doors for patrons at 6a.m. Feb. 7. while the Oregon store, which replaces longtime community staple Bill’s Food Center at 787 North Main Street, is scheduled to open Tuesday at 7a.m.
JANESVILLE, WI
wortfm.org

Katherine Pedracine Running in District 14 Primary Election

With just over two weeks until the spring primary election, we continue our coverage of the candidates running for alder with a trip to south Madison in District 14. Home to parts of Fish Hatchery Boulevard and Park Street, the district will soon see two major projects aiming to uplift Black Madisonians with the Black Business Hub and the Center for Black Excellence.
MADISON, WI
tourcounsel.com

East Towne Mall | Shopping mall in Madison, Wisconsin

East Towne Mall is an enclosed shopping mall owned by Lexington Realty International and Case Equity Partners, in Green Bay, Wisconsin in the United States. It is the only enclosed shopping mall within the city of Green Bay. A mall on the east side of Green Bay was first proposed...
GREEN BAY, WI
progressivegrocer.com

A Sneak Peek at Hy-Vee’s Latest Wisconsin Store

Progressive Grocer talks with CEO Jeremy Gosch ahead of opening. The official opening is days away and at the latest Hy-Vee location in Janesville, Wis., it’s a few minutes until a pivotal store employee meeting with company leaders. The iconic song “Celebration” is playing loudly on the sound system as associates and executives gather near the front of the store.
JANESVILLE, WI
nbc15.com

Overnight semi fire, wreck cause Mon. morning delays on I-39/90

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) – As crews continue cleaning up a fiery, late-night incident along an I-39/90 exit that has slowed northbound traffic into Monday morning, a wreck just a few miles away caused even more delays for rush hour drivers. Around 8:30 a.m., the Wisconsin State Patrol shut down...
JANESVILLE, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Wisconsin bank robbed again, same location targeted twice in a week

MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – A Credit Union in southcentral Wisconsin was once again the target of a robbery after another suspect left the bank with cash for the second time in a week. According to the Madison Police Department, the second robbery happened on February 2 around 10:45 a.m.,...
MADISON, WI
oregonobserver.com

Garage fire causes $250,000 in damage to Brooklyn home

A home in Brooklyn sustained an estimated $250,000 in damage due to a garage fire, according to a Brooklyn Fire and EMS Protection District press release. At around 5 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 29, several 911 callers reported seeing smoke and flames on Stacie Court in the Village of Brooklyn. Two residents of the house–Jeff Vondra and his wife–evacuated and were accounted for.
BROOKLYN, WI
Channel 3000

Madison police search for homicide suspect on east side

MADISON, Wis. - Police in Madison are searching for a homicide suspect who they said was spotted on the city's east side Sunday night. Police said an off-duty officer reported a suspicious vehicle that a homicide suspect may have been riding in. A pursuit began near the Panera Bread on East Washington Avenue.
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

67-year-old dies in crash on Madison’s north side

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – A 67-year-old man died following a Sunday evening crash on Madison’s north side, according to a police department report. The Madison Police Dept. statement indicated one of the two vehicles involved was turning left from Packers Ave. onto Anhalt Dr. around 6:20 p.m. when it was rear-ended by another car. A 67-year-old man who was in one of the vehicles was rushed to an area hospital where he later died, the report added.
MADISON, WI
wortfm.org

“Everyone has to be a freshman somewhere.”

In November, UW System President Jay Rothman announced that the Richland Center satellite campus of UW-Platteville will be shutting down this summer. Joining us to talk about the closure are three community members with a long history with the campus. Dorothy Thompson was formerly the Public Relations Director for the...
PLATTEVILLE, WI

