Caroline Garcia wins two games in first set and then allows onlyone in the next two sets en route to a Lyon Open comeback win

NBC Sports
Unseeded Parks beats top-seeded Garcia for her 1st title
LYON, France — Unseeded American Alycia Parks secured a stunning 7-6 (7), 7-5 upset win over WTA Finals champion Caroline Garcia in the Open Metropole de Lyon final to clinch her first career title. “I think France has a special part in my heart right now,” Parks said. “I’ll...
tennisuptodate.com
Alycia Parks stuns Caroline Garcia to lift maiden WTA trophy in Lyon
A new tennis star is emerging with Alycia Parks beating Caroline Garcia 7-6(7) 7-5 to win her maiden WTA trophy in the hometown of Garcia in front of packed stands. Parks played a superb match to take down Garcia as the French player nearly lost her mind in this match. It was such a great display by the American, particularly under pressure because anytime Garcia had a chance the American would find a way to get out of it. She served incredibly hitting 15 aces which is just absurd.
wtatennis.com
Parks upsets Garcia in Lyon to win first WTA singles title
Alycia Parks won her first WTA singles title at the Open 6ème Sens Métropole de Lyon on Sunday, wrapping up her breakthrough week on the Hologic WTA Tour with her first Top 5 victory. The 22-year-old American upset No.1 seed and local hope Caroline Garcia, 7-6(7), 7-5, collecting...
tennisuptodate.com
Novak Djokovic's Australian Open opponent believes injury was 'far-fetched': "A lot of combative athletes can't continue with the same thing"
Novak Djokovic's Australian Open run finished with a trophy and many have called out his injury as he really didn't seem too bothered by it for most of it. Many experts who watched Djokovic play many times noted that he truly did look injured because he didn't move as well as he generally does. Craig Tiley, the CEO of Tennis Australia confirmed a 3 cm tear in his hamstring although Djokovic never publicized his injury despite promising to do so.
tennisuptodate.com
Who qualified for 2023 Davis Cup Finals this past weekend? Complete list here
The qualifying rounds of the 2023 Davis Cup happened over the weekend and we have 12 more nations that will be part of the Finals later this year. The nations that qualified before and didn't need to play in this stage were the champions Canada, Spain, Italy and Australia. The other nations had to book a place by beating another nation and we have the full list of those that made it. Borna Coric led his country past Austria beating them 3-1 to book a place in the Finals.
tennisuptodate.com
Retirement' not on the mind of Rafael Nadal according to uncle Toni Nadal: "He needs to rest and recover for three or four more weeks"
Rafael Nadal won't be retiring from the sport of tennis as he plans to keep on going with his uncle Toni confirming he'll be back in three or four weeks. Nadal injured himself in the second round of the Australian Open failing to defend his trophy from the previous year. Injuries have been more and more common for Nadal recently as age works against him most of the time. It's something Toni Nadal has been aware for a while but he won't be retiring from the sport any time soon.
tennisuptodate.com
Updated ATP Rankings: Frances Tiafoe reaches new career high, Lehecka, Shelton break into Top 50
There's been a bit of a shake-up in this week's ATP rankings as 11 players have attained new career milestones. Frances Tiafoe has moved up a spot to No. 14, securing a new career peak. He is participating in this week's Dallas Open, and a title would push him even higher up in the rankings.
tennisuptodate.com
Alycia Parks dons 'Queen' necklace designed by Serena Williams' jewelry line during maiden WTA trophy ceremony
Rising American star Alycia Parks wore the famous "QUEEN" necklace designed by Serena Williams' jewelry line while lifting her maiden WTA title. The 22-year-old won the Lyon Open by beating top seed and home favorite Caroline Garcia 7-6 (7), 7-5 in the final. Parks produced a fine service performance throughout the match, serving 15 aces and winning 39 out of 46 points on her first serve.
tennisuptodate.com
Rybakina finally sees benefits of improved ranking but set for tough draw in second round at Abu Dhabi Open
Elena Rybakina finished the 2022 season outside the top-20 despite winning Wimbledon, a tournament that did not distribute points last Year. After the Australian Open, February brings the Middle East tournaments that have various points in contention. The run to the final who reached Rybakina in Melbourne, gave him 1,200 points and reached the top-10 for the first time in his career. Although the Kazakh won her first Grand Slam at Wimbledon last year, the ban on Russian and Belarusian players led to the determination of the ATP and WTA that the tournament wouldn't distribute points.
tennisuptodate.com
Thiem not set to bring in outside voices during comeback despite Davis Cup disappointment: "It depends only on me"
Dominic Thiem saw his return to the court for this year end in defeat to Borna Gojo in the Davis Cup as Austria fell to Croatia and the lack of match practice told. When asked if he would bring in outside voices and more people to help in his comeback, he said it is up to him and not other people to decide on his future.
tennisuptodate.com
Kyrgios responds to 14-year-old Nadal beating Pat Cash: "Wouldn’t win games now"
Pat Cash once faomusly lost to a 14-year old Nadal after underestimating him and Kyrgios reacted to the story on social media platform Twitter. Kyrgios is a rather active user of social media as the Australian tends to respond to fans and offer some of his thoughts on the platform. He reacted to a post from another user who recalled the story of a young Nadal beating Pat Cash during his prime years. Cash was supposed to play Becker in an exhibition in Mallorca in 2000. Not being able to make it, Becker was replaced by a 14-year-old Nadal.
tennisuptodate.com
2023 Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships Entry List including Djokovic, defending champion Rublev, Nadal and Medvedev (Last Update - 07-02)
The 2023 ATP 500 Dubai event will be featuring a stellar lineup as always with Novak Djokovic set to return once more alongside Rublev, Nadal and Medvedev. The Dubai event usually gathers a really strong field but it's not often that they have two players with 22 grand slams attending. That will happen this year as both Nadal and Djokovic signed up to play at the event even though neither is 100 % confirmed. Both are dealing with injuries and it's a question of whether we'll see both of them there.
tennisuptodate.com
"Grand Slam titles should be the defining criteria": Thiem rules out Federer from GOAT debate
Dominic Thiem is of the opinion that grand slam trophies should be the defining criteria for deciding which player is or should be the greatest of all time. In that regard, the race is currently tied between Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal. Thanks to his heroics in Melbourne, Djokovic equalled Nadal at 22 right now with the race making the upcoming Roland Garros even more exciting. Thiem played in grand slam finals against both players and he knows how hard it is to get one having lost multiple before winning the US Open.
tennisuptodate.com
Nicolas Mahut critical of Davis Cup, calls it a 'total failure'
Nicolas Mahut was very critical of the previous four iterations of the Davis Cup which were held under the direction of Kosmos as the event transferred back to the ITF this year. Not many tennis players were fans of the new format Kosmos brought to the Davis Cup and after...
tennisuptodate.com
Becker not averse to working with DTB again after Davis Cup disappointment, potential return to Head of Men's Tennis role
Boris Becker was in Trier to watch the German team take on Switzerland in the Davis Cup and he watched them get beaten by a county that never beat Germany. Becker was released from prison recently and he's been largely jobless since then. He might get a job with the German tennis federation if he wants to with a return as head of men's tennis in the cards. The disappointment was huge in the German ranks after Switzerland pulled out a win and the hope is Becker can come in and help with that.
tennisuptodate.com
Thiem pens note to fans after Davis Cup exit: "Some of my performances weren't what they should be"
Dominic Thiem was disappointed once more on the tennis courts as the Austrian player penned a letter to fans opening up about his most recent struggles. The Austrian faced Borna Coric in the Davis Cup losing the crucial match that allowed Croatia to advance past his country. It was the latest setback in a comeback attempt by Thiem that is yet to yield a notable result. He was compelled to share some words with fans following that loss writing on Instagram:
tennisuptodate.com
"I am sure Domi will be back in the top 10 soon": Coric predicts Thiem resurgence after facing him at Davis Cup
Borna Coric defeated Dominic Thiem in the Davis Cup and he backed him to return to the top 10 where he belongs despite not being able to find a good rhythm recently. Thiem's struggles after his wrist injuries are well known as he's yet to fully string together several good performances. He plays well at times but generally, it's been a struggle and nowhere near his best from a few years ago. Coric has no worries about that as he believes that Thiem will be back there:
tennisuptodate.com
Eva Lys joins fellow German, Jule Niemeier in Last 16 at Upper Austria Ladies Linz
Action has begun at Upper Austria Ladies Linz this week with Eva Lys among the early winners in Austria joining fellow German, Jule Niemeier in the Last 16. Seeing off Russian, Kamilla Rachimova 6-4, 7-6, she will next face Bernarda Pera or Dalma Galfi. She went 5-1 down in the...
tennisuptodate.com
Leylah Fernandez loses 'battle of qualifiers' in Abu Dhabi to Shelby Rogers
Both Leylah Fernandez and Shelby Rogers needed to play qualifiers in order to make it to the main draw and today Rogers was the one that proved better than her opponent 6-4 5-7 6-1. The match was a very interesting one as Fernandez demonstrated her typical up-and-down tennis with Rogers...
Luke Shaw reveals players' confusion regarding Casemiro red card
Luke Shaw has admitted that players from both Manchester United and Crystal Palace were confused by the decision to send Casemiro off during Saturday's clash at Old Trafford.
