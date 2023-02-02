LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Much warmer, somewhat more humid air is moving north from Mexico and the western Gulf of Mexico. The shallow layer of humid air may bring patches of fog and low cloud during Monday morning. Warm dry air just above will stir in, mix the clouds away, and lead to sunny skies Monday afternoon. With the sunshine, we will reach the low 80′s. A cold front will move into our area from the west Tuesday night with a chance of a shower. Cooler weather with clearing skies will briefly follow on Wednesday.

LAREDO, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO