Tennessee State

Related
WATE

Push to make 'Copperhead Road' a state song

Tennessee lawmakers may soon officially enshrine Steve Earle's 1988 hit "Copperhead Road" as a piece of state history.
TENNESSEE STATE
WATE

Meal plans weekly for order

Fresh made meals ready to go for you.
TENNESSEE STATE
WATE

Two killed in crash on Alcoa Highway

Two people died Sunday after a multivehicle crash that shut down lanes of Alcoa Highway for several hours.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Prince's Hot Chicken in Nashville

This staple restaurant had humble beginnings, or as Prince likes to put it, her family’s story started with a woman and man, named Thorton Prince. This staple restaurant had humble beginnings, or as Prince likes to put it, her family’s story started with a woman and man, named Thorton Prince.
NASHVILLE, TN
WATE

IGA store being sold after 35 years

A reception was held to say "thank you" to two brothers, Joe and Dale Longmire, who are retiring and selling the Midway IGA after 35 years of owning and operating the store. A reception was held to say "thank you" to two brothers, Joe and Dale Longmire, who are retiring and selling the Midway IGA after 35 years of owning and operating the store.
TENNESSEE STATE
WATE

East Tennessee Collaborative helps families in need

East Tennessee Collaborative helps families in need.
TENNESSEE STATE
WATE

Tennessee Gov. Lee proposes $100M for anti-abortion centers

Brushing aside calls to tweak one of the strictest abortion bans in the United States, Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee on Monday unveiled plans to funnel tens of millions of taxpayer dollars to anti-abortion centers as he declared the state had a “moral obligation” to support families.
NASHVILLE, TN
WATE

Gov. Bill Lee delivers State of the State address

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – Gov. Bill Lee will address Tennesseans Monday night from the state Capitol. The State of the State address is set to begin at 7 p.m. ET. The entire address will be streamed live on WJHL.com. Monday morning, Lee’s office released a preview of the address with excerpts of the speech. The […]
TENNESSEE STATE
WATE

JCPD investigating ‘serious’ crash involving pedestrian from LaFollette

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Johnson City Police are investigating a serious crash involving a pedestrian that happened early Tuesday. According to the Johnson City Police Department (JCPD), Michael Savage, of LaFollette, was attempting to cross University Parkway when he was struck by a Ford F150. Savage was transported to the Johnson City Medical Center […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WATE

Clean Eatz offers a challenge for you

Clean Eatz is giving you the opportunity to win big in their We Change Livez 2023 Challenge.
TENNESSEE STATE

