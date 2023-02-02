ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Report: Some Panthers players believe David Tepper hired the wrong HC

By Anthony Rizzuti
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1y7ZUV_0kajMw1g00

There was no doubt many Carolina Panthers players were in strong support of Steve Wilks. But is there doubt about the move their higher-ups just made?

According to Pro Football Network NFL director Adam Beasley, there may very well be.

In a new report from Thursday, Beasley notes that there are some players who believe owner David Tepper and his braintrust made the wrong decision in not hiring Wilks as their permanent head coach.

“Put simply, there are players who privately think that David Tepper hired the wrong candidate,” he writes. “There’s a faction within the building that was rooting for interim coach Steve Wilks to get the job, and they were disappointed he did not.”

Numerous Panthers—including linebacker Shaq Thompson, defensive tackle Derrick Brown and center Bradley Bozeman—gave public endorsements for their interim head coach. Even former Panthers such as Thomas Davis, Tre Boston, Kurt Coleman and Torrey Smith vouched for the beloved Charlotte native.

Nonetheless, Carolina went with Frank Reich—who must now win over a locker room that will have its third different leader in a one-year span.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Athlon Sports

Tom Brady Had 6-Word Reason For Retiring

There's probably a multitude of reasons why Tom Brady decided to end his professional football career, but one stands out among the rest.  Tom Brady Sr. told ESPN's Mike Greenberg that his son, the legendary NFL quarterback, began complaining about getting hit on the football field.  At ...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

WATCH: Peyton Manning's son, Marshall, shows off strong arm at the Pro Bowl

Look out, the next great Manning quarterback might be on the way. Marshall Manning, the son of five-time NFL MVP Peyton Manning, is 11 years old now and has been growing up on the sidelines of NFL games. He’s been coached by his dad — and some of Peyton’s former teammates — in flag football for several years now, and Marshall has developed quite the arm.
LAS VEGAS, NV
chatsports.com

Say goodbye to Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard as the Cowboys should follow this blueprint instead

Running backs don’t matter. It’s a mantra that has been screamed from the rooftops by many fans who would rather spend eternity eating shards of broken glass than spend one more minute investing resources at the running back position. For those people, the Ezekiel Elliott situation has had them seething ever since the Dallas Cowboys used their fourth overall pick to draft him in 2016, only to turn around and sign him to a six-year, $90 million deal in 2019.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Sean Payton says he’ll be slamming the door on Russell Wilson’s ‘personal coaches’

After officially becoming the Denver Broncos head coach, Sean Payton knows he has a lot of work to do. Payton’s first order of business will likely be trying to “fix” Russell Wilson after the veteran quarterback had one of the worst seasons of his career in 2022. (And he better succeed, considering everything Denver traded away for the coach and QB.)
DENVER, CO
sportszion.com

Dallas Cowboys replaces Brian Schottenheimer in place of Kellen Moore as offensive coordinator

The Dallas Cowboys have made an important shift in their offensive staff, with Brian Schottenheimer taking over the role of offensive coordinator from Kellen Moore. The Cowboys’ head coach Mike McCarthy spoke highly of Schottenheimer, noting that “he has been an important part of our staff already and has a great grasp of where we are and where we want to go“.
GEORGIA STATE
The Comeback

NFL world buzzes over huge Panthers news

The NFL world is abuzz over the news that the Carolina Panthers hired a new defensive coordinator. Head coach Frank Reich hired Ejiro Evero as the team’s new DC. The Panthers themselves announced the hiring of Evero, who comes over after one season as defensive coordinator with the Denver Broncos. “Panthers agree to terms with Read more... The post NFL world buzzes over huge Panthers news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
CHARLOTTE, NC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Broncos coaching staff changes: 6 moves on deck

The coaching staff changes continue for the Denver Broncos. The Broncos have “parted ways” with inside linebackers coach Peter Hansen, according to KUSA-TV’s Mike Klis. Denver also won’t bring back outside linebackers coach Bert Watts, according to The Denver Post‘s Parker Gabriel. Meanwhile, the Broncos...
PARKER, CO
The Comeback

NFL world reacts to major Cowboys change

The Dallas Cowboys will have a new offensive coordinator next season. The Cowboys moved on from their former coordinator, Kellen Moore, who joined the Los Angeles Chargers in the same position. On Saturday, the Cowboys announced the hiring of Brian Schottenstein to replace Moore. Cowboys announced they hired Brian Schottenheimer as their new offensive coordinator. Read more... The post NFL world reacts to major Cowboys change appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

213K+
Followers
265K+
Post
96M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy