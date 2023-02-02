Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
leesburg-news.com
Woman leaves to walk dog and returns to find kicked-out son trashed her car
A Leesburg woman left her home to walk her dog and returned to find her kicked-out son had trashed her car. Deon Andres Rojas, 26, was spotted Sunday sitting in his mother’s green 2007 Dodge car when she left her house to take her dog for a walk, according to an arrest report from the Lake County Sheriff’s Office.
leesburg-news.com
Husband arrested after throwing beer bottles at wife’s car
A Leesburg man was arrested Sunday after throwing beer bottles at his wife’s car. Mascotte officers responded to a 911 call for help in reference to an assault and battery at around 5:09 a.m., according to an arrest report from the Mascotte Police Department. Eliuc Vidal Silvan, 36, and...
ocala-news.com
Ocala man arrested for shooting in Deltona
A 25-year-old Ocala man was arrested by the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office in connection with a shooting that wounded a man in Deltona last year. On May 18, 2022, shortly after 12:30 a.m., VCSO deputies responded to the 3200 block of Partridge Street in Deltona after receiving reports of a shooting in the area, according to a social media post from the sheriff’s office.
Bay News 9
Man charged with attacking Volusia County deputies
NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. — Officials are investigating a man who was shot on Sunday in Volusia County after allegedly attacking deputies with a knife. The suspect, Michael Collmar, 43, is charged with four counts of aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, two counts of false imprisonment, and one count each of battery on a law enforcement officer and resisting an officer with violence, according to information made available by the Volusia County Sheriff's Department on Monday.
fox35orlando.com
Bodycam video released after Florida man shot for charging at deputy with knives, deputies say
NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. - The Volusia Sheriff's Office released a body camera video showing the moments that led to a deputy shooting a man accused of charging at the deputy with knives during a mental health episode. Sheriff Michael Chitwood provided an update on the case Monday during a...
fox35orlando.com
Killer left Florida teen's body in cemetery
A killer shot a teenager, leaving his body in a Marion County cemetery. Now, the victim's family is left with a gaping hole in their hearts and household.
villages-news.com
Stepfather armed with kitchen knife allegedly threatens stepson
A stepfather armed with a kitchen knife was arrested after allegedly threatening his stepson. Walter Tyler, 69, called 911 Thursday afternoon after the altercation at his home in the 800 block of East Live Oak Street, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department. The stepson had gone...
WESH
Police: 2 injured in Seminole County shooting
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — ABOVE: Take a look at the top headlines. Sanford police responded to an apartment complex after a shooting Sunday. Around 1:30 p.m., two parents were meeting about their children at the Overlook at Monroe Apartments when the shooting happened, according to police. The Sanford Police...
ocala-news.com
Ocala man jailed after being accused of beating, strangling woman
A 54-year-old Ocala man was arrested by the Marion County Sheriff’s Office after a woman accused him of beating and strangling her. On Saturday, February 4, an MCSO deputy responded to a local residence in reference to a domestic battery incident. Upon arrival at the home, the deputy made...
WESH
Mother sues Orange County Public Schools, alleging daughter was targeted via school-issued laptop
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The Orange County School District is being sued over a laptop computer issued to a student for remote learning during the pandemic. The lawsuit claims the district provided the student with a laptop lacking safeguards to prevent minors from using social media. Because of that, 26-year-old Keith Green was able to target the 11-year-old student online during school hours.
leesburg-news.com
Leesburg homeowner finds drunk driver in front yard playing loud music
A Leesburg homeowner awoke to find a drunk driver in the front yard playing loud music. A 911 call was received from a resident of the 1800 block of Center Street on Sunday, according to an arrest report from the Leesburg Police Department. Terri Lee Henon, 44, was parked in the resident’s yard playing loud music.
WCJB
Updates on a shooting in Williston leaves victim seriously injured
WILLISTON, Fla. (WCJB) - Levy County Law Enforcement officials are investigating a shooting that happened on Sunday afternoon. Police officers in Williston were called to the 1100 block of NE 4th Avenue at 2:45 p.m. The Williston Police chief says someone is seriously injured after getting shot and a vehicle...
fox35orlando.com
Man in critical condition after shooting on Conway Road in Orlando
ORLANDO, Fla. - A man was taken to a local hospital in critical condition after he was shot on Conway Road in Orlando early Monday. Police said the shooting happened around 12 a.m. At this time, officers do not have any details regarding the suspect. An investigation is ongoing.
leesburg-news.com
Violent felony offender arrested after Leesburg traffic stop
A Leesburg man who has been designated as a violent felon was arrested after a traffic stop. A Leesburg police officer was on patrol early on the morning of Jan. 28 when he saw a car driven by 33-year-old Stephen Jay Zimmerman driving eastbound on East Main Street near the intersection with Sunnyside Drive in Leesburg. As the car approached the stop sign the officer could hear metal grinding on the pavement as well as sparks coming from the car’s undercarriage according to the arrest report. The car then made a right turn onto Sunnyside Drive without coming to a complete stop. The officer initiated a traffic stop at Sunnyside Drive and Morrison Road.
fox35orlando.com
Marion County Fire Rescue addresses suicides within the department
Marion County Fire Rescue Chief James Banta shared an emotional video posted after two recent deaths reported within his department. This message from the chief comes after community leaders confirm two Marion County medics took their own lives within a three-week period.
College Student In Florida Dies After Police Find Him Unresponsive
Police in Florida are investigating after a male college student was found unresponsive and later died. According to the DeLand Police Department, officers responded to Stetson University campus housing Saturday night to conduct an investigation. Investigators say around 7:50 p.m., a male student was found
Investigation underway after deputy-involved shooting in New Smyrna Beach
An investigation is underway in New Smyrna Beach after a person was shot by a deputy.
WCJB
Teen from Marion County is missing
CITRA, Fla. (WCJB) - A teen from Marion County is miss and endangered. According to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, Aliyah Williams was last seen leaving the Heart of Florida Youth Ranch located at 15833 North Highway 301 in Citra. She is believed to be heading south to Orlando...
ocala-news.com
Ocala firefighters respond to four-vehicle crash with rollover on N Pine Avenue
Ocala firefighters responded to the intersection of N Pine Avenue and NW 10th Street on Monday morning after receiving reports of a multi-vehicle accident in the area. Shortly after 8:50 a.m., Ocala Fire Rescue units consisting of Engine 1, Rescue 1, Tower 1, Battalion Chief 11, and a Safety Officer were dispatched to the intersection. Upon arrival, crew members observed a multi-vehicle crash with rollover.
villages-news.com
Villager in New York won’t have to return to face golf cart DUI charge
An 82-year-old Villager won’t have to return to answer to a golf cart drunk driving charge. A judge has ruled that Rodrigue Bosse of the Village of Hadley will not be prosecuted on a charge of driving under the influence. A document on file in Sumter County Court indicates that Bosse is suffering from dementia.
Comments / 3