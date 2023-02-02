Read full article on original website
Let's Talk Business: Business Policy HR Practices and Recreational Marijuana
On Friday, February 3, 2023, the State of Missouri officially joined 20 other US States and the District of Columbia as Recreational Marijuana sales began throughout the state. For businesses with employees this may mean a need to review your policies, procedures, and HR practices to ensure your in compliance and prepared.
A new program in Iowa would enlist government aid to pay for private schools
Iowa is moving to create a new, statewide school voucher program as other jurisdictions around the country look into allowing the use of public funds for students to attend private schools. Cory Turner reports and edits for the NPR Ed team. He's helped lead several of the team's signature reporting...
Discover Nature: Missouri's Survivors
Discover nature this week with Missouri's Survivors. Look outside because the game of life is going on right now in your backyard. Animals are trying to beat the "Survivor" odds to outwit and outlast the hardships of winter (and to also outplay their opponents). Although some of them might escape the cold by migrating to warmer climates or hibernating in snug burrows, others must gamble at finding food and shelter. By winter's end, the populations of most animals are at their lowest.
