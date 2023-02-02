Read full article on original website
KFVS12
New adult high school opens in Cape Girardeau
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A new adult high school recently opened its doors. The MERS Goodwill Excel Center is the sixth adult high school in Missouri. The facility will allow adults to not only get their high school diploma, but they also offer free programs; day and evening classes and a free, on-site daycare.
KFVS12
Inside a Missouri cannabis dispensary
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - In Missouri, starting Monday, February 6, adults 21 years and older will be able to purchase marijuana in the Show Me State, but there are still many questions on how the process will work. Angela Augustine is the director of stores at High Profile Cannabis...
kbsi23.com
Dispensaries get green light for adult use sales
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI) – Medical marijuana dispensaries opened their doors to recreational sales in the southeast Missouri area. Not all dispensaries have received the go ahead just yet, but for green light dispensary in Cape Girardeau, the lines are out the door. Sarah Gunther-Jackson is the General Manager...
KFVS12
Man in custody after standoff in Sikeston, Mo.
Crews were on the scene of a fire at a vacant church Monday morning, February 6. Illinois looking into warehouse safety. U.S. Agriculture propose new nutrition standards for school meals. Updated: 25 minutes ago. |. U.S. Agriculture propose new nutrition standards for school meals. Illinois State Police launch new crisis...
KFVS12
Northbound I-55 open near 92 mile marker after crash
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Northbound Interstate 55 is open near the 92 mile marker after a crash Tuesday morning, February 7. According to Cape Girardeau police, crews cleared the scene and the road is open. Earlier, traffic was backed up in the area due to a crash. You can...
KFVS12
Investigation into Sikeston woman’s disappearance continues 2 years later
SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - The Sikeston Department of Public Safety continues its investigation into the case of missing woman Shyann Brooke Morrison. Morrison was 21 years old when she went missing. She is described as being between 5-feet, 5-inches and 5-feet, 9-inches tall and between 120 and 140 pounds. She has red/auburn hair and brown eyes.
KFVS12
Fire at building on N. Sprigg St. in Cape Girardeau under investigation
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A fire at a building on North Sprigg Street on Friday morning, February 3 is under investigation. According to the Cape Girardeau Fire Department, they believe a fire was started and it spread. They received the call around 10:46 a.m. When they arrived, light smoke...
KFVS12
Sikeston DPS: Reported assault on Pine St. led to standoff
SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - Officers responded to a reported assault that turned into a standoff early on Monday morning, February 6. According to Sikeston Department of Public Safety, they responded to the 100 block of Pine Street shortly after midnight. While investigating, they found the suspect at a home in...
Kait 8
Young Missouri woman dies in one car crash
PEMISCOT COUNTY, Mo. (KAIT) - A Marston woman died Sunday, Feb. 5 in a one-vehicle accident in Pemiscot County. According to Missouri State Police, the crash happened at 12:45 a.m. on Railroad Street. Brittany Schubert, 24, of Marston, Mo. Was driving a 2004 Chevrolet Cobalt when the vehicle traveled off...
KFVS12
Burglary suspect with several arrest warrants found in Ballard Co.
BALLARD COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Carlisle County deputies arrested a man with arrest warrants from several counties in southwest Kentucky. On February 3, Deputy Campbell and Deputy Rathman from Ballard Co. received an anonymous tip that a wanted man, Wayne Daugherty, 42, from Gulf Port, Miss., was staying at a location in the 3900 block of Mayfield Road.
KFVS12
Paducah teenager dies in house fire
PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - A teenager is dead after a house fire on Wednesday morning. According to a release from the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office, they responded to the 400 block of Pugh Road, on the south side of Paducah, around 9:51 a.m. on February 1 for a house fire.
wpsdlocal6.com
Paducah man arrested, accused of stealing over $31,000 from business
PADUCAH — A month-long investigation has led to felony charges for a Paducah man who's accused of stealing thousands from a local business. According to the McCracken County Sheriff's Office, detectives began investigating 31-year-old Cody Anderson in December of 2022 after being notified by the business of the suspected theft.
KFVS12
Stoddard Co. woman admits to selling 7 machine gun conversion devices
STODDARD COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A southeast Missouri woman admitted to selling seven devices that turn AR-15-style semi automatic rifles into machine guns. According to a release from U.S. Attorney for the Eastern Dist. of Missouri Sayler Fleming, 28-year-old Sidney Brianne Scowden pleaded guilty in front of U.S. District Judge Stephen N. Limbaugh, Jr. to one count of conspiracy to transfer a machine gun and three counts of transfer of a machine gun.
KFVS12
Woman arrested after Cape Girardeau Police execute two unrelated search warrants
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A woman was taken into custody after police executed two drug-related search warrants in Cape Girardeau. Officers with the Cape Girardeau Police Department and the SEMO Drug Task Force searched two homes on unrelated search warrants on Thursday, February 2. One home was searched on the 300 block of North Fountain Street at 7:45 p.m.
