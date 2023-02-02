Broward schools superintendent may leave with $365,000 payout

Broward Schools Superintendent Vickie Cartwright on Thursday participates in negotiations over the terms of her job departure. Carline Jean / South Florida/South Florida Sun-Sentinel/TNS

The Broward Schools superintendent may leave the district next week with a separation package of about $365,000.

Superintendent Vickie Cartwright reached a tentative agreement Thursday with Board Chairwoman Lori Alhadeff. The School Board, unhappy with her leadership, agreed Jan. 24 to sever ties with her.

Cartwright would not be able to take legal action against the district, under the terms of the proposed settlement. Had the two sides not reached an agreement, Cartwright planned to a file a state whistleblower complaint with the state and civil action based on racial and gender discrimination, her lawyer Roderick Hannah warned during negotiations.

The settlement still must be approved by the full School Board at Tuesday’s meeting. The board is expected to appoint an interim superintendent that day to replace her.

“I’m looking forward to the next chapter,” Cartwright said after the three-hour negotiations. “My heart and soul has been here with Broward County Public Schools.”

While Cartwright’s tenure as superintendent would end Tuesday, she would stay on 60 days as a consultant, at a cost of $98,000 in pay and benefits. This would be in lieu of a provision in her contract that entitles her to stay superintendent for 60 days if she’s fired without cause.

The $365,000 package also includes $195,000 in severance equal to 20 weeks’ pay and benefits, $57,292 for unused sick and vacation pay and $15,000 for legal fees.

Hannah first asked the district to give Cartwright more than $600,000, noting multiple times that her predecessor, Robert Runcie, got $750,000 when he left.

Runcie agreed to step down as superintendent in 2021 after a grand jury indicted him on a perjury charge. He has pleaded not guilty and his case is still pending. He is now the interim leader for the education advocacy group Chiefs for Change.

District General Counsel Marylin Batista questioned why Hannah thought Cartwright, who has been with the district 17 months, deserved a comparable payout to Runcie, who had been with the district for nearly 10 years. Batista asked Cartwright and her lawyers at one point to accept a $300,000 payout.

“Since you’re so fond of comparing the agreement to Mr. Runcie’s, $300,000 is 40% of what Mr. Runcie received,” Batista told Hannah. “She’s been here 19% of the time of Mr. Runcie.”

Hannah said that unlike Runcie, Cartwright was prepared to file a lawsuit, alleging racial and gender discrimination.

“She has already alerted the county she has claims under the public whistleblower law for certain activities involving certain board members,” Hannah said in his opening comments. “They know who they are. We provided the names.”

Hannah didn’t provide any more details, and Cartwright declined to comment about it after the meeting, citing advice from her lawyers.

Batista was asked after the meeting whether Cartwright’s concerns about board members warranted investigation, regardless of the settlement.

“From my legal perspective they are not serious allegations,” Batista said.

Hannah also said during negotiations that Cartwright had suffered emotional distress and “substantial damage to her reputation based on what’s been said in public meetings.”

Cartwright experienced harsh criticism after Gov. Ron DeSantis suspended and replaced four board members in late August following the release of a grand jury report.

With an earlier appointment of Daniel Foganholi, DeSantis appointees controlled the School Board for three months, and several appointees accused her of leading a toxic culture, engaging in politics, botching personnel moves and failing to inform the board of key decisions. Critics from district advisory committees and many in the Black community also blasted her regularly.

Batista said Cartwright’s recourse for public criticism was being able to respond in public meetings.

“The superintendent has had the opportunity and has taken the opportunity to go over those allegations and statements brought against her by different board members and the community,” Batista said.

The School Board fired Cartwright in November but rehired her a month later after some new members said the process was unfair. They agreed to make a final decision Jan. 24. Although there were two proposals to fire her, the board ultimately agreed to negotiate a separation that would allow her to resign.