Staten Island, NY

New Jersey 101.5

High-end NJ banquet hall, The Manor, is closing this summer

WEST ORANGE — After decades of operation, one of New Jersey’s oldest high-end wedding and events venue has announced it would be closing this summer. “After an immensity of difficult deliberation, it saddens us greatly to announce that this era of The Manor’s operation will be coming to an end,” the owners announced on the venue’s website, saying the final day of operations would be July 5.
WEST ORANGE, NJ
CBS Philly

Gas leak in Trenton forces residents to evacuate home

TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) – A gas leak is forcing nearly two dozen people out of their homes in Trenton. PSEG was at the scene working to fix the leak and resolved the problem Monday morning. This happened on the 100 block of Fulton Street.Crews responded to the scene around 9 p.m. Sunday.Two people were transported to the hospital for medical treatment, police said. CBS News Philadelphia was told 23 people are staying at a community center."They have good spirits and the kids are playing, or trying to. So everything is under control," Maria Richardson, Trenton's acting director of health and human services, said.
TRENTON, NJ
tapinto.net

Family Safe, Dog Missing as Holmdel Home Goes up in Flames.

HOLMDEL, NJ: TAPinto reported Friday at 4:40 p.m., that a home was on fire at 214 Holland Road in Holmdel. Mutual aid from surrounding jurisdictions and the county arrived quickly to assist Holmdel Firefighters. The fire quickly raged through the home, possibly fueled in part by the high winds Friday. Roads remained closed throughout the evening.
HOLMDEL, NJ
Daily Voice

Beloved Jersey Shore Man Dies In ATV Accident

The word "love" is in his name, and according to those who knew him, that's exactly what he embodied.Mike D'Amore was being mourned by many after an ATV crash that killed him in Lacey.D'Amore, 58, of Jackson, was riding on a 2019 Polaris Razor side-by-side off road vehicle, in an open dirt area of …
JACKSON, NJ
petersonsbreakingnewsoftrenton.com

Car Strikes Utility Pole On Calhoun Street

TRENTON, N.J. (PBN) One person suffered injuries after they crash into a utility pole on Calhoun between West Paul Ave. The crash knocked the power out for a brief minute in some parts of the North Ward and Ewing Township, Ewing Emergency Medical Services and Capital Health Paramedics transported the driver to Capital Health Medical center. Prospect heights fire department responded to the scene and later turned the scene over to Trenton officials. The cause of the crash is under investigation.
TRENTON, NJ
Shore News Network

$4 million lottery ticket sold in North Jersey

NORTH ARLINGTON, NJ – If you bought your MegaMillions ticket at Metro Liquors in North Arlington, you might want to double-check your tickets. One ticket worth $4,000,000 was sold in the $31 million drawing on Tuesday. The grand prize jackpot winning ticket with a cash value of $16.5 million was sold in Massachusetts. The solo second-tier prizewinning ticket matched five of the five white balls drawn, winning the $1,000,000 prize. However, lottery officials said that the ticket was purchased with the Megaplier option, multiplying the prize to$4,000,000. The ticket was purchase at One Stop Shoppe, 396 Whitehorse Pike, Atco in Camden County. T In The post $4 million lottery ticket sold in North Jersey appeared first on Shore News Network.
NORTH ARLINGTON, NJ
thelakewoodscoop.com

Howell Man Killed After Crashing Into Toll Plaza Barrier

A Howell man was killed when his vehicle struck a toll plaza concrete barrier, police said today. The crash occurred February 2nd at about 3:13pm on the Garden State Parkway southbound MP 68.9 in Barnegat Twp. A preliminary investigation revealed that Mario Medici, 94, of Howell, NJ, was operating a...
HOWELL, NJ
wrnjradio.com

Driver killed in fiery crash in Morris County

MORRIS TOWNSHIP, NJ (Morris County) – A driver was killed Wednesday night in a fiery single-vehicle crash in Morris County, according to Morris County Prosecutor’s Office Public Information Officer Meghan Knab. The crash happened at around 11:20 p.m. on Southgate Parkway near the intersection with South Street in...
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ

