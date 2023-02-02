NORTH ARLINGTON, NJ – If you bought your MegaMillions ticket at Metro Liquors in North Arlington, you might want to double-check your tickets. One ticket worth $4,000,000 was sold in the $31 million drawing on Tuesday. The grand prize jackpot winning ticket with a cash value of $16.5 million was sold in Massachusetts. The solo second-tier prizewinning ticket matched five of the five white balls drawn, winning the $1,000,000 prize. However, lottery officials said that the ticket was purchased with the Megaplier option, multiplying the prize to$4,000,000. The ticket was purchase at One Stop Shoppe, 396 Whitehorse Pike, Atco in Camden County. T In The post $4 million lottery ticket sold in North Jersey appeared first on Shore News Network.

NORTH ARLINGTON, NJ ・ 5 DAYS AGO