Black people leaving NYC, Chicago, and other big cities have their own reasons: Should we be concerned?Mark StarChicago, IL
Migrants Come to New York But Will Sit For Six Months Doing NothingTom HandyNew York City, NY
NYC is Giving Migrants Free Tickets to Canada as They Say the City is Too Dangerous - Even Compared to CartelsEden ReportsNew York City, NY
Snowstorm could hit New York CityUSA DiarioNew York City, NY
New York City migrants are tearing up their U.S. immigration documents as they escape to CanadaAnita DurairajNew York City, NY
High-end NJ banquet hall, The Manor, is closing this summer
WEST ORANGE — After decades of operation, one of New Jersey’s oldest high-end wedding and events venue has announced it would be closing this summer. “After an immensity of difficult deliberation, it saddens us greatly to announce that this era of The Manor’s operation will be coming to an end,” the owners announced on the venue’s website, saying the final day of operations would be July 5.
11-year-old Edison girl fighting for her life, needs your help
If you were told by doctors that your 11-year-old daughter had a brain mass that would do more harm than good to operate on, would you accept that, or would you want a second opinion?. With today's medical costs being what they are, it's not easy to get one. That's...
Gas leak in Trenton forces residents to evacuate home
TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) – A gas leak is forcing nearly two dozen people out of their homes in Trenton. PSEG was at the scene working to fix the leak and resolved the problem Monday morning. This happened on the 100 block of Fulton Street.Crews responded to the scene around 9 p.m. Sunday.Two people were transported to the hospital for medical treatment, police said. CBS News Philadelphia was told 23 people are staying at a community center."They have good spirits and the kids are playing, or trying to. So everything is under control," Maria Richardson, Trenton's acting director of health and human services, said.
2 girls save multiple lives in heroic effort during fire in Middletown, NJ
🚒 Thursday fire in Middletown under investigation. 🚒 Two young girls heroic efforts helped save multiple lives from the Middletown fire. 🚒 The residential fire in Middletown is under investigation. Two young women are being recognized as heroes for acting quickly to help save lives when a...
Family Safe, Dog Missing as Holmdel Home Goes up in Flames.
HOLMDEL, NJ: TAPinto reported Friday at 4:40 p.m., that a home was on fire at 214 Holland Road in Holmdel. Mutual aid from surrounding jurisdictions and the county arrived quickly to assist Holmdel Firefighters. The fire quickly raged through the home, possibly fueled in part by the high winds Friday. Roads remained closed throughout the evening.
Minor Injuries Reported In Trenton Crash
February 3, 2023 TRENTON, NJ (MERCER)-Yesterday afternoon February 2, 2023, Trenton Police and Trenton EMS responded to Greenwood and Chestnut…
2 killed in crashes on Route 9 in Freehold Township, Lacey, NJ
🔴A 35-year-old Freehold Township man was killed on Route 9 in Freehold. 🔴 A driver making a left turn on Route 9 struck Michael McCabe in Lacey Township. Two people died in crashes on Route 9 in Monmouth and Ocean counties Monday night. A pedestrian was struck by...
Beloved Jersey Shore Man Dies In ATV Accident
The word "love" is in his name, and according to those who knew him, that's exactly what he embodied.Mike D'Amore was being mourned by many after an ATV crash that killed him in Lacey.D'Amore, 58, of Jackson, was riding on a 2019 Polaris Razor side-by-side off road vehicle, in an open dirt area of …
Dr. Yusef Salaam, member of exonerated 'Central Park Five', to announce candidacy for NYC Council
Salaam was part of the group that was wrongfully convicted of the rape of a Central Park jogger in 1989. He was just 15 years old at the time.
Why we moved to NYC from New Jersey: We wanted to sell our NJ house at the peak and be close to parks, ballet, and theater
Twins Julie and Anne, former VPs at JP Morgan, sold the longtime home they co-owned in Spring Lake, New Jersey, and bought a co-op on the Upper West Side, where they love walking in local parks and enjoy going to ballet, theater, and opera performances. Here’s their story. We...
Car Strikes Utility Pole On Calhoun Street
TRENTON, N.J. (PBN) One person suffered injuries after they crash into a utility pole on Calhoun between West Paul Ave. The crash knocked the power out for a brief minute in some parts of the North Ward and Ewing Township, Ewing Emergency Medical Services and Capital Health Paramedics transported the driver to Capital Health Medical center. Prospect heights fire department responded to the scene and later turned the scene over to Trenton officials. The cause of the crash is under investigation.
1 dead, 3 injured after crash on I-80 in Morris County, state police say
PARSIPPANY-TROY HILLS, NJ (Morris County) – The New Jersey State Police said a Bergen County man died and three others were injured early Sunday morning in a crash on Interstate 80 in Morris County. The crash happened at 2:41 a.m. on Interstate 80 westbound at milepost 43.8 in Parsippany-Troy...
‘My hands are freezing’: 95-year-old lives in NYC apartment building with inconsistent heat
WASHINGTON HEIGHTS, Manhattan (PIX11) — Some residents of a Manhattan apartment building have been very cold in their homes for weeks, including a 95-year-old great-grandmother. Betty Simmons, 81, said she has to wear gloves and a winter hat when she sits in her living room on her couch. It’s that cold. Simmons is fighting for […]
$4 million lottery ticket sold in North Jersey
NORTH ARLINGTON, NJ – If you bought your MegaMillions ticket at Metro Liquors in North Arlington, you might want to double-check your tickets. One ticket worth $4,000,000 was sold in the $31 million drawing on Tuesday. The grand prize jackpot winning ticket with a cash value of $16.5 million was sold in Massachusetts. The solo second-tier prizewinning ticket matched five of the five white balls drawn, winning the $1,000,000 prize. However, lottery officials said that the ticket was purchased with the Megaplier option, multiplying the prize to$4,000,000. The ticket was purchase at One Stop Shoppe, 396 Whitehorse Pike, Atco in Camden County. T In The post $4 million lottery ticket sold in North Jersey appeared first on Shore News Network.
Howell Man Killed After Crashing Into Toll Plaza Barrier
A Howell man was killed when his vehicle struck a toll plaza concrete barrier, police said today. The crash occurred February 2nd at about 3:13pm on the Garden State Parkway southbound MP 68.9 in Barnegat Twp. A preliminary investigation revealed that Mario Medici, 94, of Howell, NJ, was operating a...
Driver killed in fiery crash in Morris County
MORRIS TOWNSHIP, NJ (Morris County) – A driver was killed Wednesday night in a fiery single-vehicle crash in Morris County, according to Morris County Prosecutor’s Office Public Information Officer Meghan Knab. The crash happened at around 11:20 p.m. on Southgate Parkway near the intersection with South Street in...
Mother Of 2-Year-Old Found Buried In Stamford Park Charged, Police Say
The mother of a 2-year-old boy whose body was found buried in a Fairfield County park has been charged in connection with the case. Iris Rivera-Santos, age 29, of Stamford, was charged on Friday, Feb. 3 in connection with the death of Liam Rivera whose body was found buried in a plastic bag in Cummings Park on Monday, Jan. 2.
This Bucks County Restaurant Has Been Listed as One of the Top PA Establishments to Check Out This Year
One of Bucks County’s most popular eateries has been listed as a must-stop for those looking for a new dining spot this year. Kalena Thomhave wrote about the establishment for The Keystone. Charcoal BYOB, located at 11 South Delaware Avenue in Yardley, was listed as one of 12 restaurants...
Drunk off-duty NYPD sergeant arrested after crashing car in Brooklyn
An off-duty NYPD sergeant was arrested early Friday morning after drunkenly crashing his car into a parked vehicle in Brooklyn, according to police.
