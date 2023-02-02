Read full article on original website
Buffalo’s Wildlife Ordinance to Get Second Reading Tuesday
At their regular meeting Tuesday the Buffalo City Council is expected to pass Ordinance No. 1413, which amends city code under offenses concerning contact with wildlife within the city limits on second reading. Mayor Shane Schrader, after the first reading of the Ordinance, explained the amendment further. Also on the...
Johnson County Commission to Renew Liquor Licenses
Johnson County’s Commissioners will work through a full agenda on Tuesday. They will discuss renewing liquor licenses for county businesses and will deputize the county’s coroners, make various board appointments, as well as consider a boundary line adjustment and passing of two Resolutions concerning the Road & Bridge Department.
Sheridan Commission to Work on Brooks Street Project Agreements
The Sheridan County Commission will consider an amendment to an agreement and an agreement on the Brooks Street Greenspace project during their regular meeting Tuesday morning. The agreement is between the county and Morrison-Maierle, Inc. for construction administration services on the Brooks Street paving and retaining wall project. They will...
Missing Sheridan County Snowmobiler Found
On February 6, 2023, at approximately 6:30 AM, a 57-year-old Sheridan County resident was reported to the Sheridan County Sheriff’s Office as being overdue from his snowmobiling trip in the Bighorn Mountains. The reporting person had last made contact with the subject via cellphone at approximately 4:15 AM, where...
Medical Receptionist/Scheduler
Robbins Dermatology is hiring! This is a very busy medical office seeking a motivated self-starter with a great work ethic, positive personality and excellent customer service skills. You should be able to multitask and prioritize and enjoy being busy. At least one year of medical office experience is preferred and knowledge of electronic medical records a huge plus. Comfort with computers is a must. Pay DOE, FT, full benefits. Don’t miss the chance to join our amazing team! Email resume to robbinsdermatology@gmail.com or mail/drop off to 206 N Brooks St, Sheridan, WY 82801.
Board Recognizes Food Service Staff, Computer Science Teachers
There were two recognitions Monday night, Feb. 6, at the SCSD#2 Board of Trustees meeting. Leslie Haberkern, food services manager, talked about the food service staff, saying she had 35 employees who have collectively 115 years of experience. She talked about how important they are to the students. She added...
Sheridan County High School Basketball Standings: February 5th, 2023
These are the standings as of February 5th, and how they pertain to Sheridan, Big Horn, Tongue River and Arvada-Clearmont. Sheridan’s next scheduled games are on Friday, February 10th at Cheyenne South, and Saturday, February 11th at Laramie. Tongue River’s next scheduled games are on Friday, February 10th at...
Sheridan HS Boys Swimming Team Places 2nd At 2023 4A East Conference Meet
Freshman Ben Forsythe placed 1st in 2 events (50 yard freestyle and the 100 yard breast-stroke) and was part of the 200 yard Freestyle Relay Team that also finished first (along with Tobey Green, Luca Sinclair and Skyler Mayo), to lead the Broncs to a 2nd place finish at the 4A East Conference Meet held at Cheyenne East.
Sheridan County High School Wrestling Results: February 2-4, 2023
Sheridan is working on the dual meet portion of their schedule, while Tongue River was able to work in one more tournament on theirs. The next scheduled wrestling meets for Sheridan will be dual meets on Thursday, February 9th at Campbell County, and on Friday, February 10th at home vs. Thunder Basin.
Broncos Have a new Head Coach / Bronc Wrestlers Host Thunder Basin Friday / Sheridan Hawks Host two with Bozeman
DENVER BRONCO FOOTBALL – Sean Payton is returning to the sideline after a year in the broadcast studio. the Super Bowl winning head coach of the New Orleans Saints will work one more week for Fox Sports as an analyst at the Super Bowl before diving into his new job as Head coach of the Denver Broncos.
Weekend Sports Wrap up
BRONC WRESTLING – The Sheridan Bronc wrestlers swept all four duals in Cheyenne beating East, Central, South and Laramie. This week the Broncs will finish their 4A East dual schedule at Campbell County Thursday and at home vs. Thunder Basin Friday, that dual will end the regular season, they will have that dual in main gym at the high school, JV matches start at 6:00.
Sheridan 19U Lady Hawks Battle Gillette In Weekend Matches
The Sheridan 19U Lady Hawks faced off against the Gillette Grizzlies Saturday afternoon at the M&M Center in Sheridan. The Hawks started off strong, scoring the first goal of the game just moments into the first period. However, the Grizzlies answered back just a minute later, evening the score to 1-1. The first period ended with the Grizzlies ahead 2-1, despite the Hawks leading in shots 14-11.
