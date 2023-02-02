Robbins Dermatology is hiring! This is a very busy medical office seeking a motivated self-starter with a great work ethic, positive personality and excellent customer service skills. You should be able to multitask and prioritize and enjoy being busy. At least one year of medical office experience is preferred and knowledge of electronic medical records a huge plus. Comfort with computers is a must. Pay DOE, FT, full benefits. Don’t miss the chance to join our amazing team! Email resume to robbinsdermatology@gmail.com or mail/drop off to 206 N Brooks St, Sheridan, WY 82801.

SHERIDAN, WY ・ 16 HOURS AGO