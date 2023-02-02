ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albuquerque, NM

coloradotimesrecorder.com

Rosemary’s Baby: The Satanic Temple and Abortion

While conservative Christians have been quick to label many things “Satanic” or “demonic” — LGBTQ people, furries, rock and roll music, dungeons and dragons — they have consistently accused abortion advocates of working under the influence of the devil. For example, during his run...
MISSOURI STATE
KRQE News 13

KRQE Newsfeed: Cold case cracked, Rental reassessment, Snowy morning, Shoplifter crackdown, Taekwondo competition

Tuesday’s Top Stories Tuesday’s Five Facts [1] Cold case rapes connected to New Mexico music teacher – Three cold case rapes spanning more than a decade and hundreds of miles have been traced back to New Mexico. In all three cases the victims gave similar descriptions of a man with distinctive red cheeks. Investigators say […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Assistance League of Albuquerque helping the homeless

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Assistance League of Albuquerque (ALA) has been around for decades going above and beyond for those in need. They have many philanthropic programs, one being their ‘Sharing Partnerships Program.’. Through voucher distribution by their partners, ALA can help people. They partner with 16...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Aid worker killed in Ukraine worked for Santa Fe organization

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A humanitarian aid worker killed in Ukraine last week worked for a Santa Fe-based organization focusing on getting medical help to people around the world. According to Global Outreach Doctors’ website, Pete Reed worked as their Ukraine country director. Reed was killed on Thursday in Bakhmut. He was evacuating people when he […]
SANTA FE, NM
KRQE News 13

Cold case rapes connected to New Mexico music teacher

Cold case rapes connected to New Mexico music teacher
NEW MEXICO STATE
KRQE News 13

Albuquerque coffee spot named among 25 ‘best in the U.S.’

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Named after a hybrid fish, a unique Albuquerque coffee spot has captured the hearts and palates of an online travel publication as one of the best coffee joints in the country. Praised for offering, “roastology,” Cutbow Coffee on Rio Grande near I-40 has been named among the best 25 coffee shops in the […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

ABQ Ride hosts ‘2023 Rider Appreciation Day’

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – ABQ Ride is spreading the love for Rider Appreciation Day. This is a chance for ABQ Ride to say thank you to all their loyal riders while encouraging others to give it a chance. They are partnering with Papa Murphy’s to give their customers something special.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KOAT 7

The first African American person in New Mexico

An expedition through the southwest saw the first African American man to enter New Mexico. His name was Stevan. A state historian went into more detail on who this man was and his lasting impact dating back nearly 500 years. "Stevan is very unique in New Mexico history in that...
NEW MEXICO STATE
KRQE News 13

2 Senate bills tackle New Mexico nurse shortage

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexico is short more than 6,500 nurses. For most of the state, there’s an average of one mental health counselor for every thousand people. Monday, the Senate Education Committee discussed two bills to fix that problem. One bill would give the Higher Education Department $100,000 to conduct a feasibility study to […]
NEW MEXICO STATE
losalamosreporter.com

Northern New Mexico College President Hector Balderas Brings Student Leaders To State Legislature

State Sen. Leo Jaramillo poses for a selfie with Northern New Mexico College students. Photo Courtesy NNMC. New Mexico Higher Education Department Secretary Stephanie Rodriguez visited with Northern students during their trip to the legislature. From left: NNMC Student Life Coordinator️ Bruno Guedes, High School Equivalency Program (HEP) and College Assistance Migrant Program (CAMP) Recruiter Joshua M. López, Distance Education Coordinator Alejandro Hernandez Ruiz, President Hector Balderas, Regent Erica Velarde, ASNNMC Vice President Khiana Seaboy, NM Education Department Secretary Stephanie Rodriguez, ASNNMC Reporter Deandra Romero, ASNNMC President Dolores Gurulé, Cristian Olivas, ASNNMC Treasurer Ram Khalsa and Natalia Tealer. Photo Courtesy NNMC.
NEW MEXICO STATE
KRQE News 13

Should nuclear waste be stored in New Mexico?

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico has a long history with nuclear science, but should the state be the final resting place of the nation’s radioactive waste? That’s the question at the heart of a bill moving through the Roundhouse. The U.S. produces about 2,000 metric tons of spent nuclear fuel each year, according to […]
NEW MEXICO STATE
tourcounsel.com

DeVargas Center | Shopping center in Santa Fe, New Mexico

DeVargas Center is an enclosed shopping center in Santa Fe, New Mexico. Originally named De Vargas Mall, the shopping center is one of two enclosed malls in Santa Fe. The DeVargas Center was developed by Kentucky businessman Nash Hancock and formally opened its doors in 1973. However, an Albertsons and Factory 2-U already had opened a few years prior. The structure was designed by Santa Fe architect William Lumpkins.
SANTA FE, NM
errorsofenchantment.com

ABQ Journal highlights medical provider issues in NM

In Sunday’s Albuquerque Journal two stories highlighted the self-inflicted policy issue that are pushing doctors out of New Mexico. You can see the articles for yourself here and here along with a telling chart below. The stories echoed RGF’s solutions which include addressing the medical malpractice bill passed a...
NEW MEXICO STATE
KRQE News 13

Most commonly seen birds in New Mexico

(STACKER) – Stacker compiled a list of the most common birds seen near feeders in New Mexico using data from the Cornell Lab of Ornithology’s Project FeederWatch. Birds are ranked by the percent of sites visited from Dec. 24 to Jan. 6. Ties are broken by the average group size when seen, any further ties were not […]
NEW MEXICO STATE
KRQE News 13

Albuquerque business owner says retail theft 'out of control,' wants lawmakers to help

Albuquerque business owner says retail theft 'out of control,' wants lawmakers to help
ALBUQUERQUE, NM

