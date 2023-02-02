ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

6 takeaways from DeMeco Ryans' Texans press conference

By Mark Lane
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uSzV9_0kajJ3pH00

The Houston Texans kicked off one of their more optimistic moments in a long while.

The Texans’ introduction of David Culley as coach in late Jan. 2021 was over Zoom, which meant there wasn’t any connection due to the situation surrounding the starting quarterback and also how Houston went about the hiring process. Even though there was a little bit of excitement when Lovie Smith was promoted from defensive coordinator to coach in Feb. 2022, it did not carry over once Houston started 0-2-1.

DeMeco Ryans’ introductory presser was different. There was plenty of media present to transcribe the quotes from chairman and CEO Cal McNair, general manager Nick Caserio, and the new coach.

Here are six takeaways from the introductory presser with Ryans.

DeMeco Ryans is energized to get to work

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1piYgh_0kajJ3pH00
Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

It may be Feb. 2, his third day on the job and still in the honeymoon phase, but Ryans is ready to get to work.

“To the players that are here, the current players, I can’t wait to get started,” said Ryans. “I can’t wait to get started with you guys. I’m fired up. This is a young team. We’re on the cusp. We got to add some pieces to what we’re doing here, but I’m so excited to get started and get to work with the young guys, and get to work building a winning program with the Texans. And I’m fired up. The excitement is real, and I can’t wait to get to work, to get to coaching. We want to bring a winning team. That’s what we want to bring to Houston.”

The Denver Broncos didn't "blow it"; DeMeco just loved Houston more

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vwV1a_0kajJ3pH00
(Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images)

Ryans said he was thankful for his interviews with the Broncos, and said they have good people in the organization.

“When it came down to it, there is no place I wanted to be any more than H-Town,” said Ryans. “So, it was an easy pick for me. It was a no brainer to be here, be home. It was a no brainer. It wasn’t a difficult decision at all. It was very easy.”

Wants a team built in the image of J.J. Watt

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CvaMZ_0kajJ3pH00
Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Ryans was very appreciative of the support Watt showed him throughout the interview process.

“J.J. Watt represents the Texans,” Ryans said. “He is a Texan. And for him to have that support of me, it means everything to me.”

Ryans also indicated that he wants his team to embody the spirit the three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year played with.

“That’s the type of team we want,” said Ryans. “We want to build this team with guys who have the character of J.J. Watt, who have that athletic ability, that dominance as a player. That’s J.J. Watt. That’s the type of player that we want in our organization.”

DeMeco impressed the Texans on his first Zoom interview

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JIiAF_0kajJ3pH00
(Photo by Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images)

The Texans interviewed Ryans via Zoom the Friday before the NFC divisional playoffs against the Dallas Cowboys. Ryans had been on the practice field 30 minutes earlier, and his enthusiasm came across the telescreen, according to general manager Nick Caserio.

“Before we went into this we had eight to 10 criteria that were important, and there are so many things that go into being a great head coach, and part of it is going to be learning along the way, but he talked about leadership, he talked about strategy, he talked about positioning, talked about ability to connect and lead people. You start to put all those things together, and we got off the call, and we all kind of looked at each other and said, ‘Holy cow. Let’s all go play football tomorrow.’ But it wasn’t a facade. That’s who DeMeco is as a person and a man, and I think that resonated with us.”

DeMeco defines what he wants on offense

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3J6F4w_0kajJ3pH00
(Photo by Sam Hodde/Getty Images)

Ryans was a member of Kyle Shanahan’s 49ers staff, but on the defensive side. There is a bit of a mystery as to what Houston’s new offense will look like, but Ryans provided more clues in his opening presser.

“I envision the offense looking: we want to play with precision, we want to play with effort, we want to play with physicality,” Ryans said. “So, we want to own the line of scrimmage. We want to establish the run game first, but we want to be balanced. We want to be able to operate with play-action pass. We also want to be efficient. We want to have explosive plays with who we get the ball to. If it’s not the field, we want to be able to throw a check down and be able to put it in the hands of an explosive playmaker and see him create. So, everything about our offense, we want to make sure that we’re adaptable to the players that we have.”

DeMeco is excited about the young talent

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RxHvj_0kajJ3pH00
(AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

Texans Wire alumnus Cole Thompson posed the question to Ryans on how excited he was to work with Houston’s crop of young defenders, and Ryans used cornerback Derek Stingley as a prime example.

“That’s what excites me the most is being able to work with young guys, and young guys who are talented,” said Ryans. “Stingley, outstanding; scouted him the last year, and I know the talent that he has, know the competitor that he is. Going to put him in position to make a lot of plays for us. Put him in a position where he can excel and showcase his talent.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Travis Kelce showed he has his priorities right with answer about his brother’s wife's near full-term pregnancy

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce used a movie reference to help describe what might happen if his brother’s wife goes into labor during Super Bowl 57. As you’ve heard, Jason Kelce and the Philadelphia Eagles will face off against Travis Kelce and the Chiefs on Sunday for the Lombardi. However, much more important is the fact that Kylie Kelce is expecting her and Jason Kelce’s new baby.
KANSAS CITY, MO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

LeBron James tweeted 3 words after the Kyrie Irving trade, and NBA fans roasted him

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James was in his feelings on Sunday night after watching his old Cleveland teammate Kyrie Irving get traded to the Dallas Mavericks. As the Irving trade set the NBA ablaze on Sunday, James found himself on the losing end of the massive transaction. The Lakers were pegged as a possible trade destination for Irving, but it was not meant to be.
LOS ANGELES, CA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Sean Payton says he’ll be slamming the door on Russell Wilson’s ‘personal coaches’

After officially becoming the Denver Broncos head coach, Sean Payton knows he has a lot of work to do. Payton’s first order of business will likely be trying to “fix” Russell Wilson after the veteran quarterback had one of the worst seasons of his career in 2022. (And he better succeed, considering everything Denver traded away for the coach and QB.)
DENVER, CO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Report: All signs point to potential 49ers defensive coordinator candidate landing with Vikings

One potential candidate for the 49ers’ defensive coordinator job appears to be heading to the Minnesota Vikings. Mike Klis, of 9News in Denver, reported the Broncos have released defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero from his contract despite their efforts to keep him in Denver. Klis also reported “all signs point to Evero as (Vikings’) DC.”
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Former Panthers interim HC Steve Wilks to be hired as new 49ers DC

Steve Wilks might not have gotten the head coaching job for the Carolina Panthers. But what he did end up getting isn’t exactly the worst consolation prize out there. As first reported by NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero on Tuesday afternoon, Wilks is set to be hired as the next defensive coordinator for the San Francisco 49ers. This’ll be Wilks’ third stint in the position, with prior experience for the Panthers in 2017 and the Cleveland Browns in 2019.
CHARLOTTE, NC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Browns sign DT Michael Dwumfour to a futures contract

As the Cleveland Browns scrape for any possible solution to solve their defensive tackle crisis, they have signed another to a futures deal in the form of Michael Dwumfour. The second-year defensive tackle out of Rutgers is listed at 6-foot-1 and 296 pounds and was signed as an undrafted free agent by the New York Jets following the 2021 NFL Draft.
CLEVELAND, OH
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

5 moves Colts should make to get back to the playoffs

The season of hope has begun for 30 of the 32 NFL teams as they are turning the page to the 2023 season. The Indianapolis Colts are no different. This is a time that teams can see a regime change in the front office and/or coaching staff that can give them hope that things will be turned around. Maybe their team has plenty of cap space to work with in the upcoming free agency frenzy.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

213K+
Followers
265K+
Post
96M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy