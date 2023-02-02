Read full article on original website
fox13news.com
Parrish High School evacuated due to threat; students sent home early, officials say
PARRISH, Fla. - The students and staff at Parrish High School were evacuated from the building Tuesday morning due to a threat. As a result, the school day ended early and school officials are planning a press conference this afternoon. Students were initially taken to the football field grandstands. As...
wild941.com
Tampa Woman’s Babysitting Service Is Causing Chaos
A Tampa woman has a business venture that is causing chaos on TikTok. She babysits for single dads and then “spends time” with them. The woman attends the University of South Florida and this week she revealed that she likes “taking care” of single Dads after she’s done babysitting their kids.
Lakeland steakhouse closes after catching fire overnight
A well-known Lakeland steakhouse has suffered "extensive damage" due to a fire overnight.
995qyk.com
Howard Frankland Bridge To Close Monday
The Howard Frankland bridge to close Monday. A portion of the Howard Frankland Bridge will be closed to traffic next week for construction work. The Florida Department of Transportation is closing the southbound lanes of the bridge to traffic (into Pinellas County) between 11 p.m. Monday, February 6 and 5 a.m. Tuesday, February 7.
Body cam video shows Tampa police negotiate with Antonio Brown after domestic violence call
Newly released body camera footage obtained by WFLA revealed the hours-long negotiation between former Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown and officers with the Tampa Police Department following accusations of domestic violence at his home in Tampa.
fox13news.com
St. Pete aviation officials offer scholarships to help teens, young adults take off in their careers
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - The aviation community in the Tampa Bay area is helping provide an opportunity to potential pilots who may not otherwise get that chance. Friends of Albert Whitted Airport is partnering with St. Pete Air to offer 19 aviation scholarships to 16- to 24-year-olds in the area.
fox13news.com
Two coyotes spotted chasing North Carrollwood family's cat in driveway
CARROLLWOOD, Fla. - A homeowner's security camera caught two coyotes chasing after their family cat in North Carrollwood near Lake Magdalene early Friday morning. Coyote mating season is from January to March which is why wildlife trapper Dustin Hooper says pet owners should be cautious about leaving their cats or dogs outside. He said mating season is when they're the most active.
Mysuncoast.com
Parrish Community High School confirms threat investigation
PARRISH, Fla. (WWSB) - Officials at Parrish Community High School have notified the community that they are investigating an alleged threat. This comes on the heels of two lockdowns caused by medical emergencies at the school, sparking rumor and chaos among students and guardians. The threat was sent in to...
thatssotampa.com
The Best Chicken Wing Spots in Tampa, according to our readers
Tampa has some phenomenal spots for chicken wings. We put out a call to our readers to let us know their favorite spots for wings in the city. There were some clear favorites, and the voting left us salivating. Below you’ll find the top wing spots in Tampa in order of the number of votes they received. For this list, we’re including the top 7 spots submitted to us. Don’t see your favorite Tampa wing spot listed? Let us know your favorite via email. We want to experience as many great Tampa restaurants as we can.
Juelz Santana is playing Tampa's Sulphur Springs on Sunday
The LaRon James of hip-hop is at Club Play.
Mysuncoast.com
Threat investigated at Buffalo Middle School
MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Manatee County Schools confirm that they have investigated an alleged threat to the school. It’s been a busy week for the school district who has been fielding concern following two lockdowns at Parrish Community High School. They reacted quickly to the alleged threat to Buffalo Creek that appeared on social media.
Tampa man struck, killed; suspect on the run, FHP says
A 30-year-old Tampa man was struck and killed Sunday evening in what authorities described as a hit and run along CR-587 in Hernando County.
Person shot during carjacking near Tampa: HCSO
A person was shot during an apparent carjacking near Tampa on Saturday.
Mysuncoast.com
Friday cold front on the way
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Highs are in the 70s, with a few 80s farther inland (again). By Friday, a cold front moves across Florida with a few afternoon and evening showers possible. Even after this front moves away, this time our highs could hold in the 70s, keeping the Suncoast the warmest part of the U.S.
18-year-old wins $48M on first-ever lottery ticket purchase
An 18-year-old woman has made history by winning $48 million after buying a lottery ticket for the first time.
espnswfl.com
Food Network Stars Opening Restaurant In Sarasota This Weekend
If you’re a fan of the Food Network, grab your keys and head to Sarasota as two of the channel’s stars are opening a restaurant this weekend. I’m not much of a cook, but I do love the Food Network and watching cooking shows. I’m also all about checking out new restaurants. Especially in a town like Sarasota that’s one of my favorites on the Gulf Coast, to have a restaurant with Food Network chefs sounds nothing short of amazing.
fox13news.com
Nomads gather in Dade City for first ‘Vanlife Gathering’
DADE CITY, Fla. - A Sarasota man who sold everything he owned has made a career out of the nomad ‘Van Life’ lifestyle and organized the first ‘Florida Vanlife Gathering’ to help others hit the road. In 2017, Josh Theberge officially traded his successful real estate...
Did you know Tampa was the 'Harlem of the South'?
TAMPA, Fla. — Racial segregation was a way of life throughout the Deep South, including here in the Tampa Bay area. Through that injustice, a culture of Black business, food, music and entertainment was born, giving Tampa the nickname: Harlem of the South. You might have driven by the...
Man accused of murder found with missing Florida Lyft driver's car in North Carolina
WAUCHULA, Fla. — A man wanted for murder out of Hardee County is now in custody in North Carolina, according to the Wauchula Police Department. Investigators caught Matthew Flores after a chase ended in a crash in Rutherford County, which is directly between Charlotte and Asheville. He was reportedly driving the car of a missing 74-year-old Lyft driver from Florida.
47-Year-Old Tampa Woman Dies In Fiery Crash On Orient Road And Hillsborough Ave
TAMPA, Fla. – A Tampa woman has died after a crash that happened around 3:40 am on Tuesday, according to Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers say the woman was traveling westbound on Hillsborough Avenue in a car when at the intersection of Orient Road, she turned
