Bodies found believed to be men who went missing after canceled performance

The bodies of three Michigan men who went missing after a performance they were heading to in Detroit was canceled are believed to have been found.

The bodies were found in Highland Park, city officials said.

Montoya Givens, 31, Armani Kelly, 28, and Dante Wicker, 31, were traveling together for a show on Jan. 21 at Lounge 31 when it was canceled, Detroit police said. Then, police and family members say their phone went dead.

According to Lorrie Kemp, Kelly's mother, the car her son was traveling in was moved three times over the course of a week. Ultimately, it was found on Jan. 23 at the Queen's Court Apartment Complex in Warren.

It was unclear if the men made it to the planned location.

“The fact that the three of them are missing together is very concerning and very alarming for us,” Michael McGinnis, commander of Major Crimes with the Detroit Police Department, previously told 7 Action News .

Several law enforcement agencies were investigating Thursday afternoon near W. McNichols Road and Log Cabin Street in Highland Park. They focused primary on the Northcourse Apartments and the Palmer Park Estates.

"Can I get two squad cars to help with traffic direction one at Log Cabin and McNichols and the other at Hill and Log Cabin," a Detroit police officer could be heard saying over dispatch.

Detroit police were one of three agencies called to the scene. Officers were dispatched to help secure the area around 4:30 p.m. Thursday.

Michigan State Police confirmed via Twitter that members of the Homicide Task Force were at an abandoned apartment building. They reportedly found multiple bodies.

Highland Park city officials told 7 Action News they are believed to be those of the three missing men who vanished on Jan. 21.

Warren Commissioner Bill Dwyer confirmed a 15-year-old boy was taken into custody last week in connection with a car missing from a Warren location. The teen was interviewed and released.

Neighbors across the street from the crime scene say they heard shots around the timeframe the men went missing.

In their latest Twitter update, MSP said, "Please remember all victims have families and we don't have the luxury of guessing on their identity and then retracting if we didn't get it right. Once information is confirmed we will update here."

We called Kemp around 5:30 p.m. Thursday and at that time, she said detectives did not confirm her son's body was found.

It’s been nearly two weeks and it's not clear if the search for these missing men is truly over. Detectives are continuing to investigate their disappearance and the bodies found.

