It used to be everyone who lived in Montana knew what a Montana winter was. Now people just can’t get over how cold it is. Lmao!
Montana in winter here is not for the weak. that's why there is so many summer rentals. we the poor have to live and struggle thru the winter here. take us 3 months of summer doing over time and 2 nd job just to catch up on winter bills then it starts all over. Montana is the highest state for suicide. I wonder why
I live here in Butte Montana and yes it does get really cold. But not sure we're the coldest place in the United States. I always thought it was in Lewistown Montana. lol who knows but I like when they film here. They've filmed right next to where I use to live it was pretty cool to watch.
Related
Yellowstone's Jennifer Landon Speculates That Jimmy May Be The Real Villain Of The Show
'1923' star Harrison Ford hopes to work with wife after she left the spotlight for 20 years to raise their son
‘1923’ Star Brandon Sklenar Teases ‘Definite Shift’ in Show as Spencer Returns Home
‘Yellowstone’: Cole Hauser Says Rip Kissing Beth Dutton Makes One Family Member ‘Really Uncomfortable’
"He Wanted To Be A Star." He Was Found In The California Desert With All Of His Organs Missing
Is ‘Yellowstone’ on Tonight? ‘Yellowstone’ Season 5, Episode 9 Premiere Date, Streaming Info
Are Any ‘Beverly Hillbillies’ Cast Members Still Alive?
Yellowstone Fan-Favorite Star Breaks Silence on Upcoming Death
Mysterious Bipedal Creature Caught on Montana Trail Camera
Why Is This Mysterious Jet Parked In Casper Wyoming
This Famous Former First Daughter Spotted Having Fun In Montana.
Tribal bison hunter shot north of Yellowstone National Park
What Yellowstone's Kelly Reilly Thought When She Saw The Younger Versions Of Beth And Rip
Farmer Finds Black Bear Sleeping in His Cattle Barn, a Michigan First: PHOTOS
Bison Launches Runaway Pit Bull Into The Air At Yellowstone National Park: “JESUS CHRIST, RICHARD”
Yellowstone to Reportedly End With Matthew McConaughey Starring in Franchise Extension
A Surprising Idaho Animal Was Just Found On The Bitter Surface of Mars
‘Yellowstone’s Jen Landon Made a Life-Changing Decision Thanks to Costar Ryan Bingham
Idaho Fisherman Stumbles Across Massive Mule Deer Carcass In Boise River
'Yellowstone': Rip Actor Cole Hauser Looks Suave With Wife at Golden Globes
NewsTalk 95.5
NewsTalk 95.5 has the best news coverage for Billings, Montana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 11