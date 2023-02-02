ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montana State

Comments / 11

ChiChi
2d ago

It used to be everyone who lived in Montana knew what a Montana winter was. Now people just can’t get over how cold it is. Lmao!

Reply
4
Abbey Dabbey Dog
3d ago

Montana in winter here is not for the weak. that's why there is so many summer rentals. we the poor have to live and struggle thru the winter here. take us 3 months of summer doing over time and 2 nd job just to catch up on winter bills then it starts all over. Montana is the highest state for suicide. I wonder why

Reply
4
Nicole Hutchinson
2d ago

I live here in Butte Montana and yes it does get really cold. But not sure we're the coldest place in the United States. I always thought it was in Lewistown Montana. lol who knows but I like when they film here. They've filmed right next to where I use to live it was pretty cool to watch.

Reply(1)
2
Related
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’: Cole Hauser Says Rip Kissing Beth Dutton Makes One Family Member ‘Really Uncomfortable’

Since makings its debut in 2018, Yellowstone fans have fallen deeper and deeper in love with the series’ leading couple, Rip Wheeler and Beth Dutton. However, while the two actors that play the couple on screen, Cole Hauser and Kelly Reilly, both have their own partners at home, the former, following the midseason finale of Yellowstone season five, revealed that his character’s intimate scenes with Reilly’s Beth Dutton make one of his young family members extremely “uncomfortable.”
ComicBook

Yellowstone Fan-Favorite Star Breaks Silence on Upcoming Death

Yellowstone's Season 5 midseason finale was an explosive one that not only saw Jamie Dutton (Wes Bentley) make the bold move of calling for the impeachment of his father, John Dutton (Kevin Costner) as governor of Montana, but a strong reaction from his sister, Beth (Kelly Reilly). The siblings ended up facing off in a briefly violent confrontation and, after, Beth suggested to their father that they may need to kill Jamie to protect the family and the ranch. It certainly seems like all roads are pointing towards a death at the end of Season 5, but one Yellowstone star is being a bit coy about the situation. Cole Hauser, who plays John's right hand man and Beth's husband Rip Wheeler on the series, told Entertainment Tonight (via Yahoo!) that he didn't want to speculate and that fans would just have to wait and see what series creator Taylor Sheridan comes up with.
MONTANA STATE
K2 Radio

Why Is This Mysterious Jet Parked In Casper Wyoming

This airplane was parked at the Casper/Natrona County airport over the weekend. It's rather unusual when you look at the details. If you look closer at the airplane you'll notice some modifications. The first of this airplane model rolled off the line in the 1960's. They are no longer being...
CASPER, WY
Montana Free Press

Tribal bison hunter shot north of Yellowstone National Park

A tribal hunter was accidentally shot Tuesday in connection with the bison hunt on the northern border of Yellowstone National Park, government officials confirmed today. According to bison advocacy group Buffalo Field Campaign, a Nez Perce tribal member sustained a non-life-threatening injury when he was shot by another hunter while dressing a bison he’d harvested. The shooter was one of 40 non-Native hunters permitted to pursue bison that leave the park’s northern boundary as part of a larger management strategy that seeks to limit their dispersal into private and state land, Buffalo Field Campaign said.
MONTANA STATE
Looper

What Yellowstone's Kelly Reilly Thought When She Saw The Younger Versions Of Beth And Rip

"Yellowstone" has attracted a loyal following because of its commitment to showing a way of life that is rarely seen on TV these days: the life of the cowboy. Creator Taylor Sheridan remarked to The New York Times that he does not care if "Yellowstone" is a hit with critics because he is making the show for the people who appreciate Westerns. "I'm not making it for [the critics]; I'm making it for people who live that life. The audience has expanded beyond that because, you know, a lot of people love westerns," he said.
Outsider.com

Farmer Finds Black Bear Sleeping in His Cattle Barn, a Michigan First: PHOTOS

A wild but heartwarming encounter has led to the relocation of a young Michigan black bear after a local farmer found him asleep in the cattle barn. “When you decided that a cattle barn is your den for the winter, but humans remind you it’s not… And are nice enough to move you to a new den they make while you’re sleeping,” captions Michigan DNR of their initial photo. Within, a cheery wildlife official smiles as he props up the tranquilized bear. Wearing a mask and muzzle cover that helps calm wildlife during transit, the young ursine would wake up to a new home built just for him.
MARQUETTE COUNTY, MI
KIDO Talk Radio

A Surprising Idaho Animal Was Just Found On The Bitter Surface of Mars

Idaho is famous for having an outstanding outdoor lifestyle. Much of that is because of the mountains, lakes, and valleys that create amazing places to hike, swim, fish, hunt, and ski. Our terrain also makes it the perfect home for wildlife. Idaho is known for grizzly bears, mountain lions, bison, deer, elk, bobcats, big horn sheep, caribou, wolverines, pygmy rabbits, moose, rattlesnakes, wolves, and coyotes.
IDAHO STATE
Whiskey Riff

Idaho Fisherman Stumbles Across Massive Mule Deer Carcass In Boise River

When people talk about river monsters, I don’t think this is what they have in mind… Matt Keller, founder of Old Hat Outdoors, set out for a little fly fishing trip the Boise River two weeks ago, hoping to catch some nice trout. According to Meat Eater, the fish weren’t bitin’, but I’d say he got one hell of a trade off. As he made his way down the river, he noticed something big caught in some brush. He made his way over, and discovered a mule deer carcass. This wasn’t any deer carcass, this thing was massive. It was a massive 16-pt buck,...
BOISE, ID
NewsTalk 95.5

NewsTalk 95.5

Billings, MT
4K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

NewsTalk 95.5 has the best news coverage for Billings, Montana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy