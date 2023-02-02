ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Chris Dobey produces Hollywood ending to win Premier League debut in Belfast

By Pa Sport Staff
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dZsN4_0kajHCkz00

Newly-crowned Masters champion Chris Dobey produced a Hollywood ending to his full-time Premier League debut as he defeated Michael Van Gerwen on opening night in Belfast.

Dobey – who had twice featured as a contender before his elevation to the main circuit for 2023 – capped a memorable performance at The SSE Arena with a fine 160 finish to beat the Dutchman in a last-leg decider.

After dropping the opening leg of the best-of-11 final, Dobey recovered to land a 170 checkout and level straight back before breaking Van Gerwen to lead 3-1.

Van Gerwen, the defending champion and chasing a record-breaking seventh Premier League title, recovered to land a crucial 114 checkout in the sixth leg to tie the match.

Both men then held throw to force a last-leg decider, which Dobey secured after landing two treble 20s followed by double top.

“I had to try to stay calm all night,” Dobey told Sky Sports after his victory. “I knew I could come up here and win, I had confidence from the Masters, so I knew I could do it on the big stage.

“I knew how good I could be. It was just getting that consistency and I think I am there now.

“Once I had won it (Masters), I felt I deserved my place (in the Premier League) and I have come out tonight and shown that.”

In the semi-finals, Van Gerwen had confidently dispatched Belgium’s Dimitri Van den Bergh 6-4 with an average of 106.

Dobey continued his momentum to edged out Nathan Aspinall, who shares the same management team, also winning 6-4.

The first match to start the evening’s action saw Van Den Bergh – who had reached the last four of both the World Matchplay and World Championship – defeat 2021 Premier League winner Jonny Clayton 6-2.

Elsewhere in the quarter-finals, Van Gerwen gained some revenge over world champion Michael Smith , who had beaten him in an epic final at Alexandra Palace, with a 6-3 victory, landing two maximums with an average of just over 102.

Dobey had marked his first match as a full-time Premier League participant with a 6-3 win over two-time world champion Peter Wright , who had recently returned to form when claiming the Nordic Darts Masters title.

Aspinall, making his third appearance in the Premier League, runner-up in 2020, fended off a fightback from Gerwyn Price to progress to the semi-finals with a 6-4 win, which included three maximums and a 130 checkout.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Leeds interim boss Micahel Skubala addresses Jesse Marsch sacking ahead of Man Utd clash

Leeds interim boss Michael Skubala has responded to Jesse Marsch’s sacking, calling the American a “good guy” who the players worked hard for.“The mood is - I wouldn’t say down - the mood is okay,” he said ahead of a crunch fixture away to Manchester United.Skubala added that he saw Marsch before he left the club but refused to open up about any conversations they shared ahead of his departure.Leeds and Man United clash in rare back-to-back Premier League fixtures, first at Old Trafford on Wednesday, then at Elland Road on Sunday.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Leeds United coach Jesse Marsch sacked after less than a year in chargeMoment youngster dumps bicycle onto railway tracks on busy Leeds lineFather runs length of M1 from Leeds to London to raise thousands for diabetic son
The Independent

Sheffield United vs Wrexham LIVE: FA Cup latest score, goals and updates from fixture

Follow live coverage as Sheffield United take on Wrexham in the FA Cup today.The oldest cup competition in the world, the FA Cup is always a tournament that every club up and down the country want to win.Arsenal are record winners having lifted the famous trophy on 14 occasions in their history. with Manchester United (12) and Chelsea (8) not far behind.It's not all about the winners though with clubs from the Premier League all the way down to non-league involved, there is always the chance of a giant-killing or two along the way.Liverpool are the current holders having claimed the trophy for the first time since 2006 after defeating Chelsea in the final at Wembley.We will bring you all the action and updates from the today's game in the live blog below:
The Independent

Clubs and players welcome Christian Atsu news – Tuesday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from February 7.FootballClubs and colleagues welcomed good news about Christian Atsu.Welcome news. 🙏Our thoughts remain with Christian, his loved ones and all those affected by Monday's devastating earthquakes. 🖤🤍 https://t.co/CHCCR7pAR4— Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) February 7, 2023We are relieved to hear @ChristianAtsu20 has been found and is recovering in hospital. Our thoughts continue to be with everyone affected by the earthquakes in Turkey and Syria. 🙏💙 https://t.co/HO5HYC2h0y— Everton (@Everton) February 7,...
The Independent

Reigning Man of Steel Brodie Croft signs new long-term contract with Salford

Reigning Super League Man of Steel Brodie Croft has ended speculation about his future by signing a long-term contract extension with Salford Red Devils.The Australian half-back starred for Paul Rowley’s side last season as they confounded expectations to get to the brink of the Grand Final.His displays inevitably attracted talk of an imminent return to Australia’s NRL, but the 25-year-old has agreed a new deal that is set to keep him at the club until 2030.Croft said: “[I am] delighted to extend my time at Salford – this group of boys is something special and along with the coaching staff...
The Independent

Henry Arundell pushing to make England comeback against Italy in Six Nations

Henry Arundell is pushing hard to make his England comeback in Sunday’s Guinness Six Nations clash with Italy after playing a full role in Tuesday’s training session.Arundell could be part of a reshaped back three that might also see Anthony Watson make his first start since the 2021 championship, having recovered from a significant knee injury.London Irish sensation Arundell announced his arrival to the international game by scoring a stunning try on his debut during the July tour to Australia but he was then ruled out of the autumn because of an ankle injury.A successful return as a replacement for...
The Independent

Anthony Joshua reveals new coach’s ‘high standards’ ahead of Jermaine Franklin fight

Anthony Joshua has admitted he is eager to ‘impress’ new coach Derrick James in his April clash with Jermaine Franklin.It was announced on Monday (6 February) that Joshua will box American heavyweight Franklin at London’s O2 Arena on 1 April, a bout that will mark the Briton’s first with James in his corner.The American coach, 51, counts compatriots and world champions Errol Spence Jr and Jermell Charlo among his fighters, with the former holding the unified welterweight titles and the latter possessing undisputed light-middleweight gold.James is Joshua’s third coach in as many fights, with “AJ” having split from his...
The Independent

The Independent

1M+
Followers
334K+
Post
540M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy