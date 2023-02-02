If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. If you’re a fan of cooking and home décor, then you know the value of having high-quality kitchen tools and accessories. And if you’re a fan of both, then you know that Le Creuset is a name synonymous with both quality and style. And fans of the coveted brand will be over the moon about the new color of Le Creuset, exclusively at Williams Sonoma. Fans will be over the blue moon, actually, as the new exclusive color is Matte Navy!...

1 DAY AGO