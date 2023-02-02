ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Popular NBC Show Announces Final Season

A popular NBC show is coming to an end after ten seasons on the network, as "The Blacklist" is coming to a conclusion, the network announced this week. "The Blacklist," season 10, which premieres on February 26th, will also feature the series 200th episode. It first debuted in 2013, starring James Spader alongside Diego Klattenhoff, Hisham Tawfiq, Anya Banerjee, and Harry Lennix.
Why is NCIS: Los Angeles canceled?

It’s the end of the road for NCIS: Los Angeles. On Friday, Jan. 20, fans were shocked to hear that CBS is canceling the long-running drama, and its current 14th season will be its last. The series finale is set for May 21, bringing the series episode total to 322.
How Bad Is Tom Hanks's New Film 'A Man Called Otto'? Here's What The Reviews Say

Director Marc Forster's comedy-drama "A Man Called Otto" is the first English adaptation (there was a Swedish one in 2015) of Fredrick Backman's novel "A Man Called Ove." Tom Hanks stars as Otto Anderson, a suburban Pittsburgh resident who decides to end his life after losing his wife Sonya. While Otto is a grumpy and tough-looking man, his life begins to change after he meets his new neighbors, a family with two young children.
Why Brooklyn Rae Silzer Had To Leave General Hospital Behind

Actress Brooklyn Rae Silzer won a Young Artist Award in 2013 and a Young Entertainer Award in 2016 for her portrayal of Emma Scorpio-drake on "General Hospital" (via IMDb). The talented young performer took over the character in 2011 when she was only eight years old and stayed on the soap off and on until 2020. Silzer also starred in the touching family film "The Storyteller" in 2018 alongside former "GH" co-stars Constance Towers (Helena Cassadine) and Kristina Wagner (Felicia Scorpio), per Soaps.
The Blue Bloods Cast Is In Agreement On Who Makes The Most Mistakes

"Blue Bloods" has cemented itself as a juggernaut in the realm of network television. First airing in 2010, the police procedural has remained a regular part of CBS' programming for over a decade, dominating the Friday night slot. With hundreds of episodes to its name, the show has kept viewers on the edge of their seats for a long time, and it shows no signs of slowing down any time soon.
Inside Hallmark's 5 New Romance Movies Premiering in March

We're still knee-deep in The Hallmark Channel's lovey-dovey February film lineup, but the romance network is gearing up to love-bomb us once again with a delicious-looking slate of five new movies set to hit the airwaves in March. The romance films feature some of the network's fan-favorite actors, including Erica...
Two new must-watch documentaries now streaming on Netflix

As we noted in a recent post, Netflix had a bit of a slow January despite the release of strong titles like Ginny & Georgia’s second season and the heist drama Kaleidoscope. Viewership of the streaming giant’s biggest TV titles actually fell every week throughout the month, though the onset of February now marks an opportunity to reverse that trend. Moreover, a pair of new Netflix documentaries out this week offers an early chance to get that reversal underway in earnest.
Harmony was not beckoning Willow to heaven on General Hospital

Last week on General Hospital Willow Tait slipped into a coma and saw the woman who had raised her from a baby but was not her biological mother. Inga Cadrenal returned as Harmony Miller's spirit and beckoned her to come to the light where all was peaceful. Willow took Harmony's hand even as she heard Michael Corinthos (Chad Duell) calling to her back in the hospital.

