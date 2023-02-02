ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kevin Costner’s ‘Yellowstone’ Ending After Actor’s Wife Pleaded For Him To Leave Show, Sources Claim

Kevin Costner’s Yellowstone will be coming to an end and the actor’s future with the show is up in the air, RadarOnline.com has learned. Earlier today, Deadline broke the story, Paramount + and Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan have come up with a plan to end Yellowstone. The parties have decided to launch a Matthew McConaughey-lead spin-off which will continue with the majority of the cast. Sources revealed that Costner has been refusing to commit to a lengthy shooting schedule. Deadline said that Costner originally had agreed to 65 days of shooting for the show. However, for the first part of...
Madonna 'Plastic Face' At Grammy Awards 2023: Viewers Begged She Get Off The Stage Fast

Madonna graced the 2023 Grammy Awards stage on Sunday to present another singer's performance. However, she quickly shared a speech to the crowd and those watching from home. The "Material Girl" singer told everybody, "I'm here to give thanks to all the rebels out there, forging a new path and taking the heat for all of it."
Jake Paul Interview Goes Off the Rails, Ends With Him Hanging Up and Sneering ‘Have a Nice F-ing Day’

Jake Paul, former Disney Channel star and now trained fighter, is no stranger to controversy and defending himself in the ring. But in his one-on-one interview on “Game Theory” with Emmy-winning journalist, Bomani Jones, Paul found himself against the ropes looking for someone to throw in the towel. Instead, it was the former Disney Channel star who ended the uncomfortable moment with the slamming of his laptop and a “have a nice f—ing day.”
Jack Harlow Meditates Courtside in ‘White Men Can’t Jump’ Remake First Teaser (Video)

Jack Harlow’s film debut in the “White Men Can’t Jump” remake is finally here, and we are getting a “First Class,” first look into the Kenya Barris-written flick. The remake, which riffs on the 1992 comedy starring Wesley Snipes and Woody Harrelson, stars Harlow and Sinqua Walls as an unsuspecting duo who wins a fortune in pickup basketball by hustling their opponents.
‘Ginny & Georgia’ Season 2 Breaks Into Netflix’s Top 10 Most Popular English TV Shows List

“Ginny & Georgia” Season 2 has broken into Netflix’s Most Popular English TV list at No. 10 five weeks after its release. The YA drama series, which follows the tumultuous relationship between the not-always-dynamic mother and daughter duo Ginny (Antonia Gentry) and Georgia (Brianne Howey), received an additional 38.09 million after its Jan. 5 premiere, bringing Season 2 viewing to 504.77 million total hours viewed among nearly 56 million households.
Laika Names Netflix Exec Matt Levin as President, Live-Action Film and Series

LAIKA, the Oregon-based stop-motion animation studio behind modern classics “Coraline” and “ParaNorman,” is getting serious about entering the live-action space. The studio just named longtime Netflix executive Matt Levin as President, Live-Action Film & Series, a new role at the company. The first live-action project is a film based on John Brownlow’s thriller novel “Seventeen.”
’80 for Brady’ Marks a New Wave of Experiments With Movie Ticket Prices

What film you’re seeing and even your seat location may soon determine the price you pay. Paramount’s “80 for Brady” did decently on a rather quiet weekend for the box office, but beneath its $12.5 million opening weekend is one of several experiments that could change how much moviegoers pay for tickets based on what day they buy a ticket, what movie they’re seeing and even where they sit in the theater.
‘Black Panther 2’ Breaks Streaming Record for Marvel Premiere on Disney+

“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” is the most-watched Marvel movie premiere ever on Disney+ worldwide, based on hours streamed in the first five days, Disney announced Monday. The Ryan Coogler-directed sequel made its streaming debut on Wednesday, including on Walt Disney streamer Disney+. Now, Disney is declaring that the film...
Viola Davis Joins the EGOT Club With Grammy Win

Viola Davis has officially joined the EGOT club, after winning herself a Grammy on Sunday. With the win, the actress becomes just the 18th person to ever do it. Davis took home the Grammy for Best Audio Book, Narration, and Storytelling Recording this year, for narrating her recent memoir “Finding Me.” In winning the award, she beat out fellow EGOT winner Mel Brooks (he was the 8th person to ever win all four awards), Lin-Manuel Miranda (who’s currently just an Oscar shy of becoming an EGOT), Jamie Foxx, and Questlove.
