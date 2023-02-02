Read full article on original website
Shailene Woodley Never-Aired Series ‘Three Women’ Eyed by Starz After Showtime Cancellation
Starz is in talks to save “Three Women,” the Shailene Woodley-led series that was completed but never saw the light of day before being axed by Showtime, a source close to the production told TheWrap on Tuesday. Last month, the cabler scored a second-season pickup of”Minx,” another female-centric...
Kevin Costner’s ‘Yellowstone’ Ending After Actor’s Wife Pleaded For Him To Leave Show, Sources Claim
Kevin Costner’s Yellowstone will be coming to an end and the actor’s future with the show is up in the air, RadarOnline.com has learned. Earlier today, Deadline broke the story, Paramount + and Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan have come up with a plan to end Yellowstone. The parties have decided to launch a Matthew McConaughey-lead spin-off which will continue with the majority of the cast. Sources revealed that Costner has been refusing to commit to a lengthy shooting schedule. Deadline said that Costner originally had agreed to 65 days of shooting for the show. However, for the first part of...
musictimes.com
Madonna 'Plastic Face' At Grammy Awards 2023: Viewers Begged She Get Off The Stage Fast
Madonna graced the 2023 Grammy Awards stage on Sunday to present another singer's performance. However, she quickly shared a speech to the crowd and those watching from home. The "Material Girl" singer told everybody, "I'm here to give thanks to all the rebels out there, forging a new path and taking the heat for all of it."
‘Rick and Morty’ Still Expected to Fulfill 70-Episode Order; Justin Roiland Was Less Involved in Recent Years
“Rick and Morty” is expected to fulfill its 70-episode order despite Adult Swim’s recent decision to cut ties with creator Justin Roiland, who has been charged with felony domestic violence related to an incident that first surfaced in a January 2020 criminal complaint. An individual with knowledge of...
Jake Paul Interview Goes Off the Rails, Ends With Him Hanging Up and Sneering ‘Have a Nice F-ing Day’
Jake Paul, former Disney Channel star and now trained fighter, is no stranger to controversy and defending himself in the ring. But in his one-on-one interview on “Game Theory” with Emmy-winning journalist, Bomani Jones, Paul found himself against the ropes looking for someone to throw in the towel. Instead, it was the former Disney Channel star who ended the uncomfortable moment with the slamming of his laptop and a “have a nice f—ing day.”
‘Joy Ride,’ Adele Lim Directorial Debut Starring Ashley Park and Stephanie Hsu, to Premiere at South by Southwest
Lionsgate and South by Southwest Conference and Festivals announced today that the world premiere of “Crazy Rich Asians” and “Raya and the Last Dragon” screenwriter Adele Lim’s directorial debut “Joy Ride” will premiere at SXSW on March 17. The movie follows four friends as they take a wild trip through Asia.
Ben Affleck Trends for Looking ‘Miserable’ at Grammys: ‘Get [Him] a Cigarette and a Dunkin’ Coffee STAT’
Sad Affleck strikes again! Accompanying his wife Jennifer Lopez at the 2023 Grammys, viewers picked up on Ben Affleck looking particularly “miserable” during the ceremony, especially as he remained expressionless as J. Lo rocked out to the tribute performance to Smokey Robinson and Berry Gordy by Robinson, Stevie Wonder and Chris Stapleton.
Charles Kimbrough, Anchorman Jim Dial on ‘Murphy Brown,’ Dies at 86
Charles Kimbrough, best known to TV fans as straitlaced anchorman Jim Dial on “Murphy Brown,” died on Jan. 11, his son, John Kimbrough, told The New York Times. He was 86. A cause of death was not given. The St. Paul, Minnesota, native actor began his career on...
‘Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies’ Trailer Proves Grease May Be the Word, But Pink Is the Vibe (Video)
Before there was Sandy and Danny, there was — well, Rydell High was still pretty musical. But the Pink Ladies were just finding their way. In Paramount+’s new series, fans are set to see the beginning of Rydell’s coolest female clique, and how it was originally created specifically for the outcasts.
Dave Chappelle Wins Grammy for Standup Special That Sparked Netflix Backlash
Dave Chappelle won a Grammy award for Best Comedy Album for “The Closer” on Sunday night — the same standup special that sparked backlash at Netflix when it was released on the streamer in 2021. The comedian, who has triggered outrage from the trans community for past...
Jack Harlow Meditates Courtside in ‘White Men Can’t Jump’ Remake First Teaser (Video)
Jack Harlow’s film debut in the “White Men Can’t Jump” remake is finally here, and we are getting a “First Class,” first look into the Kenya Barris-written flick. The remake, which riffs on the 1992 comedy starring Wesley Snipes and Woody Harrelson, stars Harlow and Sinqua Walls as an unsuspecting duo who wins a fortune in pickup basketball by hustling their opponents.
‘Ginny & Georgia’ Season 2 Breaks Into Netflix’s Top 10 Most Popular English TV Shows List
“Ginny & Georgia” Season 2 has broken into Netflix’s Most Popular English TV list at No. 10 five weeks after its release. The YA drama series, which follows the tumultuous relationship between the not-always-dynamic mother and daughter duo Ginny (Antonia Gentry) and Georgia (Brianne Howey), received an additional 38.09 million after its Jan. 5 premiere, bringing Season 2 viewing to 504.77 million total hours viewed among nearly 56 million households.
BBC Apologizes for Running Golden Globes Photo of Viola Davis Under Headline About Beyoncé Grammy Wins
BBC News started the week with an apology Monday morning, after the network ran a photo of Viola Davis on air, with a headline about Beyoncé. According to the network, “this fell below the BBC’s usual standards.”. The moment came on Sunday night, as the BBC was...
Linda Ronstadt Looks to Be the Real Winner of HBO’s ‘The Last of Us’ | Charts
The 1970s chanteuse could expand her fan base beyond Gen X, just like Kate Bush did with Netflix’s “Stranger Things”. HBO’s “The Last of Us” featured a poignant song by Linda Ronstadt at the end of a recent episode, and she looks set to benefit the most from the exposure — in the short term at least.
Laika Names Netflix Exec Matt Levin as President, Live-Action Film and Series
LAIKA, the Oregon-based stop-motion animation studio behind modern classics “Coraline” and “ParaNorman,” is getting serious about entering the live-action space. The studio just named longtime Netflix executive Matt Levin as President, Live-Action Film & Series, a new role at the company. The first live-action project is a film based on John Brownlow’s thriller novel “Seventeen.”
Andy Samberg and Jean Smart to Star in Sci-Fi Romantic Comedy ‘42.6 Years’ at Amazon Studios
Andy Samberg and Jean Smart are attached to star in the unlikely sci-fi romantic comedy “42.6 Years,” which is in development at Amazon Studios, according to an individual with knowledge of the project. Craig Gillespie (“I, Tonya” and “Pam & Tommy”) will direct, and the script comes from...
‘Bosch’ Spinoffs Focused on Jerry Edgar, Renee Ballard in the Works at Amazon Studios￼
Amazon Studios is expanding Michael Connelly’s Bosch TV universe with two spinoffs currently in development — one focused on “Bosch” mainstay Jerry Edgar and the other on Connelly’s newest protagonist, Renee Ballard. The first untitled spinoff will sees Jerry Edgar, Harry Bosch’s former partner, tapped...
’80 for Brady’ Marks a New Wave of Experiments With Movie Ticket Prices
What film you’re seeing and even your seat location may soon determine the price you pay. Paramount’s “80 for Brady” did decently on a rather quiet weekend for the box office, but beneath its $12.5 million opening weekend is one of several experiments that could change how much moviegoers pay for tickets based on what day they buy a ticket, what movie they’re seeing and even where they sit in the theater.
‘Black Panther 2’ Breaks Streaming Record for Marvel Premiere on Disney+
“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” is the most-watched Marvel movie premiere ever on Disney+ worldwide, based on hours streamed in the first five days, Disney announced Monday. The Ryan Coogler-directed sequel made its streaming debut on Wednesday, including on Walt Disney streamer Disney+. Now, Disney is declaring that the film...
Viola Davis Joins the EGOT Club With Grammy Win
Viola Davis has officially joined the EGOT club, after winning herself a Grammy on Sunday. With the win, the actress becomes just the 18th person to ever do it. Davis took home the Grammy for Best Audio Book, Narration, and Storytelling Recording this year, for narrating her recent memoir “Finding Me.” In winning the award, she beat out fellow EGOT winner Mel Brooks (he was the 8th person to ever win all four awards), Lin-Manuel Miranda (who’s currently just an Oscar shy of becoming an EGOT), Jamie Foxx, and Questlove.
