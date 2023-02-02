ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette County, MS

WREG

Two plead guilty in Coahoma Community College fraud scheme

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — Two former Coahoma Community College employees were sentenced to five years in prison Monday after pleading guilty to conspiracy and embezzlement, Mississippi State Auditor Shad White announced. Former employees Gwendolyn Jefferson and Stacie Neal were arrested in June 2019 after authorities say they made over $750,000 in personal purchases with Coahoma […]
CLARKSDALE, MS
WREG

Mississippi man pleads guilty to foot bath fraud scheme

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — A Mississippi man pleaded guilty Thursday to his role in a scheme to defraud healthcare benefit programs by prescribing unnecessary foot bath medications and ordering unnecessary testing of toenails for kickbacks and bribes, the U.S. Department of Justice announced. Court documents stated Marion Lund, who owned and operated a podiatry clinic […]
MEMPHIS, TN
wtva.com

Amory man pleads guilty to a federal drug charge ahead of his trial

OXFORD, Miss. (WTVA) - Michael Wright of Amory pleaded guilty in US District Court in Oxford. Federal prosecutors say Wright possessed and intended to distribute methamphetamine in Dec. 2020. Wright pleaded guilty on Thursday, just days before his trial on Monday. He faces up to life in federal prison.
AMORY, MS
wtva.com

Grand jury to hear case against Prentiss County burglary suspect

BOONEVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - A grand jury will hear the case against a Booneville man for an alleged burglary. According to the Prentiss County Sheriff’s Department, the burglary happened in late January in the Burton community. The sheriff’s department did not give an address. The investigation led to...
PRENTISS COUNTY, MS
deltadailynews.com

Clarksdale Police Discover Theft Operation, Two Arrested

Clarksdale, MS – Clarksdale Police uncovered a major theft operation, resulting in the recovery of thousands of dollars in stolen goods. A search warrant executed in the Oakhurst area of the city led to the discovery of several stolen items, including TVs, air conditioning window units, iPads, PlayStations, and other electronics.
CLARKSDALE, MS
WATN Local Memphis

Shelby County deputy relieved of duty for use of force in November incident 'just discovered'

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. — A Shelby County Sheriff's Office deputy has been relieved of duty pending an investigation into use of force, the Sheriff's Office said Monday. According to SCSO, the incident is from a November 2022 arrest. The Sheriff's Office said video of the encounter was discovered on social media, and an internal investigation is underway.
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
wtva.com

Midday shooting under investigation in Tupelo

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - The Tupelo Police Department is investigating a midday shooting. According to Police, the incident happened in the 400 block of North Spring Street. Officers found two male gunshot victims at the hospital shortly after 12:45 p.m. Police described their injuries as serious. Police did not confirm...
TUPELO, MS
wcbi.com

University police conduct bomb threat sweep on Ole Miss campus

OXFORD, Miss. (WCBI) – Ole Miss University Police conducted a sweep for a potential bomb threat this afternoon. According to the university’s official social media page, police investigated a bomb threat at The Pavillion. The building was evacuated and everyone was asked to avoid the area. The university...
OXFORD, MS
wcbi.com

Traffic stop leads to two arrests for gun, drug possession charges

EUPORA, Miss. (WCBI) – A traffic stop in Eupora led to gun and drug charges. A Webster County Deputy and K-9 pulled a vehicle over on Roane Avenue in Eupora, Wednesday night. That traffic stop ended with Timothy Green being arrested for Possession of a Weapon by a Convicted...
EUPORA, MS
South Reporter

City to launch Operation Clean Sweep

Holly Springs Mayor Sharon Gipson held a mid-afternoon press conference Friday to announce a campaign to make the city safe again. In the following two weeks, there have been three drive-by shootings on South Chesterman Street, with the third drive-by sending one of the shooters to the Regional One Medical Center in Memphis, Tenn., and another under arrest in the incident.
HOLLY SPRINGS, MS
wcbi.com

Tupelo police ask for help finding person wanted for forgery

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – The Tupelo Police Department is asking for help in solving a case, and Crime Stoppers could make it worth your time. The person seen in this security video is wanted in connection with a case of Uttering Forgery in Tupelo. If you know who this...
TUPELO, MS
wtva.com

Four injured in Chickasaw County crash

HOUSTON, Miss. (WTVA) - State troopers continue to investigate a weekend crash that injured four people. According to the Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP), the wreck happened Saturday evening on Highway 32 in Chickasaw County. A westbound SUV collided head-on with an eastbound car. The victims’ current conditions are not known....
CHICKASAW COUNTY, MS
wcbi.com

Tupelo police arrest man accused of assaulting his grandmother

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Tupelo police made an arrest of a man that allegedly hit his grandmother. On January 31, TPD was called to 1013 North Gloster for a disturbance. Officers determined the suspect, 34-year-old Jamie Sheffield, had physically assaulted his grandmother. Officers arrested Sheffield and detectives began a...
TUPELO, MS
wtva.com

Local lawmakers paid visit to Okolona Elementary School

OKOLONA, Miss. (WTVA) - State and local leaders met on Monday for a tour of the old Okolona Elementary School. The school was built in 1926 and classes are still being taught inside. Educators invited city and state leaders for a tour hoping to secure funding to make much-needed repairs...
OKOLONA, MS
wtva.com

Bed, Bath and Beyond in Tupelo is closing

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - The Bed, Bath and Beyond in Tupelo is closing. For the past several years, the chain has shut down hundreds of its stores in the wake of financial difficulties.
TUPELO, MS
WREG

Emergency services coming to Marshall County after ice storm

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Some encouraging news for folks in Marshall County, many who have been without power since Tuesday, in the wake of a crippling ice storm. Governor Tate Reeves has ordered State emergency resources to the county to assist the Holly Springs Utility District in restoring power. WREG reports those living in the cold […]
MARSHALL COUNTY, MS

