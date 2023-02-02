Read full article on original website
Related
Two plead guilty in Coahoma Community College fraud scheme
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — Two former Coahoma Community College employees were sentenced to five years in prison Monday after pleading guilty to conspiracy and embezzlement, Mississippi State Auditor Shad White announced. Former employees Gwendolyn Jefferson and Stacie Neal were arrested in June 2019 after authorities say they made over $750,000 in personal purchases with Coahoma […]
Mississippi man pleads guilty to foot bath fraud scheme
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — A Mississippi man pleaded guilty Thursday to his role in a scheme to defraud healthcare benefit programs by prescribing unnecessary foot bath medications and ordering unnecessary testing of toenails for kickbacks and bribes, the U.S. Department of Justice announced. Court documents stated Marion Lund, who owned and operated a podiatry clinic […]
wtva.com
Amory man pleads guilty to a federal drug charge ahead of his trial
OXFORD, Miss. (WTVA) - Michael Wright of Amory pleaded guilty in US District Court in Oxford. Federal prosecutors say Wright possessed and intended to distribute methamphetamine in Dec. 2020. Wright pleaded guilty on Thursday, just days before his trial on Monday. He faces up to life in federal prison.
wtva.com
Grand jury to hear case against Prentiss County burglary suspect
BOONEVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - A grand jury will hear the case against a Booneville man for an alleged burglary. According to the Prentiss County Sheriff’s Department, the burglary happened in late January in the Burton community. The sheriff’s department did not give an address. The investigation led to...
deltadailynews.com
Clarksdale Police Discover Theft Operation, Two Arrested
Clarksdale, MS – Clarksdale Police uncovered a major theft operation, resulting in the recovery of thousands of dollars in stolen goods. A search warrant executed in the Oakhurst area of the city led to the discovery of several stolen items, including TVs, air conditioning window units, iPads, PlayStations, and other electronics.
Shelby County deputy relieved of duty for use of force in November incident 'just discovered'
SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. — A Shelby County Sheriff's Office deputy has been relieved of duty pending an investigation into use of force, the Sheriff's Office said Monday. According to SCSO, the incident is from a November 2022 arrest. The Sheriff's Office said video of the encounter was discovered on social media, and an internal investigation is underway.
wtva.com
Corinth man sentenced to 14 years for stealing guns in Booneville and selling them in Chicago
OXFORD, Miss. (WTVA) - Galvin Davis was sentenced to 14 years in prison for burglarizing a gun store and for possessing and transporting stolen firearms. 39-year-old Galvin Dwayne Davis of Corinth was sentenced for his crimes on Thursday, February 2. According to court documents, Davis was involved in the August...
wtva.com
Midday shooting under investigation in Tupelo
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - The Tupelo Police Department is investigating a midday shooting. According to Police, the incident happened in the 400 block of North Spring Street. Officers found two male gunshot victims at the hospital shortly after 12:45 p.m. Police described their injuries as serious. Police did not confirm...
jacksonadvocateonline.com
One Year Later: Family has questions about suicide ruling in demise of former Greenwood police officer
Wendy Forrest was driving at a fast clip from Nashville to Winona after getting word that her daughter, 31-year-old NaStacia Rice, a former Greenwood policewoman who had left to join the police force in Tchula only months before, had taken her own life. Army veteran NaStacia Rice was found dead...
wcbi.com
University police conduct bomb threat sweep on Ole Miss campus
OXFORD, Miss. (WCBI) – Ole Miss University Police conducted a sweep for a potential bomb threat this afternoon. According to the university’s official social media page, police investigated a bomb threat at The Pavillion. The building was evacuated and everyone was asked to avoid the area. The university...
wcbi.com
Traffic stop leads to two arrests for gun, drug possession charges
EUPORA, Miss. (WCBI) – A traffic stop in Eupora led to gun and drug charges. A Webster County Deputy and K-9 pulled a vehicle over on Roane Avenue in Eupora, Wednesday night. That traffic stop ended with Timothy Green being arrested for Possession of a Weapon by a Convicted...
South Reporter
City to launch Operation Clean Sweep
Holly Springs Mayor Sharon Gipson held a mid-afternoon press conference Friday to announce a campaign to make the city safe again. In the following two weeks, there have been three drive-by shootings on South Chesterman Street, with the third drive-by sending one of the shooters to the Regional One Medical Center in Memphis, Tenn., and another under arrest in the incident.
wcbi.com
Tupelo police ask for help finding person wanted for forgery
TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – The Tupelo Police Department is asking for help in solving a case, and Crime Stoppers could make it worth your time. The person seen in this security video is wanted in connection with a case of Uttering Forgery in Tupelo. If you know who this...
wtva.com
Four injured in Chickasaw County crash
HOUSTON, Miss. (WTVA) - State troopers continue to investigate a weekend crash that injured four people. According to the Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP), the wreck happened Saturday evening on Highway 32 in Chickasaw County. A westbound SUV collided head-on with an eastbound car. The victims’ current conditions are not known....
wcbi.com
Tupelo police arrest man accused of assaulting his grandmother
TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Tupelo police made an arrest of a man that allegedly hit his grandmother. On January 31, TPD was called to 1013 North Gloster for a disturbance. Officers determined the suspect, 34-year-old Jamie Sheffield, had physically assaulted his grandmother. Officers arrested Sheffield and detectives began a...
wtva.com
Local lawmakers paid visit to Okolona Elementary School
OKOLONA, Miss. (WTVA) - State and local leaders met on Monday for a tour of the old Okolona Elementary School. The school was built in 1926 and classes are still being taught inside. Educators invited city and state leaders for a tour hoping to secure funding to make much-needed repairs...
Mississippi woman accused of shoplifting, arrested on multiple felony counts
A Mississippi woman faces multiple felony charges after she was accused of stealing from an Oxford business. On Dec. 9, 2022, the Oxford Police Department responded to a business in the 2500 block of Jackson Avenue to take a report of shoplifting. After an investigation, Jinnifer Niccole Sheppard, 30, of...
Call center opens for MS residents dealing with power outages
HOLLY SPRINGS, Miss. — A call center has opened to assist Holly Springs residents, dealing with the ongoing power outages. The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency (MEMA) announced on Sunday that the center is now open to assist residents impacted by the recent winter weather. The center will be open...
wtva.com
Bed, Bath and Beyond in Tupelo is closing
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - The Bed, Bath and Beyond in Tupelo is closing. For the past several years, the chain has shut down hundreds of its stores in the wake of financial difficulties.
Emergency services coming to Marshall County after ice storm
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Some encouraging news for folks in Marshall County, many who have been without power since Tuesday, in the wake of a crippling ice storm. Governor Tate Reeves has ordered State emergency resources to the county to assist the Holly Springs Utility District in restoring power. WREG reports those living in the cold […]
Comments / 0