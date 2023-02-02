Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Grocery Store Meijer Has Opened Two Stores in MichiganBryan DijkhuizenMichigan State
Upgraded Winter Storm Warning for the area from Grand Rapids to Saginaw ValleySherif SaadGrand Rapids, MI
Lake Orion Welcomes New Grocery Store MeijerBryan DijkhuizenLake Orion, MI
Major supermarket chain opening new Michigan store next weekKristen WaltersLake Orion, MI
Neighbor finds dead mom and son in their Ohio home, year and a half after they diedWestland DailyCarroll County, OH
Related
abc12.com
Michigan's largest plastic film recycler opening in Flint
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Flint soon will be home to Michigan's largest recycling facility capable of processing plastic film. ACI Plastics unveiled a $10 million recycling center on Bagwell Street on Monday. The facility will bring 25 to 30 new jobs that pay about $15 to $20 per hour beginning in May.
abc12.com
Midland residents can take survey on City's public engagement platform
MIDLAND, Mich. (WJRT) - Midland residents are invited to participate in a "choose-your-own-adventure" style survey on the City's public engagement platform, E-CityHall. The survey aims to rank the focus areas that residents believe should be prioritized in the City's new Master Plan. Topics include housing, utilities, waste management, energy, natural...
abc12.com
Flint schools superintendent shares plan for student success
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A recent report by the state shows most schools in Flint are low performing and need a plan for improvement. The report is from the Michigan School Index System and it shows 10 of the 11 schools in the district need a plan to improve student outcomes.
abc12.com
Hoax draws large police response to Nouvel Catholic Central
MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - A series of swatting calls brought large police responses to schools in Michigan on Tuesday morning, including Nouvel Catholic Central High School in Saginaw. Several police agencies in the Saginaw area responded to Nouvel just after 10 a.m. for reports of a shooting. The erroneous call indicated...
abc12.com
'AMusBE' A Museum of the Black Experience is set to open in Saginaw
SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - A new year welcomes new ideas. A museum that highlights African-American history is in the works in Saginaw. AMusBE - A Museum of the Black Experience will be home to thousands of pieces of artwork paying homage to African-American history. We are only a few days...
abc12.com
Former Genji Japanese Steakhouse in Midland leveled in fire
MIDLAND, Mich. (WJRT) - Investigators continue looking into what caused a fire that completely destroyed the former Genji Japanese Steakhouse in Midland over the weekend. The Midland Fire Department responded after the fire alarms in the building sounded just after midnight Saturday morning. While investigating, they discovered flames in the walls and attic of the building.
abc12.com
Chipotle developers pulls out of Grand Blanc location
GRAND BLANC, Mich. (WJRT) - Last September, the city of Grand Blanc received plans to build a Chipotle restaurant at the intersection of Saginaw Road and Bush Avenue. But last week -- Chipotle's developers pulled out of the project. A city-owned alley that has been owned since the 1930's must...
abc12.com
Two Michigan Powerball players win $1 million in Monday's drawing
LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Two Powerball players from Michigan became instant millionaires in Monday evening's drawing. The Michigan Lottery says the players matched all five white balls -- 05-11-22-23-69 -- to win $1 million prizes. One ticket was purchased on the Michigan Lottery website and the other was purchased at the Sav-way Food Center on West Michigan Avenue in Lansing.
abc12.com
Two of Mid-Michigan finest are making cases for Miss Basketball Award
FLINT, MICH. (WJRT) - As the end of the girls basketball season draws closer, debates are starting to happen of who should be Miss Basketball. For the past four years, the winner has been from Detroit Edison. Two Mid-Michigan are trying to change that. Frankenmuth's "Stretch-Four" Lexi Boyke has been...
abc12.com
3 girls detained after 'skirmishes' at Heritage vs. Arthur Hill game
SAGINAW TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - Police detained three female students of Arthur Hill High School in Saginaw after multiple "skirmishes" broke out after Friday's night basketball game at Heritage High School. The Saginaw Township Police Department described the altercations as "skirmishes" inside the school, which broke out as the cross-town...
abc12.com
Coast Guard, rescue crews save 14 ice fishermen on Saginaw Bay
TUSCOLA COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - The U.S. Coast Guard and Thumb-area emergency crews rescued more than a dozen fishermen from an ice floe on Saginaw Bay late Monday. The fishermen were on a large chunk of ice that broke away from shore near Fish Point on Thomas Road in Tuscola County. Initial reports indicated that up to 30 people were trapped on the ice.
abc12.com
Fire at Genji's Japanese Steakhouse in Midland remains under investigation
MIDLAND, Mich. (WJRT) - The investigation continues into what caused a Midland Restaurant to go up in flames. Firefighters were called out to Genji's Japanese Steakhouse just after midnight Saturday for a fire alarm. At first, they didn't see any smoke or flames but that soon changed as the fire...
abc12.com
Deadly crash investigation in Springfield Twp.
OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office Crash Reconstruction Unit is investigating a deadly accident in Springfield Township. Police say 72-year-old James Ziegenfelder, from Springfield Township, was driving north on Dixie Highway near Deer Lake Road Saturday afternoon when he turned in front of another vehicle, being driven by a 54-year-old woman from Holly.
abc12.com
Trooper badly injured in head-on crash south of Grand Blanc
GROVELAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - A Michigan State Police trooper and another driver are recovering from injuries sustained in a head-on crash south of Grand Blanc on Tuesday morning. Investigators say the trooper was driving south on Dixie Highway near Tripp Road in Oakland County's Groveland Township around 7:15 a.m....
abc12.com
Suspect in deadly Flint Township shooting faces 14 more charges
FLINT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - Prosecutors nearly doubled the number of charges against a 19-year-old accused of a deadly double shooting in Flint Township on July 5. Court records show 19-year-old Christopher Wesley Grammatico is facing a total of 14 more charges from a separate incident. He already was arraigned...
abc12.com
MSP finds multiple weapons in vehicle during traffic stop
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan State Police troopers confiscated several weapons during a traffic stop in Flint. Troopers stopped a car around 6 p.m. Friday evening in the area of Mason and Taylor streets for an expired registration. After approaching the vehicle, troopers observed multiple firearms in plain view. Police...
abc12.com
Clarkston-area man dies after weekend crash on Dixie Highway
OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A 72-year-old man from the Clarkston area died Saturday after police say he made a left turn into the path of another vehicle. The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office says James Ziegenfelder from Springfield Township was turning out of a business driveway onto Dixie Highway near Deer Lake Road in a 2022 GMC Acadia around 1:10 p.m.
Comments / 1