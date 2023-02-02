TUSCOLA COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - The U.S. Coast Guard and Thumb-area emergency crews rescued more than a dozen fishermen from an ice floe on Saginaw Bay late Monday. The fishermen were on a large chunk of ice that broke away from shore near Fish Point on Thomas Road in Tuscola County. Initial reports indicated that up to 30 people were trapped on the ice.

TUSCOLA COUNTY, MI ・ 6 HOURS AGO