If you’re looking to keep up with the cool kids, you better get yourself some Prada. The Italian brand came out on top of the Lyst Index’s ranking of the hottest brands in the fourth quarter of 2022, Hypebeast reported on Thursday. It moved up from No. 2 in the third quarter of the year, and unseated Gucci as the reigning brand. From October to December, searches for Prada products increased by 37 percent. That was in addition to a number of big changes for the company: In Q4, Prada launched its first fine jewelry collection, made of recycled gold; named the...

4 DAYS AGO