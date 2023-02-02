ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Nordstrom's Secret Sale Section Includes Over 3,000 Deals — Here Are the 25 Best Fashion and Beauty Finds

Score up to 60 percent off of Adidas, Free People, and True Botanicals while you can We're here to let you in on a little secret: Nordstrom has a secret sale section, and it's teeming with deep discounts on so many coveted brands. The Limited-Time Sale section is hiding in plain sight at Nordstrom, and it includes up to 60 percent off of Sorel, Nike, and Adidas shoes, Free People and Good American clothing, and skincare products from brands like Sunday Riley, True Botanicals, Kiehl's, and Clinique. The...
TODAY.com

35 adorable Valentine's Day jewelry pieces for your sweetheart — starting at $5

Is there anything better than getting a pretty necklace or pair of earrings for Valentine’s Day? We think not. A favorite part of gift-giving on Valentine’s Day isn’t about how much your partner spent or where they got the piece of jewelry — it’s about seeing their face light up whenever you open the box. They're always so proud of whatever they picked out, and there’s truly nothing better than seeing someone smile when exchanging gifts.
MARYLAND STATE
Parents Magazine

Banana Republic Baby's Epic Winter Sale Has Steep Discounts on Heirloom-Worthy Pieces

ICYMI, Banana Republic now has a baby line—and it is GOOD. Think heirloom quality pieces and timeless designs. And thanks to their current massive winter sale that includes an extra 30% off sale prices at checkout, the deals are too good to pass up. So whether you're stocking up for a baby on the way, refreshing your little one's wardrobe, or want to have some baby shower gifts handy, you won't want to miss these steeply discounted and swoon-worthy baby items. Here are just a few of our favorite picks, but hurry, pieces are selling out fast!
Footwear News

This Carrie Underwood-Approved Brand Just Launched Footwear With Blinged-Out Western Boots

DanielxDiamond has officially debuted shoes. The brand, known for its rhinestone fringe jackets, have teamed up with Titan Industries in a partnership to launch, manufacture and distribute footwear. The collection first hit shelves in December, and is sold in limited quantities at DanielxDiamond’s Nashville boutique “The Gulch,” and on their website. The brand also has partnered with Boot Barn, Nordstrom and Neiman Marcus. Before their foray into footwear, founders Daniel Musto and Lani Lupton first came together as both friends and stylists in L.A. — and for their mutual love of country music. The latter of which sparked the idea behind the...
Vogue Magazine

Eccentric Style Ruled at the Manhattan Vintage Show

The 22-degrees-Fahrenheit weather in New York didn’t stop dedicated shoppers from lining down the block shortly before the doors opened at the Manhattan Vintage Show last Friday. They all meant business as they arrived at the triannual event, with hopes of scoring sweet ’50s dresses, or a saucy ’90s leather Versace jacket. “We really tried to have vintage for all [this time],” says Amy Abrams, the co-owner of Manhattan Vintage. “Every style, era, and price point—from accessories to clothing.”
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Robb Report

Prada Replaces Gucci as the World’s Hottest Fashion Brand in New Rankings

If you’re looking to keep up with the cool kids, you better get yourself some Prada. The Italian brand came out on top of the Lyst Index’s ranking of the hottest brands in the fourth quarter of 2022, Hypebeast reported on Thursday. It moved up from No. 2 in the third quarter of the year, and unseated Gucci as the reigning brand. From October to December, searches for Prada products increased by 37 percent. That was in addition to a number of big changes for the company: In Q4, Prada launched its first fine jewelry collection, made of recycled gold; named the...
Grazia USA

You Can Now Shop Ashley Park’s Impressive Handbag Collection

Words Sarah Tarca Whatever your feelings are about Emily in Paris, can we all just agree that Mindy (played by Ashley Park) is the best character on the show? A sassy, fiercely loyal feminist who can somehow make latex look good, she’s a far better friend than Emily, and someone we’d all personally like in... The post You Can Now Shop Ashley Park’s Impressive Handbag Collection appeared first on Grazia USA.
Elle

The Latest Gucci Drop Is the Perfect Way to Celebrate Valentine’s Day

Just in time for Valentine’s Day, Gucci launched a line of gorgeous accessories in a range of pretty pastels. The collection features the iconic GG monogram print—reimagined in a jumbo size—plus new colorways including lilac, light pink, mint green, and banana. After all, nothing cures winter blues quite like pretty spring colors, am I right?

