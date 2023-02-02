ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sayreville, NJ

NJ councilwoman found fatally shot in her car, officials say

By Mira Wassef
KTLA
KTLA
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32YRmI_0kajDua700

A councilwoman representing Sayreville, New Jersey, was fatally shot Wednesday night, authorities said. KTLA’s sister station WPIX reports.

Eunice Dwumfour, 30, was discovered with multiple gunshot wounds insider her car in Sayreville, just south of Newark, at around 7:22 p.m., according to the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

“I am stunned by the news of Sayreville Councilwoman Eunice Dwumfour’s murder last evening in an act of gun violence. I send my condolences to her family and friends, and the entire Sayreville community,” Gov. Phil Murphy said in a tweet .

Mahesh Chitnis, of the Sayreville Human Relations Commission, said Dwumfour was his neighbor and he was shocked that she was shot and killed so close to his home, according to a Facebook post.

“She was a woman full of life … I couldn’t believe that this can happen in my town,” Chitnis said in the social media post.

Dwunfour, a recently elected Republican member of the Sayreville Borough Council, began serving her first term in 2022.

No arrests have been made. The investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information or surveillance footage of the area is asked to call the Sayreville Police Department at 732-727-4444 or the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office 732-745-3477.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTLA

U.S. based Legoland Parks to become certified Autism Centers by spring 2023

Legoland Resorts announced Monday that all of its North American theme parks would become Certified Autism Centers (CAC) by March 31. Legoland parks in Florida and California received autism certification in 2022. The company’s newest theme park in New York will receive autism certification when it reopens in March, a news release said. The certification […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTLA

Dallas Mavericks — not Clippers or Lakers — acquire Kyrie Irving from Nets

Disgruntled superstar point guard Kyrie Irving has a new home, but it’s not in California. The Brooklyn Nets have agreed to trade Irving to the Dallas Mavericks for a package that includes a first and multiple second round picks, guard Spencer Dinwiddie and forward Dorian Finney-Smith, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. The Mavericks will also […]
DALLAS, TX
KTLA

KTLA

100K+
Followers
17K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

Los Angeles news and live video from Southern California

 https://ktla.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy