wgxa.tv
Warner Robins residents say there's no police presence following Saturday's shooting
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. (WGXA) -- The sounds of Saturday's gunfire are long gone-- but not the fear they left behind for people who shop and work here. "I don't feel safe," one resident says. "I have the doors locked during the daytime, all day. People want to come in and do lottery, I have to unlock the door. I shouldn't have to work like this but I don't trust anyone."
wgxa.tv
Bibb Co. deputies arrest man driving stolen government vehicle
BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - A simple traffic stop in Macon turned into more, including involving stolen government property. In a post on Facebook, the Bibb County Sheriff's Office says one of their deputies stopped a government vehicle on Millerfield Road. The deputy said the driver was not using headlights when it was dark.
wgxa.tv
New details released on weekend shooting in Warner Robins
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. (WGXA) -- New details describing possible suspects and vehicles have come to light following a shooting at a Warner Robins shopping center over the weekend. According to Warner Robins Police, video evidence shows a black man wearing a black long-sleeve shirt and gray pants walking out of City Gear on Watson Boulevard with merchandise before walking toward a gray Dodge Charger.
wgxa.tv
Police: Teen shot while walking down Warner Robins road
HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - A teenager was shot in Warner Robins Monday afternoon. In a media release, the Warner Robins Police Department says a 16-year-old walked into the emergency room of the hospital saying he had been shot. Medical staff quickly learned he had been shot in the hip. The teen told investigators he had been walking down Greenbriar Road. He heard a gunshot and that's when he fell to the ground.
wgxa.tv
Fort Valley Police make arrest in check fraud scheme
FORT VALLEY, Ga. (WGXA) -- Fort Valley Police have arrested a person suspected of multiple fraud crimes, including manufacturing fake checks. Jaquaelyn Simmons is now in custody after a BOLO was put out on social media by the Fort Valley PD. Simmons is being charged with 4th-degree forgery, conspiracy to...
wgxa.tv
Vehicle fire on I-75 in Monroe County
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- WGXA crews have spotted a vehicle fire on I-75 S near Pate Road in Monroe County. All southbound lanes are closed to traffic as crews work to clear the road. Georgia State Patrol estimates that the lanes will remain closed until at least 4:00 P.M. We...
wgxa.tv
Perry Police looking for shoplifter
PERRY, Ga. (WGXA) -- Perry Police are asking for the public's assistance to find a woman suspected of shoplifting. In a Facebook post, police shared photos of the woman and a car, stating that she is wanted "in reference to a theft by shoplifting case". Anyone with information about the...
wgxa.tv
Deputies: Bicyclist hit, killed by driver on Eisenhower Parkway Sunday
BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - A bicyclist has died in Macon after being hit by a car. In a media release, the Bibb County Sheriff's Office says a 49-year-old man, later identified as Alexis Martiz Davidson, was riding a bike on Eisenhower Parkway between Log Cabin Drive and Bloomfield Road just before 7:30 p.m. Investigators say a woman driving a Lexus hit Davidson on the bicycle. Davidson later died at the hospital.
Warner Robins Police investigate shooting in Food Depot parking lot
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Warner Robins Police are looking for the person responsible for a shooting in a Food Depot parking lot. Police say it happened just after 11 this morning at the Watson Boulevard store. Warner Robins Police say a man in a black Honda Accord started firing...
41nbc.com
Fatal traffic accident on Eisenhower Parkway
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a traffic collision that occurred Sunday February 5th just before 7:30 p.m. on Eisenhower Parkway between Log Cabin Drive and Bloomfield Road. It was reported that a 49-year-old Alexis Martiz Davidson, was riding a bicycle westbound in...
baldwin2k.com
Two adults now in custody following Black Springs Road murder
In terms of homicide investigations, it's amazing the difference it makes when law enforcement actually receives help and cooperation from the public. Such is the case with the murder of Syee Deon Havior, the 18-year-old Baldwin High student was fatally shot after coming home from work last week. WMAZ/Channel 13 ran a really thorough story late last week and talked to family members at the scene.
Bicyclist dead after traffic collision on Eisenhower Parkway
MACON, Ga. — A 49-year-old bicyclist was hit by a car around 7:30 Sunday night. The cyclist was identified as Alexis Davison of Macon according to Coroner Leon Jones. Davison was riding his bike westbound in the eastbound lanes of Eisenhower Parkway between Log Cabin Drive and Bloomfield Road when he was struck, according to the Bibb County Sheriff's Office.
southgatv.com
Three defendants on trial for a 2020 gang-related shooting
ALBANY, GA– Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, a case that’s been waiting almost three years, will finally appear before a jury on Tuesday (February 7, 2023). The defendants, Ramaill Thomas (22), Jarrell Stroud (28) and Quintarrius William (27) are being tried for an aggravated assault that occurred two years ago yesterday.
wgxa.tv
Macon man convicted for 2020 murder at River Bend Apartments
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Eyewitness testimonies and video evidence have led to the conviction of a man charged with murder after he shot a man during a robbery in 2020. According to District Attorney Anita Howard, four eyewitnesses testified against 23-year-old Ja'Qwaray Hollingshed and video evidence corroborated their accounts. The...
41nbc.com
16-year-old hospitalized after Warner Robins shooting
WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A 16-year-old boy is now out of the hospital after being shot in the hip Monday afternoon. That’s according to a Warner Robins Police Department news release, which says the teen walked into Houston Medical Center’s emergency room around 4 o’clock with a gunshot wound to the hip.
wgxa.tv
Truck driver narrowly avoids hitting another vehicle, overturns in Taylor County
TAYLOR COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- A truck overturned, causing all lanes of Highway 96 to be blocked in Taylor County. Georgia State Patrol says that the truck had just left the rock quarry and was headed down Highway 90, toward the intersection of 96, and the driver told troopers that his brakes weren't working.
wgxa.tv
Gunshots exchanged in Warner Robins Food Depot parking lot
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. (WGXA) -- Gunshots rang out in Warner Robins' Food Depot parking lot on Saturday. Warner Robins Police responded to the Food Depot on Watson Boulevard around 11:00 A.M. after receiving a call about gunshots fired. Upon arriving at the location, officers said a suspect in a dark-colored...
wgxa.tv
Macon teen severely burned in South Carolina wreck, driver facing felony DUI charge
MOUNT PLEASANT, Sc. (WGXA) - A Macon teen is seriously hurt following a vehicle fire on the Ravenel Bridge in Charleston, South Carolina. According to a police report obtained by WGXA News, the incident happened Friday night just after 11:30 p.m. According to statements from responding officers, and 911 calls,...
wgxa.tv
Macon teen sentenced to 50 years for killing another teen
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- A Macon teen has been sentenced to 50 years for the shooting death of another teen that took place back in 2020. 19-year-old Jaquandre Burden pled guilty to voluntary manslaughter and two counts of aggravated assault, on Monday, for the shooting death of 16-year-old Elijah Jones in December of 2020.
wgxa.tv
Fire crews spotted on Shamrock Avenue in Macon
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Fire crews are responding to a scene on Shamrock Avenue in Macon. Details are slim, so far, as to what the presence is about but we have reached out to the Macon-Bibb Fire Department for more information. We have a crew on scene, as well, working...
