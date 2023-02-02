Read full article on original website
Announcement: Prime Time Jukebox Episode 88: The 2023 Big Game Halftime Show Pre-Game Featuring Rihanna
On Sunday February 12th, the Big Game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles will take place. Tonight Dave and Coop will tackle the musical rundown for the Big Game, including the halftime show that will feature Rihanna. Plus we will weigh in on our picks for the game.
Beyoncé Misses Award Acceptance At The 2023 Grammys As She Was 'Stuck In Traffic'
Awkward! Beyoncé won her 31st Grammy award for Best R&B song — but the singer couldn't make it on stage as she was stuck in traffic, according to host Trevor Noah. Luckily, Nile Rodgers and The-Dream came to the rescue and accepted the trophy. "Y'all know n****s be on CP time," the latter said. "Beyoncé thanks y'all.""When I got called to play on this song, it was the most organic thing that every happened to me. I heard the song and I said, 'I want to play on that right now.' It was one take. I promise. I played it....
Madonna 'Plastic Face' At Grammy Awards 2023: Viewers Begged She Get Off The Stage Fast
Madonna graced the 2023 Grammy Awards stage on Sunday to present another singer's performance. However, she quickly shared a speech to the crowd and those watching from home. The "Material Girl" singer told everybody, "I'm here to give thanks to all the rebels out there, forging a new path and taking the heat for all of it."
Prime Time Special Edition 131: The Baseball Show – 2022 Season in Review
The 2022 Major League Baseball Season is in the annuls of history. Tonight Hector Alfonso of Espinosa Cigars, Miguel Schoedel of Crowned Heads, and Rob Rasmussen of Cigar Dojo join members of the Cigar Coop Coalition Team to recap the 2022 Season. We will look back at the stories, teams,...
Cigar News: Dissident Home Returns for 2023
After a one-year hiatus, Dissident Cigars has announced the return of its annual limited edition cigar, Dissident Home. The Dissident Home 2023 marks the fourth release of the Home. The release had been put on hold for 2022 around the time when the brand was acquired by Cynn and Joshua Coburn. As in previous years, Home 2023 consists of an Ecuadorian Maduro and Corojo barber-pole wrapper over an Ecuadorian binder and all-Nicaraguan fillers. Like the previous installments, Home 2023 comes in one size – a 6 x 52 box-pressed Toro. Pricing is set at $14.00 per cigar. Production comes from Fabrica Oveja Negra in Estelí, Nicaragua.
Cigar News: Selected Tobacco to Release Byron Limited Edition Humidor Sets for 2023
Selected Tobacco has released a set of Byron Humidors for 2023. This edition of the Byron Humidors is limited to one size per blend, with 7,500 cigars produced per blend. The 2023 edition features extra-aged offerings from Byron 19th Century Grand Poemas, 20th Century Habaneros and 21st Century Elegantes lines. The blends have four to five years post-roll age on them and each is packaged in a special collectible humidor.
