KHBS
Cold rain coming
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — 40/29 Chief Meteorologist Darby Bybee is tracking a lot of cold rain that will come into the area the next couple of days.Watch the videocast above to learn more. Interactive Radar | 7-Day River Valley Forecast | 7-Day Northwest Arkansas Forecast. This content is imported from...
KHBS
Northwest Arkansas is getting a new aquarium
ROGERS, Ark. — A new aquarium is opening in Northwest Arkansas. The Blue Zoo is located at the Pinnacle Hills Promenade Mall in Rogers. It has sharks, sting rays, reptiles, freshwater and saltwater fish, a tortoise and hundreds of birds. Visitors can interact with many of the animals, including...
KHBS
Where the worst of the ice will be
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — 40/29 Chief Meteorologist Darby Bybee says there's encouraging news for parts of the area with the ice coming in tonight. Where the worst of the ice will be and when it finally moves out.Watch the videocast above to learn more. Interactive Radar | 7-Day River Valley...
OnlyInYourState
This One-Of-A-Kind Pizza Buffet In Arkansas Is A Deliciously Awesome Place To Dine
If you live in Arkansas, you might have seen a Larry’s Pizza in your town or a town near you. That’s because Larry’s Pizza is a local franchise that’s been serving delicious pizza since 1992. But not all franchises are created equal, and there is one that stands out amongst the rest. And that joint is Larry’s Pizza of Fort Smith. Not only is the restaurant a unique pizza buffet in Arkansas, but it also has an incredible arcade for the kids. There’s no doubt that this pizza restaurant is as awesome as it sounds.
nwahomepage.com
WATCH: Mike Neighbors breaks down the end of Auburn
WATCH: Mike Neighbors breaks down the end of Auburn. WATCH: Mike Neighbors breaks down the end of Auburn. Fayetteville High School dance team sets a school …. Fayetteville High School dance team sets a school record. NWA treatment center offers free cancer screenings. NWA treatment center offers free cancer screenings.
Trash pickup changes in Arkansas after ice delays
ARKANSAS, USA — After almost a full week of icy roads hindering transportation of all types, including trash pickup, cities have released their plans on rescheduling waste management services. Trash pickup is paused, impacting all residential waste and recycle services. Fayetteville. Trash pickup is canceled but will resume on...
Recreational cannabis legal in Missouri, what that means for Arkansas
NEOSHO, Mo. — Missouri dispensaries received more business than usual as recreational marijuana is now available. Friday, the state distributed recreational marijuana licenses, allowing dispensaries around Missouri to sell the legalized plant. According to Mark Hendren of Flora Farms, recreational marijuana could bring $1.2 billion dollars into Missouri's economy.
KHBS
Threat cancels Kimmons Middle School basketball game
FORT SMITH, Ark. — Fort Smith Police confirm they are searching for the person who made a threat at a Kimmons Middle School basketball game Monday. Police said two people at the game were threatened by a person with a weapon. School officials canceled the game around 8:00 p.m.
KHBS
Siloam Springs business donates 15,000 feet of PVC pipe to build wells for people in need
SILOAM SPRINGS, Ark. — A Siloam Springs business will help build 50 wells for families in need in Alabama. Sen. John Boozman toured the Jet Stream facilities in Siloam Springs Friday. Fifteen thousand feet of PVC pipe will be used to build about 50 wells and give low-income families...
KATV
Road to Miss Arkansas 2023: Miss Johnson County Tara Ross
Little Rock (KATV) — Miss Johnson County Tara Ross is heading to the Miss Arkansas Competition for the first time. The Lamar native will do a flag twirling routine to the song "River" for her talent. Ross graduates from Arkansas Tech University in May with a major in Ag...
KHBS
Madison County finalizes purchase of land to build new jail
MADISON COUNTY, Ark. — Officials in Madison County havepurchased land to build a new jail. They closed the deal with Coger Property for the land located at 412 business on the East side of Huntsville. Sheriff Ronnie Boyd says it cost $700,000 to buy the land. He says the...
KHBS
University of Arkansas holds annual Black Music Symposium
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — A performance at the annual Black Music Symposium featured the University of Arkansas choir along with performers from across the country. “Gospel music can be fun. It's a genre that a lot of people always assume is just with Black people," Arkansas junior Damian Wilson said. "But it's something that we try to share with everyone.”
No injuries reported in Fayetteville fire, two pets unaccounted for
Fayetteville firefighters were dispatched to a residential fire on Wedington Drive just before noon on February 3 and no injuries were reported.
KHBS
Clarksville, Arkansas wreck kills 2 people
CLARKSVILLE, Ark. — A wreck in Clarksville, Arkansas, killed two people Thursday morning. Jeromy Ross, 46, and Katie Jo Ross, 39, both of Hartman, were in a 2021 Chevrolet on the wet County Road 2250, according to a preliminary police report. The Chevrolet failed to yield at a stop...
Locals protest against Arkansas bill that seeks to limit school bathrooms to single-sex
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — A bill that would tell transgender students which bathroom they'll be able to use is making its way through the Arkansas legislature. But some members and allies of the LGBTQ community are calling for an end to the bill, saying it's harmful to trans youth. The lawmaker who filed the bill, calls it a "common-sense bill," and says its meant to keep kids safe.
KHBS
Centerton animal shelter holds special one-day adoption event
CENTERTON, Ark. — Finding a loving home for a family wanting a furry friend was the goal of a special one-day adoption event held today at the Centerton animal shelter. The shelter started the day with 43 dogs in their shelter – some have been there since September. With only two people on staff, Centerton authorities say the dogs aren’t getting the love they need.
KHBS
Crews respond to fire at Tanglewood Lodge in Rogers
The Rogers Fire Chief says crews responded to a fire at Tanglewood Lodge in Rogers Monday night. The lodge is located on Lakeshore Drive, along Beaver Lake. Firefighters with the Beaver Lake Fire Department also responded. Several engines responded to the scene. Officials were told initially people were inside. No...
Vehicle hit by train in Fort Smith
Fort Smith police respond to a vehicle hit by a train on Feb. 2 at the southbound exit ramp of Interstate 540 and Highway 71.
Walmart to shift pharmacy hours
Walmart says it is shifting its pharmacy hours starting March 1.
KHBS
Fort Smith, Arkansas man accused of possessing unregistered bomb arrested in Texas
FORT SMITH, Ark. — The FBI has arrested a Fort Smith man accused of having an unregistered bomb in his home. Agents arrested Neil Ravi Mehta in Austin, Texas Monday night, according to Connor Hagan, an FBI spokesperson. FBI and ATF agents raided Mehta's home last week. Agents found...
