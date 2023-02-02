REVEALED: Hunter Biden's Business Partner Once Handled 1,850 Boxes Of Sensitive 'Obama-Biden Transition Papers' Including Potential Classified Docs

Mega

Hunter Biden ’s business partner once handled upwards of 1,850 boxes of sensitive “Obama-Biden transition papers” that allegedly included classified documents from Joe Biden ’s time as vice president, RadarOnline.com has learned.

In the latest development to come as Hunter is already tied to his father’s mishandling of classified documents , new evidence suggests the first son is connected to the ongoing scandal more than previously believed.

According to Daily Mail , Hunter's Rosemont Seneca business partner Eric Schwerin was tasked with moving 1,850 boxes of archives from then-Vice President Biden’s Washington, D.C. office to the University of Delaware in 2010.

Although the majority of the documents were from Biden’s time as a Delaware senator, the nearly 2,000 boxes also reportedly contained sensitive papers from the Obama-Biden team’s transition into the White House one year earlier.

According to an email found on Hunter’s abandoned laptop dated March 2010, then-Vice President Biden’s deputy counsel Katherine Oyama messaged Schwerin to inform some of the documents sent to the University of Delaware “appears to include Obama-Biden transition papers, which the vice president likely does not own.”

Oyama then reportedly referenced “the University's duty to comply with…classified information procedures,” suggesting some of the documents handed off to the University of Delaware possibly contained classified material.

Shortly after receiving Oyama’s warning, Schwerin emailed Hunter to keep him “in the loop.”

“FYI – if you want to be in the loop,” Schwerin wrote. “I sent to Mel who is going to talk to your Dad about this and decide who should work on it between him and Jamie.”

The “Mel” in the email is believed to be alluding to Melvyn Monzack , a former Biden family lawyer who handled Hunter and James Biden’s taxes in addition to other business affairs at the time.

Following the revelation Hunter’s business partner was once in possession of 1,850 boxes containing potentially classified material, Senator Ted Cruz spoke out to demand an immediate investigation into the matter.

“I am right now calling for the Department of Justice, for the FBI, to examine all 1,850 boxes of those Senate records to see how many additional classified documents are in those records,” Cruz charged this week.

“The answer should be none,” he continued. “But given Biden’s pattern, we should have zero reason to have any confidence that there are not multiple classified documents within those 1,850 boxes of Senate records.”

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, President Biden is already under scrutiny after dozens of classified documents were discovered in his personal office at the Penn Biden Center in Washington, D.C. and his personal residence in Wilmington, Delaware.

President Biden faced further scrutiny after it was revealed Hunter was living at the Wilmington home at the same time classified documents were being improperly stored in the garage .