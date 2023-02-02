ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
REVEALED: Hunter Biden's Business Partner Once Handled 1,850 Boxes Of Sensitive 'Obama-Biden Transition Papers' Including Potential Classified Docs

By Connor Surmonte
 4 days ago
Mega

Hunter Biden ’s business partner once handled upwards of 1,850 boxes of sensitive “Obama-Biden transition papers” that allegedly included classified documents from Joe Biden ’s time as vice president, RadarOnline.com has learned.

In the latest development to come as Hunter is already tied to his father’s mishandling of classified documents , new evidence suggests the first son is connected to the ongoing scandal more than previously believed.

Mega

According to Daily Mail , Hunter's Rosemont Seneca business partner Eric Schwerin was tasked with moving 1,850 boxes of archives from then-Vice President Biden’s Washington, D.C. office to the University of Delaware in 2010.

Although the majority of the documents were from Biden’s time as a Delaware senator, the nearly 2,000 boxes also reportedly contained sensitive papers from the Obama-Biden team’s transition into the White House one year earlier.

Mega

According to an email found on Hunter’s abandoned laptop dated March 2010, then-Vice President Biden’s deputy counsel Katherine Oyama messaged Schwerin to inform some of the documents sent to the University of Delaware “appears to include Obama-Biden transition papers, which the vice president likely does not own.”

Oyama then reportedly referenced “the University's duty to comply with…classified information procedures,” suggesting some of the documents handed off to the University of Delaware possibly contained classified material.

Shortly after receiving Oyama’s warning, Schwerin emailed Hunter to keep him “in the loop.”

“FYI – if you want to be in the loop,” Schwerin wrote. “I sent to Mel who is going to talk to your Dad about this and decide who should work on it between him and Jamie.”

Mega

The “Mel” in the email is believed to be alluding to Melvyn Monzack , a former Biden family lawyer who handled Hunter and James Biden’s taxes in addition to other business affairs at the time.

Following the revelation Hunter’s business partner was once in possession of 1,850 boxes containing potentially classified material, Senator Ted Cruz spoke out to demand an immediate investigation into the matter.

Mega

“I am right now calling for the Department of Justice, for the FBI, to examine all 1,850 boxes of those Senate records to see how many additional classified documents are in those records,” Cruz charged this week.

“The answer should be none,” he continued. “But given Biden’s pattern, we should have zero reason to have any confidence that there are not multiple classified documents within those 1,850 boxes of Senate records.”

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, President Biden is already under scrutiny after dozens of classified documents were discovered in his personal office at the Penn Biden Center in Washington, D.C. and his personal residence in Wilmington, Delaware.

President Biden faced further scrutiny after it was revealed Hunter was living at the Wilmington home at the same time classified documents were being improperly stored in the garage .

Lauren Blass
4d ago

president Biden should be impeached and tried in Court for treason. Hunter should be tried, convicted for espionage and treason. vp Harris should be impeached for not doing the duties appointed to her. Speaker McCarthy can then take over as President by default. we the People must assist this to happen!! the sooner the better! what more will it take?????

john
4d ago

So other drug dealing addicts? He didn’t pick up his laptop because he was on a drug binge. You really think it appropriate to have him handle anything remotely sensitive. Let’s be honest if he wasn’t bidens son he would probably be homeless living in the streets doing unspeakable things for drugs. His whole worth as a human is that he’s Bidens son. He flunked out of school, been caught with drugs many times, got kicked out of the military, and yet he is somehow rolling in the dough. Enough that he can rent his dads house for 50 grand a month so his daddy can not claim 600000 a year on his taxes. Again if you or I overlooked over a half million on our taxes we would be in jail. The felonies keep adding up for the bidens and nothing happens. We have a government of the people. They need to be treated like the rest of the people.

Nate P
4d ago

Maybe this cover-up is so deep, and that's why Democrats were so set on getting rid of Trump. The first impeachment, dealing with Ukraine, was because Trump was a threat to the cover-up.

RadarOnline

