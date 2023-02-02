Read full article on original website
Related
Android Authority
OnePlus Pad leak reveals keyboard, stylus, and other details ahead of launch
The OnePlus Pad could have a MediaTek Dimensity 9000 chip. An official-looking promo video for the OnePlus Pad was found on Weibo. The video reveals a stylus and folio-style keyboard. Another leak suggests the tablet could have a Dimensity 9000 chipset. A day before OnePlus launches its first Android tablet,...
Android Authority
OnePlus 11 announced globally: It's not a 'Pro,' but is it 'Pro' enough?
OnePlus apparently thinks that raw power is all its fanbase cares about, but is that true?. OnePlus is back for the second launch of its OnePlus 11 smartphone. The company previously announced the Chinese version of the phone on January 4, but it announced its latest flagship for the global market on February 7, 2023.
Android Authority
The best OnePlus 11 alternatives: 5 phones to consider before you buy
From Samsung and Google to OnePlus itself, these OnePlus 11 alternatives are worth checking out. OnePlus released the OnePlus 11 in China roughly a month ago, but we’ve had to wait until now for a global release. Nevertheless, the phone has finally been released outside of China, offering a powerful processor, big battery, super-speedy wired charging, and a slick design.
Android Authority
OnePlus 11 review: Return of the old OnePlus?
There are some things you can't go back to. The OnePlus 11 is a powerful performer at a great price, and it runs circles around most phones when it comes to charging. However, it skips mainstays like wireless charging, has limited water resistance, and suffers from camera pitfalls that even many cheaper phones manage to avoid.
Android Authority
Bloatware on the Galaxy S23 series inflates Android 13 to 60GB
Android on the Pixel 7 only uses about 15GB. Samsung’s version of Android 13 on the Galaxy S23 series is taking up 60GB of storage. Android 13 on the Pixel 7 only takes up 15GB of storage. The reason may be due to all of the bloatware. If you...
Android Authority
A PlayStation Vita emulator for Android is launching in just a few days
We can soon add PlayStation Vita to the list of consoles you can emulate on Android. An Android version of the Vita3K PlayStation Vita emulator will launch on Sunday. This will be the first proper working PlayStation Vita emulator on Android. One of the best things about Android is that...
Android Authority
Apple may still be working on a feature Android phones have had since 2018
Apple may have been working on the feature since 2019. A new rumor claims Apple is still working on bringing reverse charging to the iPhone. Apple may have initially planned to include the feature in the iPhone 14. iPhones have had some of the necessary hardware for reverse charging since...
Android Authority
OnePlus 11 vs OnePlus 10T: Should you upgrade?
The OnePlus 11 is a powerful performer at a great price, and it runs circles around most phones when it comes to charging. However, it skips mainstays like wireless charging, has limited water resistance, and suffers from odd camera quirks that equally great value phones avoid.Read full review... OnePlus 10T.
Android Authority
The Samsung Galaxy S23 series doesn't support Seamless Updates
It looks like Samsung is sticking to the old method of installing updates. The Samsung Galaxy S23 series reportedly lacks support for Seamless Updates. This is a more convenient method for installing system updates compared to the conventional process. Samsung is one of several smartphone brands that haven’t implemented Seamless...
Android Authority
OnePlus 11R announced: The OnePlus 10T with a few tweaks
The OnePlus 11R might be worth a look if you want a flagship-level experience at a cheaper price. OnePlus has offered the R-series of phones for a couple of generations now, being mid-range propositions with plenty of power and fast charging capabilities. Now, the company has launched the OnePlus 11R alongside the flagship OnePlus 11.
Android Authority
OnePlus pads up its portfolio with big-battery Android tablet
OnePlus' first tablet is finally here, but you can't buy it just yet. OnePlus has announced the OnePlus Pad, an Android tablet with a large battery and a 144Hz display. It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9000 chipset. The company has also unveiled a stylus and a magnetic keyboard...
Android Authority
Microsoft one ups Google with surprise AI event later today!
Take a seat. Microsoft and Google's new AI war is just starting. Microsoft is holding a press conference later today, and ChatGPT announcements are very much on the cards. OpenAI CEO Sam Altman is also in Redmond for the event. We might finally see Microsoft announce ChatGPT integration for Bing.
Android Authority
The Snapdragon naming scheme could get complicated (again)
A leaker has claimed that Qualcomm could offer more complicated Snapdragon processor names. The company could purportedly offer names like Snapdragon 7 Gen 2P and 7 Gen 2T. Qualcomm switched to a more streamlined naming convention for its smartphone processors a couple of years ago, going from the Snapdragon 888 to the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1. We’ve since seen the company release the Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 (replacing the Snapdragon 700 series names), Snapdragon 6 Gen 1, and Snapdragon 4 Gen 1.
Android Authority
OnePlus Buds Pro 2 announced: Improves noise cancellation and adds spatial audio
The new earbuds gain a dual connection, spatial audio, and more. OnePlus has officially announced the OnePlus Buds Pro 2. OnePlus’ new earbuds have better noise cancellation, spatial audio, and a few other improvements. The OnePlus Buds Pro 2 will be available on February 16. OnePlus is holding its...
Android Authority
The director of Blade Runner produced a short film using a Galaxy S23 Ultra
The short four-minute film is called Behold. Director Ridley Scott produced a short film with the Galaxy S23 Ultra. The film, Behold, is a four-minute project that’s meant to showcase the phone’s 200MP camera. It also displays the camera’s performance under low light conditions. Samsung is pretty...
Android Authority
No OnePlus 11 Pro or 11T on the way, Pro line is ending permanently
There will not be a OnePlus 11 Pro or 11T in 2023, per OnePlus. There will no longer be any Pro-level devices from the brand at all going forward. The company says these changes are an effort to streamline its portfolio and that consumers don’t need “a ‘Pro’ name for a device that’s already ‘pro.'”
Android Authority
February 2023 Android security patch here (Update: Pixel 4 added!)
Squash some bugs on your Pixel with these latest patches. Update: February 6, 2023 (03:05 PM ET): When we first posted this article, Google only had pushed updates for the active Pixels on its roster, which means everything from the Pixel 4a and later. However, sometime afterward, the company added two new updates for the Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL. These phones received their last official update in October 2022. It appears Google is giving them one last send-off. You can download the February 2023 factory images and OTAs for the Pixel 4 lineup at the links.
Android Authority
Poco X5 Pro review: Upping the budget ante
Poco's latest phone brings a significant horsepower upgrade, but is that enough to stand out?. The Poco X5 Pro is the latest budget Android phone in the Xiaomi sub-brand’s X series. 2021’s Poco X3 Pro delivered a ton of horsepower and little else, while 2022’s Poco X4 Pro offered plenty of upgrades but a major performance downgrade. So do you get the best of both worlds with the follow-up? It’s time to find out in our Poco X5 Pro review.
Android Authority
How to clear Microsoft Teams cache
You actually don't have to touch Teams itself. Microsoft Teams is a very popular collaboration platform for businesses and government departments. It has a fierce rival in Slack, but Teams seems to be the preferred choice for a lot of people, especially those who are deeply imbedded in the Microsoft ecosystem. But the more you use Teams, the more the cache will build up on your device. In time, this can lead to performance and storage space issues. If you want to give your Teams app a bit of an adrenalin boost, here’s how to clear the Microsoft Teams cache.
Android Authority
How to go frame by frame in VLC player
Spot the things in a show or movie that nobody else sees. VLC Player is probably the best media player out there today — and it’s free and open source too. It can play virtually any video file format without complaint and doesn’t require any complicated additional software to do so. One of the nice little features of VLC is being able to go frame by frame when watching something. Being able to go frame by frame enables you to find certain details that you may be looking out for and to also take screenshots. Here’s how to do it.
Comments / 0