How on Earth is it February already? Just yesterday we were dodging the giant Elmo in Times Square on New Year’s Eve! Well, time flies when you’re having fun—and online shopping, which is how we got here. Behold, the full list of bestsellers from January that our VICE fanboys and girls snagged during the annual month of resolutions, frantic gym enrollment, and for many, no booze. You’ve gotta find something to fill the void.
Thousands of people at a time are watching “Nothing, Forever,” an AI-generated and nonsensical version of “Seinfeld” that streams perpetually on Twitch. When Motherboard reported on the show on Tuesday, the Twitch account that the show runs on, @watchmeforever, only had around a hundred followers and sixteen viewers. By Thursday morning, the channel rose to 47,000 followers and a steady stream of around 11,000 active viewers at once, making the show the first AI-generated sitcom with a growing audience.
The end of free Netflix password sharing is near: Within about the next two months, the streaming service will begin rolling out a system charging fees for "extra member" subaccounts when people outside one household use the same membership. After years of being relatively lax about password sharing, last year...
This article is part of the i-Dentity podcast series. You can listen to the full episode on Spotify and Apple Podcasts. ‘Killer’, ‘hard’ and ‘tougher than the rest’. These were all phrases adopted by legendary stylist Ray Petri who brought together a small group of friends under the moniker Buffalo and subsequently changed the way we think of styling today. It was a look, an attitude, a crew marked by their signature navy blue MA-1 bomber jackets with the word ‘BUFFALO’ printed on the back.
Over the past 15 years, I’ve tried very hard to get into tea, but have never been able to sustain it as a habit, even when I’ve found one I enjoy. I’ve gone through periods where I’d try to drink green or black tea daily, or check out weird, flavored teas that I thought could rewire me into thinking that tea actually tasted good. I also went through a morning matcha phase a couple years ago, but, ultimately, coffee won that battle. Ultimately, I thought that maybe I just don’t like tea very much.
If you want to present loved ones with something modest but thoughtful this Valentine’s (or Galentine’s) Day – and would rather avoid the cliche of a box of fancy pralines – Danish brick brand Lego offers a creative alternative.From a sweet Valentine’s bear set to Lego’s coveted botanical range, make the brand your go-to for out-of-the-box gifts. Most recently, Lego launched a 254-piece heart ornament set, complete with pink hearts and leafy blooms, making it the perfect Valentine’s gift. With the option to put it on display with the handy loop too, the finished build could make a lovely keepsake for...
It’s not often that we see Disney Plus deals but there’s an exciting one right now. For both new and eligible returning Disney Plus subscribers in the US, they can get three months of Disney+ Basic — the ad-supported tier — for just $7 per month. After the initial three-month period, the subscription auto-renews at the current monthly retail price of $8 per month until you cancel it. An ideal chance to enjoy the delights of Disney Plus for less, hit the sign up button below or read on while we take you through what it has to offer.
Dakota Fink didn’t mean to spread a lie. Honestly, she didn’t. It was May 2021 and the 23-year-old LA-based model was wearing a face mask. “I was thinking I needed to be more involved with TikTok,” she says. So she decided to record a video as a joke: She’d pull off the flesh-coloured face mask on camera, and subtitle it with a claim that women had to peel layers of their skin off after their period.
There are a few seemingly perpetual problems that every generation of Filipinos has had to face: How do you eat milkfish without getting a fishbone stuck in your throat? Why is another underqualified prick running for public office and winning? And how on God’s dying earth are we supposed to date?
Alright, the patriarchy may be very real, but let’s be fair: Masculinity sometimes isn’t all it’s cracked up to be—at least when it comes to personal care (and trying to figure out how to position your balls in a zipline harness). The ladies and femmes stroll straight into Sephora and are somehow seemingly inherently equipped to decipher labels and make decisive moves about whether they should be using niacinamide serums or azelaic acid creams. (Sorry, didn’t know you all had biology and chemistry degrees!) Meanwhile, the roster of men’s grooming products is considerably smaller and certainly less complicated—although, ultimately, maybe that is a good thing. Find the right brand for you, and let them do the wizardry of figuring out what should be in your face cleanser, right?
A white cloud of smoke engulfs Frank Dorrey when he picks up my video call. The artist is sitting in a lamp-lit room, with– what I’m assuming is – a joint in one hand while a black hoodie and beanie cloaks his face. “It’s cold here,” he...
These days, it feels like fashion collaborations come two-a-penny — a new day, a new pairing of brand names that feel like they could have been drawn out of a hat. Years before they reached their current ubiquity, though, the Italian luxury brand was a pioneer of the genre, brokering game-changing collaborations through the Moncler Genius initiative. A development on the house’s longstanding history of creative partnership, the groundbreaking initiative saw fashion week-familiar designers such as Craig Green and Valentino’s Pierpaolo Piccioli — you remember those monastic, jewel-tone puffer-cape coats, right? — the freedom to articulate their vision through the prism of Moncler, unencumbered by the strictures of traditional industry calendars and expectations. Well, five years on from radically shaping ideas around what fashion collaborations can be or look like, Moncler is back at it again.
The youth of today face insuperable obstacles: a cost-of-living crisis, recession, gender, cultural and equity wars, as well as internalised pressures to respond to the time-honoured accusations of indolence often flung their way. While these cultural pressures require us to foster a sense of togetherness, generationally speaking, it’s important that, amongst all the noise, we remember the importance of individuality. Persona, the bold new photobook from photographer Sarah Stedeford and her collaborator Jon Morales echoes this very sentiment, featuring portraits shot over the course of 2022 that explore the art of self-expression through sartorial flair.
Here is everything you need to know about Netflix's new password-sharing rules and restrictions.
The Old_Recipes subreddit is a treasure trove of forgotten recipes and memories. So when I spied a vintage recipe for double chocolate Coca-Cola cake, I was immediately sold. I did a quick scan of the ingredient list and realized I had almost everything on hand. I ran out to the corner store for a bottle of Coke and headed to the kitchen.
AI is showing up in every facet of life in 2023, from AI-powered chatbots like ChatGPT to an endless stream of image-generation tools. But I wanted to see what AI’s take would be on something iconic: the best Super Bowl commercials of all time. The big game, one of...
In a tidy bit of metaphor-making, players who competed in a game show based on Squid Game, the Netflix hit about sadistic rich people who entice people in debt to suffer for their amusement with the promise of a cash prize, say the process was a disaster, with several participants experiencing apparent medical emergencies due to cold weather in England during the filming. Their stated experiences seem to line up with earlier reporting by British tabloid The Sun; Netflix has denied that anyone experienced any “serious injury” during filming. A player also told Motherboard that the game appeared to be scripted from the start, making participants essentially unpaid background characters who had no chance whatsoever in the game.
It’s rare to be genuinely surprised these days. Video games take incalculably long to develop in the modern era, and cost so much to produce, that companies understandably announce them well in advance, in hopes of building hype by the time they’re finished. That’s just marketing 101. But Hi-Fi Rush, Xbox’s energetic and indescribably gorgeous action game where you attack on the beat, appeared out of nowhere last month, pulling off what’s dubbed the “shadow drop,” where a piece of media is announced and released simultaneously.
You want to learn. The VICE Guide can teach you. There are so many factors that go into brewing coffee that it can feel daunting. Like sommeliers analyzing every single aspect of a wine, the experts who serve your java are trained to look for the little things that can make or break a good cup of coffee. But there’s a long-held secret that Big Coffee™ doesn’t want you to know: It’s actually not that hard to make an awesome cup of joe. Yes, the baristas at your fave cafe might know about evaluating espresso crema composition, calculating TDS (total dissolved solids), and reading complicated flavor profile maps, but to be honest, that’s just not stuff you need to master in order to make a very dank cup.
On Wednesday, Twitter announced that starting on February 9th, it would no longer be supporting free Application Program Interface (API) access, which allows third-party developers and users to access the app’s data. This decision will have the most impact on bots and researchers, and the owners of popular bot accounts are already sounding the alarm that they'll have to shut down.
