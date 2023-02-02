Alright, the patriarchy may be very real, but let’s be fair: Masculinity sometimes isn’t all it’s cracked up to be—at least when it comes to personal care (and trying to figure out how to position your balls in a zipline harness). The ladies and femmes stroll straight into Sephora and are somehow seemingly inherently equipped to decipher labels and make decisive moves about whether they should be using niacinamide serums or azelaic acid creams. (Sorry, didn’t know you all had biology and chemistry degrees!) Meanwhile, the roster of men’s grooming products is considerably smaller and certainly less complicated—although, ultimately, maybe that is a good thing. Find the right brand for you, and let them do the wizardry of figuring out what should be in your face cleanser, right?

