IGN
A Space for the Unbound - Official Accolades Trailer
Get another look at A Space for the Unbound in this latest trailer for the slice-of-life adventure game, available now on PC via Steam, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch. A demo is available now on Nintendo Switch and Steam. A Space for the...
Ken Curtis Told ‘Gunsmoke’ Producer to Never Call Him Again After 2 Massive ‘Return to Dodge’ Disagreements
Festus Haggen actor Ken Curtis almost returned for 'Gunsmoke: Return to Dodge,' but it never happened because of a serious argument with the producer.
IGN
Resident Evil: Death Island Exclusive Teaser Trailer
D.S.O. agent Leon S. Kennedy is on a mission to rescue Dr. Antonio Taylor from kidnappers, when a mysterious woman thwarts his pursuit. Meanwhile, B.S.A.A. agent Chris Redfield is investigating a zombie outbreak in San Francisco, where the cause of the infection cannot be identified. The only thing the victims have in common is that they all visited Alcatraz Island recently. Following that clue, Chris and his team head to the island, where a new horror awaits them. Directed by Eiichiro Hasumi (Assassination Classroom) from a screenplay by Makoto Fukami (Psycho-Pass). Based on Resident Evil, the hit survival-horror game that sold over 130 million copies worldwide, Death Island is a new CG animated film and sequel to Resident Evil: Vendetta. Sony Pictures Home Entertainment is distributing the film worldwide excluding Japan Summer 2023.
IGN
The Flash: Season 9 Premiere Review - "Wednesday Ever After"
The Flash: Season 9 premieres on The CW on February 8. The Flash may be kicking off its ninth and final season, but fans will find not a lot has changed for Grant Gustin’s Barry Allen and his friends. The Season 9 premiere dabbles in familiar themes and a very well-worn Flash storytelling trope, and along the way shows us just how little Barry has actually evolved over the course of nine years. But even though it feels like we’re the ones stuck in a time loop seeing the same thing over and over, this episode proves there’s still at least some entertainment value to be found in watching our hero run through familiar obstacles once more.
IGN
Summer Time Rendering Full Season Review
After a longer-than-usual delay in coming west, Summer Time Rendering is finally available to stream worldwide (on Hulu in the U.S. and Disney+ elsewhere), meaning fans outside of a few select countries can finally experience one of the best anime of 2022 – practically a full year after the premiere originally aired in Japan. Adapted from Yasuki Tanaka's manga of the same name, this is a nail-biting sci-fi thriller, one that echoes the brainy time travel of Steins;Gate, the existential horror of The Promised Neverland, and the genre coming-of-age drama of Locke & Key. The result is a singular anime that's ideally suited for binging thanks to a mystery full of shocking twists starring a cast you can quickly fall for, capping off 25 episodes with a satisfying ending that wraps every thread up.
IGN
The Last of Us Episode 4: TV Show vs Game Comparison
Watch our The Last of Us Episode 4 show vs game comparison video! HBO's TLOU Episode 4 is here, and like TLOU Premiere episode, there are plenty of similarities to spot when comparing the game to The Last of Us TV show. From Ellie and Joel cracking jokes in Bill's car, to the ambush with the injured man, and Ellie saving Joel, here's how TLOU game, developed by Naughty Dog, and TLOU TV show compare. Beware of spoilers ahead for The Last of Us series!
IGN
Consecration: Exclusive Clip
In Consecration, after the suspicious death of her brother, a priest, Grace (Jena Malone) goes to the Mount Saviour Convent in Scotland to find out what really happened. Once there, she uncovers murder, sacrilege and a disturbing truth about her own past. The horror-thriller is directed by Christopher Smith (Black Death). The cast also includes Danny Huston, Dame Janet Suzman, and Thoren Ferguson. Consecration opens in theaters on February 10, 2023, from IFC Films and Shudder.
IGN
Crimson Dawn - Official Early Access Trailer
Crimson Dawn is a dark fantasy rogue-lite that pits an auto-attacking protagonist against increasingly difficult waves of enemies that continuously change across various maps. Unlock new characters and weapons and watch the loot rack up in this satisfying Vampire Survivors-like. Crimson Dawn launches in Q1 2023 on PC with a Nintendo Switch and Mobile release later this year.
IGN
A Long Journey To An Uncertain End - Official Announcement Trailer
A Long Journey to an Uncertain End is a queer-inclusive narrative management space opera where you recruit eclectic crew members, explore the known - and unknown - galaxy, make choices to drive your journey, and escape the clutches of your abusive ex. A Long Journey to an Uncertain End is launching on PC and other platforms in 2023 with a demo available now as part of Steam Next Fest.
IGN
Pompom: The Great Space Rescue - Official Mobile Trailer
Pompom: The Great Space Rescue is a retro 2D puzzle platformer. Adventure across 8 worlds in an epic space rescue: jump on flying fish, dodge nasty arrows, dispel vengeful spirits, swim past piranhas, battle flying saucers, and more. Pompom: The Great Space Rescue is available now on iOS and Android.
IGN
Astronimo - Official Announce Trailer
Watch the announcement trailer for Astronimo, an upcoming cooperative construction platform puzzle game coming to Steam in 2023. A technical beta begins today, February 7, and runs until February 27, 2023. Astronimo takes you, and up to three others, out of this world and into a vast solar system, providing...
IGN
Ashes: Preview the First Great Graphic Novel of 2023
We're barely a month into 2023, and already there's a clear contender for the best graphic novel of the year. The book in question is Ashes, which is written and illustrated by Álvaro Ortiz and published by Top Shelf Productions. Ahead of the February 7 release of Ashes, IGN...
IGN
Dead Space Remake Cheats and Secrets
There are a few new secrets and cheats in the Dead Space remake that unlock some cool little easter eggs, and even a secret ending. Here's a list of the cheats and secrets we know of so far. There are even more cheats for the original Dead Space, but unfortunately,...
IGN
The Last of Us HBO — Who Is Kathleen And Why Is She So Mad At Henry?
This piece contains spoilers for The Last of Us Episode 4 and some minor game spoilers. If you’re not caught up yet, check out our spoiler-free review of the full The Last of Us Season 1. After the heartbreaking events of The Last of Us Episode 3, Joel (Pedro...
