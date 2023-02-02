The Flash: Season 9 premieres on The CW on February 8. The Flash may be kicking off its ninth and final season, but fans will find not a lot has changed for Grant Gustin’s Barry Allen and his friends. The Season 9 premiere dabbles in familiar themes and a very well-worn Flash storytelling trope, and along the way shows us just how little Barry has actually evolved over the course of nine years. But even though it feels like we’re the ones stuck in a time loop seeing the same thing over and over, this episode proves there’s still at least some entertainment value to be found in watching our hero run through familiar obstacles once more.

