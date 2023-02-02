ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eagles open IR practice window on punter Arryn Siposs

By Lou Di Pietro
The Eagles could have their regular punter back for the Super Bowl, as the team announced Thursday they have opened the 21-day practice window for Arryn Siposs.

Siposs has been on injured reserve since suffering an ankle injury in the Birds’ Week 14 win over the Giants. He had a 45.6 yard gross and 39.6 net yards average per punt prior to the injury.

The Eagles have had Brett Kern, who was elevated off the practice squad and subsequently signed to the active roster, as their punter since Siposs’ injury.

The three-time Pro Bowler, who had spent 10 ½ of the previous 12 seasons in Denver, had averaged 40.8 gross and 36.6 net yards per punt in four regular-season games, but has improved to 44.1 gross and 39.3 yards per punt averages in the playoffs.

Because guard Josh Sills was placed on the Commissioner’s Exempt List Wednesday after being indicted on rape charges in Ohio, the Eagles only have 52 players currently on the roster – so if Siposs is ready, they have the option of adding him directly to the roster for Super Bowl LVII and keeping Kern just in case of emergency.

