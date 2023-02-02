Read full article on original website
Here's what you can expect Biden to say at tonight's State of the Union address
During last year's State of the Union address, President Biden announced his four-part Unity Agenda: ending cancer, taking better care of veterans, tackling a national mental health crisis and squashing America's opioid epidemic. Tonight, he will give the people a progress report on those agenda items. Ahead of the State...
Here are the key issues to watch for in Biden's State of the Union
The State of the Union represents a chance for the president to address the nation on where he thinks the country stands, where it is headed and what his priorities are ahead of an expected announcement that he will officially run for reelection. But President Biden, who turned 80 this...
How to watch and listen to President Biden's State of the Union speech
President Biden is delivering his State of the Union address on Tuesday night, a speech that is expected to highlight the strength of the economy and past legislative wins on infrastructure, semiconductors and climate funding. While Biden will likely call for action on guns and policing, the divided Congress he'll...
Chinese Spy Balloon Carried Explosives to Self-Detonate Once it Gathered All Vital Intel, Shooting it Down Was for Show
Navy divers are currently retrieving debris from the fallen Chinese spy balloon. A high-ranking general announced that the U.S. is exploring the possibility that the balloon was carrying explosives.
coinchapter.com
US-China could be at war soon. Beijing threatens retaliation after Biden Administration shoots down Chinese spy balloon
The US Government ordered the Pentagon to destroy the alleged Chinese spy balloon. The US Air Force shot down the balloon with a single missile as it drifted over the Atlantic Ocean. China hit back at the decision, threatening a strong retaliation. YEREVAN (CoinChapter.com) — Over the last few days,...
Vice President Harris Announced a $950 Million Spending Plan to Help Slow Down Migrants
Vice President Kamala Harris announced a new plan to help countries. But is the idea too late?. Over the past year, the country has seen migrants overwhelm cities and states as the number has forced many cities to declare a State of Emergency including El Paso, Texas, New York City, Washington, D.C., and Denver, Colorado. It was only recently that President Joe Biden visited the border city of El Paso this past January.
Gen Z's political power: new data gives insight into America's youngest voters
For 19-year-old Jenna Ruiz, voting for the first time was a thrill. "My group of friends and I were really excited," Ruiz said, a sophomore at Miami Dade College who serves as student government president. Ruiz and her friends are just a few of the millions of young Americans newly...
An Airline Passengers' Bill of Rights seeks to make flying feel more humane
After millions of Americans had their holiday plans — and even early January itineraries — ruined by airline computer glitches and severe weather disruptions, a group of senators are moving to pass legislation protecting passengers. Democrat Sens. Edward Markey of Massachusetts and Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut have introduced...
In Turkey and Syria, outdated building methods all but assured disaster from a quake
Scenes of thousands of buildings reduced to rubble in southern Turkey and northern Syria following Monday's deadly magnitude 7.8 earthquake — and its many aftershocks — come as no surprise to civil engineer Jonathan Stewart. "We've seen this before," says Stewart, an engineering professor at the University of...
Immigration fees may go up and green card applicants could be hard hit
After two decades of waiting, Patricia Ramirez of New Mexico was filled with joy when she finally became eligible for a green card a few months ago. To Ramirez, who came to the U.S. undocumented, becoming a lawful permanent resident would give her more security living in the U.S., allow her to visit her family in Mexico, and put her one step closer to becoming a U.S. citizen.
What we can learn about a Chinese balloon now that the U.S. has shot it down
Sometime soon, the U.S. military may tell us what they found aboard a Chinese balloon. What the U.S. called a surveillance craft over U.S. territory and China called an errant weather balloon went down over the weekend. A U.S. fighter jet punctured it with a missile, and it fell into the Atlantic. Retired U.S. Navy Admiral Dennis Blair served as director of national intelligence during the Obama administration, and he's on the line. Admiral, welcome back.
Latest on Ukraine: EU just banned Russian diesel and other oil products (Feb. 6)
Here's a look ahead and a roundup of key developments from the past week. As the war nears its one-year mark, on Feb. 24, Ukrainian officials and Western analysts have warned that Russia will likely launch a decisive offensive in eastern Ukraine's Donbas region in the coming weeks. Fighting in the east has already been intensifying, including around the city of Bakhmut.
More than 2,500 people have died after earthquakes hammer Turkey and Syria
A powerful earthquake rocked southeastern Turkey and northern Syria early Monday, killing more than 2,500 people and injuring thousands more. The 7.8 magnitude quake hit at 4:17 a.m. local time in Turkey's Gaziantep province, the U.S. Geological Survey says. Hundreds of families are still trapped, according to rescue workers. Turkey's...
Earthquake hits areas of Syria already devastated by the country's civil war
NPR's Leila Fadel talks to Ammar Samo, a volunteer with White Helmets, which has been pulling victims out buildings destroyed by the war, about rescue efforts in northwestern Syria after the quake.
China accuses the U.S. of indiscriminate use of force in shooting down of balloon
BEIJING — China on Monday accused the United States of indiscriminate use of force when the American military shot down a suspected Chinese spy balloon Saturday. The U.S. shot down a balloon off the Carolina coast after it traversed sensitive military sites across North America. China insisted the flyover was an accident involving a civilian aircraft.
Where U.S.-China relations stand after suspected spy balloon was shot down
Well, for more context, we're going to be joined now by Jessica Chen Weiss, a professor of China and Asia-Pacific studies at Cornell University. She's also a former senior policy adviser to the U.S. State Department. Welcome. JESSICA CHEN WEISS: Thanks so much for having me. CHANG: So what do...
Rescue crews in Turkey and Syria continue to search through rubble for survivors
Rescue teams continue to look for survivors in the rubble of the powerful earthquake that hit Turkey and Syria — with families standing by hoping for signs of lost loved ones. Ruth Sherlock is an International Correspondent with National Public Radio. She's based in Beirut and reports on Syria...
U.S. takes down Chinese spy balloon off of South Carolina coast
We're going to start with an update on the suspected Chinese spy balloon that the U.S. shot down over the Atlantic Ocean a little after 2:30 p.m. Eastern Time. The story has captivated the nation for what may be the first time the public watched a geopolitical scandal unfold in real time. Here to help explain it to us is NPR's Jenna McLaughlin. Jenna, welcome. Thanks for joining us.
What caused Monday's major earthquake in Turkey? Here's what we know
The earthquake that struck Turkey this week did not surprise many seismologists who study the region and its fault lines. So why was the region not better prepared? NPR's Geoff Brumfiel has more. GEOFF BRUMFIEL, BYLINE: To understand what just happened, here's the big picture. The Arabian Peninsula is making...
Rescuers search for survivors after a major quake hits Turkey and Syria
Damage from Monday's earthquake stretches for hundreds of miles in the two countries. Crews are searching for survivors, and offers of aid are pouring in from across the world. Ruth Sherlock is an International Correspondent with National Public Radio. She's based in Beirut and reports on Syria and other countries...
