WBOC
Demolition Complete at Cambridge Harbor Development
CAMBRIDGE, Md.- The demolition phase at the Cambridge Harbor development has been completed by the Cambridge Waterfront Development. The Dorchester Chamber of Commerce says Demolition began four months ago and included the removal of the old Dorchester General Hospital, next to the Nurses Quarters, Governors Hall slab, associated parking lots, and other hardscapes.
Cape Gazette
Rental townhomes eyed on Route 9
A proposed duplex project near Georgetown would be a market-rate rental community without apartments. However, to build the project, Sussex County officials must first approve an amendment to the county comprehensive plan’s future land-use map. The 51-acre parcel is designated as a commercial area and the developer is seeking a change to a developing area to allow for residential development.
The Dispatch
Historic District Commission Delays Decision On Gay Street Building
BERLIN– Officials delayed a decision regarding plans for a new building on Gay Street to give the architect time to make changes to the proposal. The Berlin Historic District Commission (HDC) agreed last week to a continuance regarding the property at 19 Gay St. While architect Jonathan Selway, who is also the project’s developer, presented plans for a new mixed-use structure to replace the old house currently on the site, several board members thought its design was too modern.
WMDT.com
OC Fire Dept. looks to fill several vacancies, recent collective bargaining agreement possible incentive
OCEAN CITY, Md. – The Ocean City Fire Department is boosting their recruitment efforts in order to fill vacancies. Last month, the department’s local union and town leadership reached a collective bargaining agreement with some significant changes. Those changes include increased wages and pension rates and additional health...
Cape Gazette
The Inn at Lewes opens in old Driftwood Motel on Route 1
The owners of the Heritage Inn near Lewes have purchased the old Driftwood Motel and reopened it under a new name called The Inn at Lewes. Located on the same side of Route 1 as the Heritage Inn, about a quarter of a mile closer to Dartmouth Drive, the Driftwood Motel was built in 1978. Under the name Drifts RG DEV LLC, H&R Hospitality purchased the property for $2.2 million in November.
WMDT.com
Salisbury 11-year-old receives Hero Award for saving sister’s life in house fire
SALISBURY, Md. – A courageous young man is being honored for saving his sister’s life. In November 2022, 11-year-old La’Prentis Doughty escaped with minor burns as his house was burning down. When he got outside, he realized his two-year-old sister was still inside. Doughty immediately rushed back into the burning house, and rescued his sister.
The Jungle Bar & Restaurant, Ocean City, MD
Tucktaway Oceanside and 98th St. & Coastal Highway in the Plaza Condo Condo Complex is a gem called the Jungle Bar and Restaurant. Owned and operated by Jimmy and Lee Burroughs, this full-service restaurant with indoor and outdoor accommodations is a must visit when you are in Ocean City, Maryland. The Jungle Bar and restaurant is one the best restaurants of Ocean City serving the best crab cakes and its signature crab mountain entrée that you will find nowhere else on the eastern shore.
WMDT.com
Farmers Bank of Willards donates to Humane Society
SALISBURY, Md. – The Farmers Bank of Willards raised $2,500 for the Humane Society of Wicomico County. What a nice way to give back and give those animals lots of new toys and treats. We want to hear your good news, just email newsroom@47abc.com.
WBOC
Lewes Polar Bear Plunge Benefits Special Olympics Delaware
REHOBOTH BEACH, De. - Some brave souls plunged into the chilly waters on Lewes Beach on Sunday to benefit Special Olympics Delaware. Hundreds packed the beach, and then the water for the 32nd annual Polar Bear Plunge. That included our "Draper Dippers," a team of some of our colleagues from...
WGMD Radio
Early Morning Fires Saturday Keep Sussex Firefighters Busy
Firefighters on the western side of Sussex County have had a busy weekend. Friday night Laurel firefighters were called to a house fire on Discount Land Road. The State Fire Marshal’s office tells the Talk of Delmarva this was an accidental fire – electrical in nature and caused about $175,000 in damage.
WMDT.com
Fire destroys pole barn in Laurel overnight
LAUREL, Del. – An overnight blaze destroyed a large pole barn and multiple pieces of farm machinery in Laurel early Saturday. Laurel Fire Department says they, along with Blades and Georgetown Fire Departments, responded to a reported chicken house fire on Tayler Mill Road around 2:50 a.m. Tankers were requested from Millsboro, Delmar, and Seaford Fire Departments.
Cape Gazette
NEW LISTING-105 RIVER BEND DR-DAGSBORO
105 River Bend Drive, Dagsboro, DE 19939 - This is a four bedroom, 3-1/2 bath home on a double lot with a marina and your own deeded boat slip. Laminate flooring throughout (except staircase), granite kitchen counters, double oven, pantry closet, in-law suite with kitchenette, wall mounted TV and gas fireplace on the first floor. Rinni tankless water heater. Family room on first floor also has a gas fireplace and wall mounted TV. It has a primary bedroom and bath on the second floor, plus another full bath and two more bedrooms. It features a 3-season vinyl-tech porch with heat. The home also has four heated bidet toilet seats, and a back-up generator should you lose electric. This home sits in the middle of two lots, giving you ample yard space. At the end of the community there is a boat dock with your own deeded slip. The HOA is $200 a year, but since this is a double lot, it is $400. The marina fee is $175 a year. A new gravity septic system was installed in 2022. Has invisible yard fence.
Cape Gazette
DelDOT provides updates on eastern Sussex projects
The Delaware Department of Transportation will be spending $250 million on projects over the next six years in just the Five Points area alone. In total, DelDOT plans to spend $1.37 billion across Sussex County during the same time frame. “Significant investment to really try and catch up, and to...
WMDT.com
Wicomico Co. Government Offices closed on President’s Day
WICOMICO CO., Md. – All Wicomico County Government Offices will be closed on Monday, February 20th, in observance of President’s Day. The Newland Park Landfill, Convenience Center, and Brush Pile will be open. All external Convenience Centers and the Whitehaven Ferry will also be closed.
WMDT.com
Death investigation underway in Smryna
SMYRNA, Del. – Smyrna Police detectives are conducting a suspicious death investigation in the 2000 block of Providence Drive. Details are limited at this time. We’re told investigators are currently on the scene with two deceased individuals. The investigation is in its early stages and is active and ongoing.
delawarepublic.org
Polar Bear Plunge draws thousands to Rehoboth
3,652 people took part in Sunday’s annual Polar Bear Plunge in Rehoboth Beach, raising over $1-million-dollars for Special Olympics Delaware. It’s the second straight year the event drew over 3,000 plungers and raised more than a million dollars after seeing its numbers dip during the pandemic. Last year saw 3,244 hundred participants raise over $1 million.
WBOC
Route 13, Isabella Street Intersection Center Turn Lanes Blocked Off After Overnight Crash
SALISBURY, Md. - The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration (MDOT SHA) has issued a warning for motorists traveling on US 13 Business northbound and southbound at Isabella Street in Salisbury. Due to an overnight crash, the traffic signal at the intersection is non-operational, causing interruptions in the usual turn movements.
WMDT.com
Wicomico Co. house fire sends one to the hospital
QUANTICO, Md. – A house fire Saturday afternoon sent one person to the hospital in Wicomico County. We’re told the fire broke out shortly after 4 p.m., at 25363 Giles Lane in Quantico. Firefighters were able to control the blaze in just under an hour. Further investigation revealed...
OnlyInYourState
It Should Be Illegal To Drive Through Maryland’s Eastern Shore Without Stopping At The Iron Horse Coffee House & Eatery
If you’re ever driving through the eastern shore region, keep the following eatery in mind. This must-stop restaurant in Maryland serves up some of the freshest food items in the state, including unique sandwiches, salads, tacos, and more. This café and eatery is tiny but mighty, with flavor combinations that could beat out most other restaurants. This place is always worth the drive, so read on for the details, and enjoy every last bite.
