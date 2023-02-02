Read full article on original website
Archie Garner continues Hough Bakery legacy despite the challenges
BEACHWOOD, Ohio – Archie Garner arrives at his Beachwood bake shop most mornings before dawn. “When I come into the shop in the morning, I am in my own little world,” he says. “It’s one in which I get to do what I love doing. And everything I bake, I sprinkle a lot of love into it.”
Cleveland’s Civil Rights Trail might be first in northern U.S.: The Wake Up for Monday, Feb. 6, 2023
Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. From the election of Carl Stokes as mayor of Cleveland to the creation of the Ludlow Community Association in Shaker Heights, Cuyahoga County played a major role in the movement for racial justice.
Cleveland approves $3.5 million to clean up former industrial sites on Opportunity Corridor: Stimulus Watch
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Cleveland City Council has approved spending $3.5 million in COVID-19 stimulus money cleaning up former industrial sites along Opportunity Corridor. Monday afternoon, legislation appropriating $3.5 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds passed the Finance, Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Committee, before passing full council. The $3.5 million in ARPA money will be used as a 1-1 match for an additional $3.5 million from JobsOhio’s Ohio Site Inventory Program grants, according to city documents.
Fire in Cleveland’s Clark-Fulton neighborhood under investigation
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - An early morning fire broke out at a house in the Clark-Fulton neighborhood Tuesday. Cleveland fire officials said that nobody was home at the time of the fire. No injuries were sustained in the fire at West 30th Street & Clark Fulton Avenue. The cause of...
I-Team: Cuyahoga County Sheriff Steven Hammett resigns
The I-Team is currently working on getting more details, as well as the sheriff's letter of resignation.
80-year-old woman robbed, knocked to ground in Akron's Merriman Valley
An 80-year-old woman living with her husband of 51 years in Akron's Merriman Valley was knocked to the ground and robbed, but surveillance video led police to the purse snatcher, who was arrested.
How does your property tax bill compare? See the new rates for every place in Greater Cleveland
CLEVELAND, Ohio - Property tax rates vary widely in the seven-county region that makes up Greater Cleveland, from close to $4,000 a year per $100,000 of home value in some eastern suburbs of Cleveland to less than half of that in several townships that don’t provide many of the same services as cities.
FBI seizes 88 pounds of drugs worth $5.2 million from Cleveland and Painesville
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The FBI Cleveland Cartel Gang Narcotics & Laundering Task Force seized 88 pounds of suspected fentanyl and other drugs valued at $5.2 million from a series of search warrants executed in Cleveland and Painesville, Cleveland Police confirmed on Feb. 6. The investigation also led to the...
Looking for Donuts in the Suburbs of Cleveland? You Should Check Out This Place in Eastlake, Ohio
As a resident of a westside suburb, I tend to stick to neighborhoods near me: Parma, Westlake, North Olmsted, Middleburg Heights, et cetera. But the other day, when I saw that this one movie was playing at only one theater in Greater Cleveland, and that movie theater was all the way in Willoughby - a 35-minute car drive away from me - I decided to make a day of it and also get some food on the eastside.
I-X Center parts ways with Cleveland Crunch
CLEVELAND, Ohio – The Cleveland Crunch are without a home for their final two games of the 2022-23 season after the team says the International Exposition Center decided not to host two games in March. After losing their opener, the Crunch are 4-1 with seven games remaining.
A look inside the lab where medical miracles are made at University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center
CLEVELAND — It's no secret we live in a medical mecca of sorts. People come to Northeast Ohio from all over the world to access our facilities. But now, University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center has opened a rare type of laboratory not found in many places. It's a lab that may provide the next big breakthrough in cancer research and bring some of the brightest minds to Northeast Ohio.
2 people shot on West 6th in Cleveland
CLEVELAND — Two people were shot following an incident in Cleveland on Monday morning within the 2500 block of West 6th Street. Cleveland police tell 3News both victims were taken to MetroHealth Medical Center. Additional details are limited, but police say the victims are as follows:. 26-year-old victim with...
Cleveland cutting 142 police positions
CLEVELAND — Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb has proposed reducing the number of police officers to help balance the city’s budget, a move that would reduce the understaffed CPD by 142 positions in a department facing backlogs, huge caseloads and costing taxpayers millions of dollars in overtime. Bibb once...
Mayor’s office still hiring despite cuts in Cleveland police: I-Team
The FOX 8 I-Team has found the City of Cleveland won’t be filling 200 police jobs, but it does plan to hire more people to work in the mayor’s office.
'Packed to the gills': Cuyahoga County Animal Shelter at capacity
Thinking about getting a new four-legged friend for your family? Now is the time; the Cuyahoga County Animal Shelter has reached capacity and is "packed to the gills."
Overcharged: Reports detail price mistakes at Ohio’s Dollar General, Family Dollar stores
CLEVELAND, Ohio - Bandages, fruit snacks, coffee, cleaning supplies and deodorant all have one thing in common at Dollar General stores in Greater Cleveland. The prices at the register and on the shelf often don’t match. Inspectors visited 14 Dollar General stores in Summit County in late December to...
Jayland Walker’s mom will attend the State of the Union Address
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The mother of Jayland Walker, the man shot and killed by Akron police in 2022, will attend President Joe Biden’s State of the Union Address Tuesday evening in Washington D.C. Pamela Walker is the guest of Ohio Congresswoman Emilia Strong Sykes. Sykes said Walker is...
2 years probation for man convicted of stabbing Cleveland EMS captain
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Brooklyn man who stabbed a Cleveland EMS captain in September 2021 was sentenced to two years probation in Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas Monday morning. Justin Chalmers Nevius, 42, pleaded guilty last month to the charges of attempted felonious assault, OVI and not stopping...
Cleveland to receive $15M loan guarantee from HUD
The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development announced Jan. 27 a $15 million loan guarantee to the city of Cleveland, offered through the Section 108 Loan Guarantee Program to finance the construction of the Centennial Project downtown, according to a Jan. 27 news release. The Centennial Project will rehabilitate...
