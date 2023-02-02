ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berea, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Cleveland.com

Cleveland approves $3.5 million to clean up former industrial sites on Opportunity Corridor: Stimulus Watch

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Cleveland City Council has approved spending $3.5 million in COVID-19 stimulus money cleaning up former industrial sites along Opportunity Corridor. Monday afternoon, legislation appropriating $3.5 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds passed the Finance, Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Committee, before passing full council. The $3.5 million in ARPA money will be used as a 1-1 match for an additional $3.5 million from JobsOhio’s Ohio Site Inventory Program grants, according to city documents.
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Fire in Cleveland’s Clark-Fulton neighborhood under investigation

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - An early morning fire broke out at a house in the Clark-Fulton neighborhood Tuesday. Cleveland fire officials said that nobody was home at the time of the fire. No injuries were sustained in the fire at West 30th Street & Clark Fulton Avenue. The cause of...
CLEVELAND, OH
Isla Chiu

Looking for Donuts in the Suburbs of Cleveland? You Should Check Out This Place in Eastlake, Ohio

As a resident of a westside suburb, I tend to stick to neighborhoods near me: Parma, Westlake, North Olmsted, Middleburg Heights, et cetera. But the other day, when I saw that this one movie was playing at only one theater in Greater Cleveland, and that movie theater was all the way in Willoughby - a 35-minute car drive away from me - I decided to make a day of it and also get some food on the eastside.
EASTLAKE, OH
Cleveland.com

I-X Center parts ways with Cleveland Crunch

CLEVELAND, Ohio – The Cleveland Crunch are without a home for their final two games of the 2022-23 season after the team says the International Exposition Center decided not to host two games in March. After losing their opener, the Crunch are 4-1 with seven games remaining.
CLEVELAND, OH
WKYC

A look inside the lab where medical miracles are made at University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center

CLEVELAND — It's no secret we live in a medical mecca of sorts. People come to Northeast Ohio from all over the world to access our facilities. But now, University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center has opened a rare type of laboratory not found in many places. It's a lab that may provide the next big breakthrough in cancer research and bring some of the brightest minds to Northeast Ohio.
CLEVELAND, OH
WKYC

2 people shot on West 6th in Cleveland

CLEVELAND — Two people were shot following an incident in Cleveland on Monday morning within the 2500 block of West 6th Street. Cleveland police tell 3News both victims were taken to MetroHealth Medical Center. Additional details are limited, but police say the victims are as follows:. 26-year-old victim with...
CLEVELAND, OH
newsnet5

Cleveland cutting 142 police positions

CLEVELAND — Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb has proposed reducing the number of police officers to help balance the city’s budget, a move that would reduce the understaffed CPD by 142 positions in a department facing backlogs, huge caseloads and costing taxpayers millions of dollars in overtime. Bibb once...
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Jayland Walker’s mom will attend the State of the Union Address

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The mother of Jayland Walker, the man shot and killed by Akron police in 2022, will attend President Joe Biden’s State of the Union Address Tuesday evening in Washington D.C. Pamela Walker is the guest of Ohio Congresswoman Emilia Strong Sykes. Sykes said Walker is...
AKRON, OH
cleveland19.com

2 years probation for man convicted of stabbing Cleveland EMS captain

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Brooklyn man who stabbed a Cleveland EMS captain in September 2021 was sentenced to two years probation in Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas Monday morning. Justin Chalmers Nevius, 42, pleaded guilty last month to the charges of attempted felonious assault, OVI and not stopping...
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland Jewish News

Cleveland to receive $15M loan guarantee from HUD

The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development announced Jan. 27 a $15 million loan guarantee to the city of Cleveland, offered through the Section 108 Loan Guarantee Program to finance the construction of the Centennial Project downtown, according to a Jan. 27 news release. The Centennial Project will rehabilitate...
CLEVELAND, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy