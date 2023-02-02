Read full article on original website
sneakernews.com
“Pure Platinum” And Red Accents Coat The Nike Air Max Terrascape Plus
Toward the tail end of its first year in rotation, the Nike Air Max Terrascape Plus fell into a consistent rhythm of indulging in more propositions than its predecessor. And while the last few months of 2022 saw the silhouette fall back into obscurity with an extremely reserved number of offerings, the retooled Air Max Plus is returning in 2023 with overwhelming authority.
sneakernews.com
The Jordan Two Trey Prepares Its Own “Lucky Green” Colorway
Jordan Brand is clearly fixated on “Lucky Green,” applying it to classics the likes of the Air Jordan 1 and Air Jordan 3. Even silhouettes beyond the core line-up are receiving a Celtics-friendly makeover, as further evidenced by this newly-revealed Jordan Two Trey. Adding to a healthy supply...
sneakernews.com
“Black/University Blue” Coats The Nike Air Max 95
“Black/University Blue” has taken over the Beaverton brand’s Air Max cushioned series throughout the winter season. Having harkened the darkened composition across the Air Max Plus and Air Max 90, the Sergio Lozano design now indulges in the widely-attributed seldom bright blue accent. As the first near-clad effort...
sneakernews.com
This Murky GS Nike Air Max 95 Receives An Infusion Of “Royal Blue”
The Nike Air Max 95’s clad compositions have coordinated a seldom number of releases since the Summer but as the hallowed Air Max Day approaches, the silhouette is beginning to diversify its increased slate of offerings with a return to its pitch-dark efforts, such as this grade-school exclusive option featuring hits of “Royal Blue”.
sneakernews.com
The Nike Air Max Penny Is Cool And Calm With “Pure Platinum”
Alongside the collaborative aid of Social Status, Penny Hardaway’s Nike Air Max Penny has been privy to a raucous revitalization alongside the return of OG casts and hues. From the 90s-concocted pair’s iconic “Home”, “All-Star” and “Orlando” scheme, an unbeknownst greyscale composition extends over Hardaway’s first signature silhouette impersonating that of a 2005 release.
sneakernews.com
A Wave Of “Cobalt Bliss” Lands On The Nike Air Max 90 Futura
Since its recent debut in early 2022, the Nike Air Max 90 Futura has gone on to explore a seldom yet effective slate of offerings. While tonal cures and casts have been readily employed as of late, a colorful wash of “Cobalt Bliss” now livens the futuristic Air Max tooling.
sneakernews.com
Multi-Color Cotton Candy Coats The Nike Vapormax Plus
Inspired by the iconic Nike Air Max Plus, the modernized Vapormax Plus has effectively cemented itself within the cushioned sneaker community in under half a decade. Maintaining its widely-adorned appreciation through a reinvigorated slate of offerings, yet another colorful gradient coats the silhouette’s plush neoprene mimicking the multi-color cotton candy found at ballparks.
sneakernews.com
A Ma Maniére Paints The Air Jordan 12 In A Darkened “Burgundy”
First teased in July alongside this past November’s Air Jordan 4 effort, A Ma Maniére has proffered some of the most well-regarded Air Jordan constructions over the last few years and is set to continue its dominance well into 2023 with a duo of Air Jordan 12’s.
sneakernews.com
Gold Branding Rounds Out This Nike Air Max 97 “Black/Royal”
Despite celebrating its 25th anniversary last year, the Nike Air Max 97 continues to demand the spotlight. Ahead of spring, the revolutionary design by Christian Tresser appeared in a new black, royal blue, and gold color combination. Base layers feature a rich blue hue, while panels covering them exchange the animated tone with pitch-dark finishes. A metallic touch, then, is isolated to swoosh branding on the top of the tongue and mid-foot, as well as the pull tab at the spine.
sneakernews.com
Multiple Swooshes Now Adorn The Nike Air Max Plus
Stretched across the near entirety of The Swooshes lifestyle offerings, a collection of disparately colored Swooshes have assembled the latest inline collection for the Beaverton-based brand, now rendering its amalgamation of logos along a clad-black Nike Air Max Plus. Similar to the pitch-dark aesthetic employed across its Air Max 90...
sneakernews.com
Exotic Snakeskins Cover The Nike Air Force 1 PLT.AF.ORM
After a quick month-long hiatus, The Swooshes wave of elevated tooling has touched back down along the Air Force 1 and it’s women’s-exclusive PLT.AF.ORM efforts. Recently, the reimagined silhouette indulged in a clad composition of faux snakeskin. Most recently attributing the reptile texture across the Air Max 90...
sneakernews.com
“Wheat” And “Tan” Dominate This Tonal Nike Air Trainer 1
Following its 35th anniversary, the Nike Air Trainer 1 has proffered a selective yet efficient revitalization with a slate of all-new casts and compositions. Continuing the late-80s aesthetic with refreshed outlooks, a tonal ensemble fit with vibrant “Wheat” accents lays claim to the Bo Jackson-endorsed silhouette. From the...
sneakernews.com
Vivid Blue Gradient Casts USA Themes Across The Nike Air Max Plus 3
While not as popular as its earlier Air Max counterparts, the Nike Air Max Plus 3 continues to produce a steady stream of releases for its cult-like following across the globe. Further rendering disparate concoctions of its synonymous gradient aesthetic, a red white and blue tonal connection to the United States now sets down across the revitalized silhouette.
sneakernews.com
Detailed Look At The Alternate Air Jordan 11 “Gamma Blue” Looksee Sample
The Air Jordan 11 is beloved not only by MJ but also sneaker culture as a whole. And with the onset of a new year, speculation is at an all-time high, with sneakerheads making their best guesses for what colorway will land during the Holiday Season. Unfortunately — despite much outcry — rumors of the “Gamma Blue” returning later this year have been completely squashed. We can, however, find some bittersweet solace in the appearance of this unreleased alternate.
sneakernews.com
Air Jordan 6 “Aqua” Releasing Holiday 2023
Jordan Brand has been giving some undivided attention to the Air Jordan 8 “Aqua” colorway from 1992. The recent release of the Air Jordan 5 “Aqua” utilizes the aqua blue and yellow to give it some pop, while the upcoming Air Jordan 9 “Olive Concord” combines its own OG colorway with the same touches. There’s no explaining this spike in “Aqua”, but there are no complains as long as the color-blocking is properly executed.
sneakernews.com
A Cool Olive And Green Outfit Appears On This Modified Nike Air Max Plus
The Nike Air Max Plus is currently celebrating its 25th birthday. As such, the design is expected to release in dozens of old and new styles – including an olive and black option. Built with speed lacing toggles, the unreleased pair features a mesh and fuse mix of materials...
sneakernews.com
The Nike Air Max 90 Goes Greyscale For Its Latest Colorway
The Nike Air Max 90 — not counting the Air Max 90 Futura and Air Max Terrascape 90 — kept it relatively simple throughout much of January. It seems February will continue this trend, as the Tinker Hatfield-designed silhouette has just surfaced in an all-grey colorway. Among the...
sneakernews.com
This Pink/White Air Jordan 1 Mid Is The Perfect Valentine’s Day Gift
Recently stripping away its cherry-adorned Air Force 1 Valentine’s Day effort for a more simplistic homage, The Swooshes neighboring banner has begun casting thematic tones across their Air Jordan offerings. Mimicking the recently unveiled “Washed Pink” suede-coated Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG, a duo of pink shades envelop the Air Jordan 1 Mid’s tonal tribute to love filling the air.
sneakernews.com
“Safety Orange” Accents Liven The GS Nike Air Max TW
Introducing the running ecosystem to Air cushioning via its 1978 constructed Nike Tailwind, the silhouette that started it all has since undergone a bevy of disparate constructions and design knives in its over four decades of existence, such as last summers Air Max infused effort. Now coordinating a slew of...
sneakernews.com
The Nike Air Force 1 Next Nature Prepares For Valentine’s Day With A Touch Of Pink
As the Move To Zero initiative has progressed, Nike’s approach to recycled offerings has changed dramatically. And while it may seem like your average pair at a glance, this upcoming Air Force 1 Next Nature is equally sustainable — yet much more romantic — when compared to previous efforts.
