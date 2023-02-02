Read full article on original website
snntv.com
Expect the unexpected: Circus Sarasota celebrates 25 years
SARASOTA- Circus Sarasota is back for its 25th anniversary year. Here’s what you can expect, coming February 10th. Performers say to expect the unexpected this year. Sarasota natives returning to Circus Sarasota include Sylvia Zerbini with the Liberty Horses and Joseph Bauer as ringmaster. Bauer was 7 years old...
snntv.com
Sarasota veteran celebrates his 100th birthday
SARASOTA (SNN TV) Feb. 6, 2023 - 100 years young! WWII Veteran John LoSecco celebrated his 100th birthday on Saturday, February 4th. LoSecco was inducted into the United States Army Air Forces on 9 January 1943. He was shipped overseas spending the majority of his service in the European Theater of operations stationed primarily in France and England. On D-Day, he entered Normandy at Utah Beach and helped change the world.
snntv.com
Artist whose work was vandalized speaks up
SARASOTA- The "Embracing Our Differences" exhibit was vandalized late Tuesday evening. The vandal attacked the “Women of the Bluest Eye” piece, created by Donna M. Richardson. The Sarasota police department spoke to a witness and has a suspect identified. The art was slashed, removed from the frame, and...
snntv.com
New Palmetto residential community approved, Ellenton community proposal faces roadblock
MANATEE COUNTY (SNN TV) - The Manatee County Commission approves plans for a new residential community in Palmetto, while a project in Ellenton hits a speed bump. According to the Herald-Tribune, the county approved a preliminary site plan for an over 21-acre property located on the northwest corner of U.S. 41 and Bayshore Road in Palmetto. Plans call for 146 single family homes and a public playground. These plans were approved in 2005 but had to be renewed since they expired.
snntv.com
One dead after DeSoto Fairground shooting, midway closed Sunday
DESOTO COUNTY (SNN TV) - One person is shot and killed at the DeSoto County fairgrounds Saturday night. In a Facebook post, the DeSoto County Fair Association says it's decided to close the midway today after learning of the death. The only events scheduled today are the livestock grooming contest at 4 P.M. and the Jr. Miss DeSoto pageant at 7 P.M.
snntv.com
LANE CLOSURES: Gulfstream Avenue roundabout
The Gulfstream Roundabout Project is nearing the home stretch but not quite finished yet. If you live in the area you can expect to hear a little extra noise this week. Crews will be digging up pavement and pouring concrete for new median curbs as this project continues. The inside...
snntv.com
Pinellas deputy fired after being charged for DUI
PINELLAS COUNTY (SNN TV) - A Pinellas County deputy is fired after being arrested for driving under the influence. Our partners at WFLA report this happened Saturday night around 9:36 P.M. The sheriff's office says 33-year-old Deputy Christopher Cook was involved in a crash on I-275 near Fletcher Avenue in Tampa.
snntv.com
Two law enforcement cruisers hit while responding to crash on I-75
NORTH PORT - Two law enforcement cruisers were hit while responding to a crash in North Port this weekend. “This is exactly why we have a move over law, to give those officers and troopers a safer working environment," said Florida Highway Patrol State Trooper, Kenn Watson. A North Port...
snntv.com
12 Suncoast schools earn girls basketball regional berths
SARASOTA (SNN-TV) - With district play wrapping up last week on the Suncoast, Girls Basketball Regional Quarterfinals begin this Thursday at 7pm. Twelve teams from Sarasota, Manatee, Charlotte counties earn girls basketball regional berths, with Cardinal Mooney, Booker, Charlotte girls basketball teams getting No. 1 seeds. Suncoast Schedule:
