MANATEE COUNTY (SNN TV) - The Manatee County Commission approves plans for a new residential community in Palmetto, while a project in Ellenton hits a speed bump. According to the Herald-Tribune, the county approved a preliminary site plan for an over 21-acre property located on the northwest corner of U.S. 41 and Bayshore Road in Palmetto. Plans call for 146 single family homes and a public playground. These plans were approved in 2005 but had to be renewed since they expired.

PALMETTO, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO