Rocky Mount, NC

WRAL News

Police launch crime investigation at Rocky Mount hotel

Police launched a crime investigation at a Rocky Mount hotel late Sunday night. Police blocked off the entire back parking lot of the Executive Inn hotel on Wesleyan Blvd. At least five different evidence markers can be seen in the parking lot. Investigators spent most of their time inside a...
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
WRAL News

Franklin County murder case gets special prosecutor, two held on $5 million bond

YOUNGSVILLE, N.C. — A special prosecutor will handle the murder case against two Franklin County men accused of killing a third. “What we do know is that three individuals showed up where Hamilton Woods was with his lady friend and her mom. We’re told they were wearing ski masks. They came with a loaded weapon and while they were there they shot and killed 19-year-old Hamilton Woods Jr.,” attorney Chance Lynch said on Monday.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, NC
WRAL News

Man dies after Durham shooting, police investigating

DURHAM, N.C. — A man died in the hospital after getting shot on Sunday evening, Durham police said. Durham police found a man shot at about 8 p.m. near the intersection of Fay Street and Juniper Street. Authorities took the man to an area hospital, where he was pronounced...
DURHAM, NC
WRAL News

Shots fired outside Walmart in Wilson

WILSON, N.C. — According to the Wilson Police Department, shots were fired Monday afternoon in the parking lot of the Walmart on Forest Hills Road. Police said the shooting stemmed from an argument between two groups of people who fled the scene. Witnesses said four or five shots were...
WILSON, NC
WRAL News

Pitt County deputies find man, woman dead inside home

GREENVILLE, N.C. — The Pitt County Sheriff's Office found two people people dead inside a home on Saturday afternoon. Deputies found residents 62-year-old William Oscar Small and 44-year-old Heather Davenport Small dead with gunshot wounds upon arriving at about 1:14 p.m. at the home along Lexington Downs Drive, according to the sheriff's office.
PITT COUNTY, NC
WRAL News

NC school districts not required to track threats of violence

RALEIGH, N.C. — The Wake County Public School system said it does not keep track of threats at the district’s nearly 200 schools. WRAL News wanted to learn more about the number of threats after six lockdowns on Friday – and look into how law enforcement agencies are working to hold students accountable.
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL News

Clayton seeks input on 'Gateway 42' project

CLAYTON, N.C. — Residents on Tuesday will be asked for input on what will soon become a new front door for the town of Clayton. Clayton's "Gateway 42" project will enhance the area around the intersection of N.C. Highway 42 and U.S. Highway 70, one of the most important routes to get drivers in and out of Clayton.
CLAYTON, NC
WRAL News

Crash on I-40 E in Durham closes lane, causes delays

DURHAM, N.C. — A crash on Monday on I-40 Eastbound near the North Carolina Highway 55 interchange closed two of four lanes in Durham. The crash was reported around 7:15 a.m. near mile marker 278. Two left lanes were closed at 8:30 a.m., but as of 9:15 a.m. only one lane is closed.
DURHAM, NC
WRAL News

NC woman's dog mistakenly euthanized

GREENVILLE, N.C. — Pitt County Animal Services is apologizing after a woman's dog was euthanized by mistake. WITN reports Destiny Daniels’s two-year-old dog, Kaos, was taken into the Pitt County Animal Service’s custody on Jan. 22 and put on a 10-day quarantine. Daniels wanted to pick him...
PITT COUNTY, NC
WRAL News

30+ Durham restaurants to try during Black Business Week

Black Business Week is now underway in Durham. The event is organized by the Greater Durham Black Chamber of Commerce. Each day Feb. 6 through Feb. 10 will feature an opportunity to help promote Black-owned businesses. The week also includes Zoom workshops for aspiring entrepreneurs. According to Discover Durham, there...
DURHAM, NC
WRAL News

1 person injured from fire at Raleigh apartment complex

RALEIGH, N.C. — There was a fire late Saturday night at the Walden Woods Condominiums at 4707 Walden Pond Drive. The Raleigh Fire Department and EMS responded to the fire sometime after 11:55 p.m. on Saturday. One person was injured in the fire. The condition of this person is...
RALEIGH, NC
Raleigh, NC
WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month. The site covers Central and Eastern North Carolina, with a focus on local news, breaking news and weather. Local coverage includes public safety, schools, state and local government, business and ACC and high school sports.

