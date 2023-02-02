Read full article on original website
Vance sheriff: Alleged intruder shot and killed; 2 residents shot, 2 suspects on run
HENDERSON, N.C. — Vance County deputies say an intruder was shot and killed after entering a home on Friday. Deputies found three people had been shot, including two who lived there, at a home on the 100 stretch of Kelly Road as they responded to a home invasion. Jay...
Surveillance video offers clues to 2 people found shot dead in car in Henderson
HENDERSON, N.C. — Police are looking at surveillance video from Gholson Avenue in Henderson as they investigate a shooting that took place there on Tuesday morning. Two men were found shot dead in a car around 8 a.m. Richard Clark said his wife woke him when she hear the...
Police launch crime investigation at Rocky Mount hotel
Police launched a crime investigation at a Rocky Mount hotel late Sunday night. Police blocked off the entire back parking lot of the Executive Inn hotel on Wesleyan Blvd. At least five different evidence markers can be seen in the parking lot. Investigators spent most of their time inside a...
2 Franklin Co. teens to appear in court for murder of 19-year-old
YOUNGSVILLE, N.C. — Two teenage boys who were arrested in Franklin County and charged with the murder of 19-year-old Hamilton Mathia Woods Jr. will appear in court today. Gavin Miller, 18, and Dillon Piper, 19, are charged with second degree murder for the death of Woods, who died on Jan. 29 in the Kerigon Lane area of Youngsville.
Franklin County murder case gets special prosecutor, two held on $5 million bond
YOUNGSVILLE, N.C. — A special prosecutor will handle the murder case against two Franklin County men accused of killing a third. “What we do know is that three individuals showed up where Hamilton Woods was with his lady friend and her mom. We’re told they were wearing ski masks. They came with a loaded weapon and while they were there they shot and killed 19-year-old Hamilton Woods Jr.,” attorney Chance Lynch said on Monday.
Man dies after Durham shooting, police investigating
DURHAM, N.C. — A man died in the hospital after getting shot on Sunday evening, Durham police said. Durham police found a man shot at about 8 p.m. near the intersection of Fay Street and Juniper Street. Authorities took the man to an area hospital, where he was pronounced...
$29 AirTag helps Cary family, police locate stolen car within minutes
CARY, N.C. — "They picked the wrong car that night," Leslie Muhammad says of the thieves who stole her car out of her Cary driveway on Friday night. Video from the Muhammads' doorbell camera shows the thieves working their way down the street before driving off in Leslie Muhammad's Toyota Camry.
Shots fired outside Walmart in Wilson
WILSON, N.C. — According to the Wilson Police Department, shots were fired Monday afternoon in the parking lot of the Walmart on Forest Hills Road. Police said the shooting stemmed from an argument between two groups of people who fled the scene. Witnesses said four or five shots were...
Pitt County deputies find man, woman dead inside home
GREENVILLE, N.C. — The Pitt County Sheriff's Office found two people people dead inside a home on Saturday afternoon. Deputies found residents 62-year-old William Oscar Small and 44-year-old Heather Davenport Small dead with gunshot wounds upon arriving at about 1:14 p.m. at the home along Lexington Downs Drive, according to the sheriff's office.
'Like a firecracker:' Bullet flies through 4-month-old baby's nursery in Johnston County home
A mother is traumatized after a bullet zipped through her 4-month-old baby's room over the weekend. "The bullet would have gone right over my head," says Allie Harrold, the baby's mother. "It's hard to swallow. I feel numb." The child is okay, but the family is very shaken up. Bullet...
Durham police investigate crash near bridge, Morreene Road reopens
DURHAM, N.C. — WRAL News is working to learn more about a possible pedestrian-involved crash on Sunday. Several Durham police cars responded to the scene near Morreene Road in Durham. The road was closed on Sunday afternoon as crews responded. WRAL News has reached out to Durham police but...
Girl raises $10K on GoFundMe to help friend injured in Raleigh apartment fire
RALEIGH, N.C. — Anastasia Hall was one of several people taken to the hospital Sunday morning after a destructive fire in Raleigh. The 15-year-old’s family is also dealing with the grief of losing their dog and most of their belongings in the fire. Since then, friends have stepped up, creating a GoFundMe page to get donations for the family.
NC school districts not required to track threats of violence
RALEIGH, N.C. — The Wake County Public School system said it does not keep track of threats at the district’s nearly 200 schools. WRAL News wanted to learn more about the number of threats after six lockdowns on Friday – and look into how law enforcement agencies are working to hold students accountable.
Clayton seeks input on 'Gateway 42' project
CLAYTON, N.C. — Residents on Tuesday will be asked for input on what will soon become a new front door for the town of Clayton. Clayton's "Gateway 42" project will enhance the area around the intersection of N.C. Highway 42 and U.S. Highway 70, one of the most important routes to get drivers in and out of Clayton.
Crash on I-40 E in Durham closes lane, causes delays
DURHAM, N.C. — A crash on Monday on I-40 Eastbound near the North Carolina Highway 55 interchange closed two of four lanes in Durham. The crash was reported around 7:15 a.m. near mile marker 278. Two left lanes were closed at 8:30 a.m., but as of 9:15 a.m. only one lane is closed.
At least one person hospitalized in crash involving 18-wheeler near Johnston-Sampson County line
NEWTON GROVE, N.C. — At least one person was injured and taken to the hospital after a Monday crash on U.S. Highway 701 near Harper House Road. The crash involved an 18-wheel truck and a vehicle, according to State Highway Patrol troopers at the scene. Fire crews also responded...
NC woman's dog mistakenly euthanized
GREENVILLE, N.C. — Pitt County Animal Services is apologizing after a woman's dog was euthanized by mistake. WITN reports Destiny Daniels’s two-year-old dog, Kaos, was taken into the Pitt County Animal Service’s custody on Jan. 22 and put on a 10-day quarantine. Daniels wanted to pick him...
Fire at Raleigh apartment complex injures firefighter, 4 others
RALEIGH, N.C. — A call was received at 6:12 a.m. Sunday about a fire at an apartment complex at 9401 Prince George Lane in Raleigh. The fire caused significant damage to eight units. Five people were transported to the hospital; one of those people was a Raleigh firefighter. "We...
30+ Durham restaurants to try during Black Business Week
Black Business Week is now underway in Durham. The event is organized by the Greater Durham Black Chamber of Commerce. Each day Feb. 6 through Feb. 10 will feature an opportunity to help promote Black-owned businesses. The week also includes Zoom workshops for aspiring entrepreneurs. According to Discover Durham, there...
1 person injured from fire at Raleigh apartment complex
RALEIGH, N.C. — There was a fire late Saturday night at the Walden Woods Condominiums at 4707 Walden Pond Drive. The Raleigh Fire Department and EMS responded to the fire sometime after 11:55 p.m. on Saturday. One person was injured in the fire. The condition of this person is...
