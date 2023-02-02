YOUNGSVILLE, N.C. — A special prosecutor will handle the murder case against two Franklin County men accused of killing a third. “What we do know is that three individuals showed up where Hamilton Woods was with his lady friend and her mom. We’re told they were wearing ski masks. They came with a loaded weapon and while they were there they shot and killed 19-year-old Hamilton Woods Jr.,” attorney Chance Lynch said on Monday.

