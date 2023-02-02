Read full article on original website
Pregnant Heather Rae El Moussa on 'Close Relationship' with Stepdaughter Taylor: 'Got So Lucky'
Heather Rae El Moussa says her stepkids Brayden, 7, and Taylor, 12, have been "amazing" as she prepares to welcome her first baby with husband Tarek El Moussa Heather Rae El Moussa is opening up about the special bond she shares with stepdaughter Taylor. The pregnant Selling Sunset star, who is currently expecting her first baby with husband Tarek El Moussa, shared a sweet post on Instagram Tuesday about the 12-year-old, expressing her appreciation for the "close relationship" she has with the pre-teen. "Got so lucky with this one 🤍...
Behati Prinsloo gives birth welcoming baby no. 3 with Adam Levine
Former Victoria's Secret model, Behati Prinsloo, gave birth to her and Adam Levine's third child, according to multiple reports. Levine and Prinsloo's new addition joins big sisters Dusty Rose, 6, and Gio Grace, 4. The model had documented her pregnancy on Instagram in recent months, sharing pics from artistic maternity...
Christina Hall Shuts Down Wanting Kids With Husband Josh: 'I Think My Head Would Fall Off'
Christina Hall is constantly busy, as she juggles her marriage to Josh Hall, her three kids — daughter Taylor, 12, and son Brayden, 7, whom she shares with ex Tarek El Moussa, and son Hudson, 3, whom she shares with Ant Anstead — and filming her TV shows. Now that the blonde beauty, 39, and Josh are settled, the former revealed if more kids are in her future. "We're done here. I can't even imagine that," she stated. "I think my head would fall off. We're happy with the three. We're good.""Our hands are full," she added. The duo, who...
Heather Rae Young Says She’s Never Been as ‘Exhausted’ or ‘Happy’ Since Welcoming Son: See Breast-Feeding Pic
Already embracing mom life! Heather Rae El Moussa (née Young) is enjoying the newborn phase with her first child less than one week after giving birth. “I’ve never been this exhausted, but also this happy in my whole life 🙏,” the Selling Sunset star, 35, wrote via Instagram Story on Saturday, February 4, alongside a selfie with her […]
Is Heather Altman Pregnant Again? The ‘Million Dollar Listing’ Star Has Two Kids With Josh
The realtors behind Million Dollar Listing have no shame in dating their real estate competition. Since the show began, fans have watched several cast members fall for other agents, including Josh Flagg and his current boyfriend, Andrew Beyer. Josh and Andrew started dating after Josh divorced his co-star, Bobby Boyd.
Pregnant Heather Rae El Moussa Compares Her 9-Month Bump to Her Mom's in Days Before Birth: Photo
Heather Rae El Moussa is comparing pregnancies with mom Teresa Young ahead of welcoming her baby boy Heather Rae El Moussa is getting ready to meet her baby boy. The Selling Sunset realtor, 35, is spending time with family in the lead-up to welcoming her first baby. In an Instagram post on Tuesday, El Moussa stands in pajamas next to mom Teresa Young as she reflected on becoming a mom herself. In a second photo included in the post, Teresa can be seen at 9 months pregnant, awaiting Heather's...
Jinger Duggar Shares the Real Reason Why Jana Duggar Can’t Move out of the Duggar Home
Jinger Duggar slipped during a new podcast interview and shares the real reason why Jana Duggar and other women in her family can't move out of the duggar home until marriage.
Former ‘Bachelor’ Star Ben Higgins Describes His Recent Run-Ins With Ex-Fiancée Lauren Lane’s Husband and Dad: ‘We’re All Adults’
Things got a little awkward recently when former star of 'The Bachelor' Ben Higgins ran into his ex-fiancee's husband.
Hallmark Channel Star Nikki DeLoach and Ryan Goodell’s Relationship Timeline: From Dating for a Decade to Married With Kids
Not like the movies! Nikki DeLoach has wooed many suitors as a Hallmark Channel actress, but her real-life romance with Ryan Goodell is her best love story. The Curious Caterer: Grilling Season actress fell for Goodell in 1999 at the height of his fame as one of the members of Take 5. The boy band, […]
'Real Housewives' star remarries her ex-husband, plus more celeb weddings of 2023
Wonderwall.com is taking a look back at the celeb couples who tied the knot in 2023 -- or whose weddings came to light this year -- starting with this pair... On Jan. 23, People magazine broke the news that, according to multiple sources, Robyn Dixon and ex-husband Juan Dixon quietly tied the knot for the second time. It's unclear when or where the duo, who share two children, said "I do." The former high school sweethearts initially married in 2005 and divorced in 2012, but they continued living together amid the breakup, and eventually, things between them turned romantic again. They got re-engaged in late 2019.
‘1000-Lb. Sisters’ Star Tammy Slaton’s Body Transformation Over the Years
Total transformation! Viewers have watched 1000-Lb. Sisters star Tammy Slaton deal with major health problems over the years, and now they’re cheering her on as she works to lose weight. Since the 2020 premiere of 1000-Lb. Sisters, Tammy and sister Amy Halterman's (née Slaton) fans have tuned into TLC to watch the Kentucky natives battle […]
Katharine McPhee ‘Would Love’ to Have Another Baby With David Foster After Welcoming Son Rennie: Not a ‘Crazy Rush’
Taking their time! Katharine McPhee and David Foster aren't in a hurry to give son Rennie a sibling just yet. "I would love to have another baby, but we'll see," the American Idol season 5 alum, 38, said during her Friday, January 27, appearance on The Jennifer Hudson Show. "We're not in any crazy rush, […]
‘Married at First Sight’: Which Couples Are Still Together in 2023?
Of the dozens of couples who've said 'I do' on 'Married at First Sight,' just 14 are still together in 2023.
Woman Cancels Family Vacation After She Finds Out That Her Husband Hid Her Daughter's Passport to Keep Her From Going
Blended families, also known as stepfamilies, aren't always as idyllic as they seem in pop culture. There's no way to ignore this dynamic in America, with approximately 15% of children living in blended families according to the US Census Bureau - demonstrating just how far-reaching these complex family units have become. And the following story illustrates just how difficult it can be sometimes to create and maintain a healthy stepfamily.
What Will Michael and Willow Name Their Baby?
Baby Girl Tait-Corinthos is finally here on General Hospital! Doesn't it feel like Willow has been pregnant...forever? It looked like she might not be around to name her daughter but luckily for all -- she survived.
Josh and Christina Hall Are Part of One Big Blended Family on 'Christina in the Country'
Christina Hall was once known only for being one half of HGTV's iconic Flip or Flop duo. And, while she's still known for her role in the former home renovation show, her personal life has interested fans more than ever in recent years. And viewers of Christina in the Country are plenty curious about her husband, Josh Hall.
‘Sister Wives’: Where Does Meri Brown Live Now?
Meri Brown’s name has been in the media for weeks, and not in a positive light. Still, the Sister Wives star remains unbothered. Following her divorce from Kody Brown, she’s been traveling. Fans, however, want to know where Meri is currently living and if she plans to put down roots somewhere other than Flagstaff now that the Brown family has officially disbanded. So where does she actually call home at the moment?
Soap Star Marries New Love 6 Years After Divorcing Co-Star
Days of Our Lives actor Brandon Barash is a married man once again! The soap opera star said "I do" to fiancée Isabella Devoto in front of 145 guests at the North Ranch Country Club in Thousand Oaks, California, on Dec. 17, with their Great Gatsby-inspired ceremony all thanks to the actor's 8-year-old daughter Harper, whom he shares with ex-wife Kristen Storms, whom he divorced six years ago.
'Flip or Flop' Star Christina Hall Revealed Major News About the Future of Her Show
HGTV fans, it's time to gear up for a double dose of Christina Hall!. After 10 seasons, the real estate agent and television star is saying goodbye to Flip or Flop, but her house renovating journey is far from over. As a matter of fact, Christina shared some major news with fans on Instagram, and let's just say that 2023 is going to be her busiest year yet.
Pregnant Rumer Willis Sweetly Cradles Her Growing Baby Bump During Hospital Visit In LA: Photo
Expecting momma! The House Bunny star Rumer Willis, 34, looked adorable as she cradled her growing pregnant belly while leaving the doctor’s office in Los Angeles on Tuesday. Rumer looked cozy, yet chic, as she rocked a pair of black leggings and a beige long-sleeve blouse. The 34-year-old made sure to accessorize her look with a matching cream-colored sweater, black suede Birkenstock clogs, and white crew socks. While she walked through the parking lot of the hospital, Rumer appeared in good spirits in anticipation of her first baby.
