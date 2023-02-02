BREAKING: LeBron James' Final Injury Status For Lakers-Pacers Game

LeBron James is available for Thursday’s game.

On Thursday evening, the Los Angeles Lakers will be in Indianapolis to take on the Indiana Pacers.

For the game, they will have their best player in the starting lineup, as LeBron James has been upgraded to available.

Underdog NBA: " LeBron James (ankle) will play Thursday."

James is in the middle of a phenomenal season with averages of 30.2 points, 8.5 rebounds, 7.1 assists and 1.0 steals per contest in 41 games (he is also shooting 50.5% from the field).

Despite James' dominance, the Lakers are only 24-28 in 52 games, which has them as the 13th seed in the Western Conference.

They are coming off a 129-123 victory (in overtime) over the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday evening.

Over the last ten games, the Lakers are 5-5, and they are 11-16 in the 27 games they have played on the road.

Back in November, the Lakers lost 116-115 to the Pacers (at home in Los Angeles).

James had 21 points, seven assists and three rebounds in 36 minutes of playing time.

As for the Pacers, they are also 24-28 in 52 games, which has them tied with the Chicago Bulls for the tenth seed in the Eastern Conference.

Over the last ten games, they have gone 1-9 and are in the middle of a three-game losing streak.

At home, the Pacers are 16-10 in 26 games.

Last season, the Lakers and Pacers missed the NBA Playoffs, but both have a good chance to return to the postseason 2023.