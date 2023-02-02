ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

BREAKING: LeBron James' Final Injury Status For Lakers-Pacers Game

By Ben Stinar
FastBreak on FanNation
FastBreak on FanNation
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IOWFr_0kaj5cc800

LeBron James is available for Thursday’s game.

On Thursday evening, the Los Angeles Lakers will be in Indianapolis to take on the Indiana Pacers.

For the game, they will have their best player in the starting lineup, as LeBron James has been upgraded to available.

Underdog NBA: " LeBron James (ankle) will play Thursday."

James is in the middle of a phenomenal season with averages of 30.2 points, 8.5 rebounds, 7.1 assists and 1.0 steals per contest in 41 games (he is also shooting 50.5% from the field).

Despite James' dominance, the Lakers are only 24-28 in 52 games, which has them as the 13th seed in the Western Conference.

They are coming off a 129-123 victory (in overtime) over the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday evening.

Over the last ten games, the Lakers are 5-5, and they are 11-16 in the 27 games they have played on the road.

Back in November, the Lakers lost 116-115 to the Pacers (at home in Los Angeles).

James had 21 points, seven assists and three rebounds in 36 minutes of playing time.

As for the Pacers, they are also 24-28 in 52 games, which has them tied with the Chicago Bulls for the tenth seed in the Eastern Conference.

Over the last ten games, they have gone 1-9 and are in the middle of a three-game losing streak.

At home, the Pacers are 16-10 in 26 games.

Last season, the Lakers and Pacers missed the NBA Playoffs, but both have a good chance to return to the postseason 2023.

More on the Los Angeles Lakers can be read here

Comments / 14

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Comeback

NBA world reacts to absolutely shocking Ja Morant news

Shocking and frankly terrifying news broke regarding Memphis Grizzlies superstar Ja Morant on Sunday afternoon. The story doesn’t quite paint the 2022 Most Improved Player or his associates in the most positive of lights either. The Athletic delivered a bombshell report that detailed the shocking incident. It occurred last month after a game between Morant’s Grizzlies Read more... The post NBA world reacts to absolutely shocking Ja Morant news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
MEMPHIS, TN
People

Michael Jordan's 5 Kids: Everything to Know

Michael Jordan is a father to five kids: Jeffrey, Marcus, Jasmine, Victoria and Ysabel Widely regarded as the greatest basketball player of all time, Michael Jordan has spent decades of time in the spotlight — yet he tends to keep his family life on the private side. The former Chicago Bulls player is a father of five and a grandfather of one. Through his first marriage to Juanita Vanoy, he has three older children: Jeffrey, 34, Marcus, 32, and Jasmine, 30, who are all involved in the business...
Yardbarker

Former LeBron James teammate open to rejoining Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers are looking to improve their roster ahead of Thursday’s trade deadline, and one of LeBron James’ former teammates says he would be willing to help. Michael Beasley, who last played in the NBA for the Lakers during the 2018-19 season, told TMZ this week that he would be open to playing with LeBron again.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Jalen Rose says Kevin Durant is will 'regret' leaving Warriors

The Kyrie Irving era in Brooklyn officially ended on Sunday. With the eight-time All-Star headed to Dallas , it's tough to speculate what Nets forward Kevin Durant thinks of the move or what the future has in store for him. Regardless of how his situation unfolds, ESPN analyst Jalen Rose...
BROOKLYN, NY
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To Kevin Durant Announcement

The failed experiment that was the Brooklyn Nets appears to be coming to an end.  Now, according to NBA insider Chris Haynes, another team out west is looking to land superstar forward Kevin Durant. Per Haynes, the Phoenix Suns are prepared to make a run at Durant should he become available in ...
BROOKLYN, NY
hotnewhiphop.com

Jordan Two Trey Gets Some “Bulls” Vibes

The Jordan Two Trey continues to impress. Over the last few months, the Jordan Two Trey has quickly become one of the best hybrid Jordans on the market. For the most part, hybrid Jordans have been polarizing. Overall, fans typically don’t like seeing numerous silhouettes combined. However, the Jordan Two Trey does it right.
CHICAGO, IL
sneakernews.com

Detailed Look At Blake Griffin’s Air Jordan 10 PE

Blake Griffin, like many Jordan Brand athletes, has received several Player Exclusives over the course of his career, from Superbad-inspired Air Jordan 35s to Clippers-themed Air Jordan 1s. And thanks to sneaker collector @englishsole, we’re receiving a look at Griffin’s Air Jordan 10, another PE from the athlete’s days in LA.
FastBreak on FanNation

FastBreak on FanNation

New York, NY
49K+
Followers
9K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest coverage of all things NBA

 https://www.si.com/fannation/nba/fastbreak

Comments / 0

Community Policy