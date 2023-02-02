Read full article on original website
Cargo imports forecast to sink near three-year low in February
Import cargo volume at the nation’s major container ports is expected to drop to nearly its lowest level since the beginning of the pandemic this month, according to a report from the National Retail Federation (NRF) and the consulting firm Hackett Associates. “With the U.S. economy slowing and consumers...
Overhaul Acquires SensiGuard to Become Largest In-Transit Supply Chain Cargo Security Provider
AUSTIN, Texas — Feb. 7, 2023 — Overhaul, a software-based, supply-chain visibility, risk, compliance, and insurance solution for the world’s leading brands, has completed the acquisition of SensiGuard® security services from Sensitech®. With this addition, Overhaul takes a commanding share of the supply chain security market and cements its position as the leader in protecting and optimizing global supply chains.
How to Select a Lithium-ion Battery Supplier: OEM Eight Questions to Ask
The lithium-ion battery market is in a state of flux. Lithium-ion is a relatively new technology that has taken off in the last five to 10 years and demand for these batteries is high and growing. This has attracted many OEM’s and created something of a buyer-beware market for OEM.
ATA gains chassis freedom in legal win over ocean carriers
The American Trucking Associations’ (ATA) today is celebrating a legal win after a judge held that ocean carriers are not allowed to require motor carriers to use specific intermodal chassis providers to move containers. The news came after a Federal Maritime Commission (FMC) administrative law judge ruled in favor...
